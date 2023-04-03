 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Casino regulator who misappropriated and sold 750 printer cartridges with street value of US$70,000 sentenced to two years in prison. Defense claimed toners and cartridges were sold at markdown from their original purchase prices   (straitstimes.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The shadiest, sleeziest casino in the world is more honest than the finest printer cartridge producer in the world.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laser Printer won't rape your wallet as much.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$70000/750=$93.33, and yes, retail stores tend to charge more than that for a new name-brand toner cartridge.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dbirchall: $70000/750=$93.33, and yes, retail stores tend to charge more than that for a new name-brand toner cartridge.


I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that any place that has 750 of them to steal is not paying retail.  I could be wrong but I kinda doubt it
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
img0.joyreactor.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He declared financial embarrassment.  Hasn't he suffered enough?

I have to admit it takes balls to say, 'sure I stole $70000 worth of stuff. But I only got $25,000 for it so that's all I should have to pay you back.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inktanks FTW!
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you get in more trouble than for stealing and selling state secrets? Why would you not? I mean, it's crazy, right?!
 
