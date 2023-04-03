 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The first rule of Stealing Money From Drug Cartels Club is   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Trumps stole some cartel money too.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.

It will not end well for him.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nofilmschool.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's already slurry in a barrel of acid
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How to steal from a cartel, 101:


.
/I've said too much.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hours earlier, Ramirez was boastful, witnesses told investigators. They overheard him talking on the phone at 11 p.m. during a party at a home in Laredo, telling an unknown woman he'd stolen $50,000 from Cartel Del Noreste, according to documents. He told the woman he wasn't scared of her, that he didn't fear retribution because he was in the United States, witnesses said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kottke.orgView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag sleeping with the fishes.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...felt he was safe in the USA.

Are you flipping kidding?  With all of the open borders?
 
brilett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Staying on a border town wasn't particularly bright either.

At least make them work for it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]


I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
... don't?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".


That indicates that 12 is the second number of the '10' group.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat boy: He's already slurry in a barrel of acid


Only if he told them where the money is.

They'll keep him alive* until then.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thoughtfully secure all sharp objects, firearms, and thoughts of revenge from every member's reach?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I've seen this movie.

It will not end well for him.


Fark user imageView Full Size

or his little friends...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While I despise how the cartel makes their money, I really can't fault their recovery methods here.

If someone stole $50,000 from me, I'd want to do the same.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".


10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A lot of people like to poke fun at the border patrol, I know I do, but I feel like trying this in reverse would be suicide
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is one of those stories that deserves a follow up but that is extremely unlikely. This guy has disappeared from the mortal coil and existence itself. His mom might remember if that counts for something
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: fat boy: He's already slurry in a barrel of acid

Only if he told them where the money is.

They'll keep him alive* until then.


Depends on the amount. A truly sizable hunk of cash? Maybe.  But just a relatively small amount? The message might be considered worth more than a few benjamins.

the message:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not clear where Ramirez is now, but investigators are still searching for him.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZMugg: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

That indicates that 12 is the second number of the '10' group.


It's the "10 second" rule.
\ precursor to the 5 second rule
\\ different times
\\\ 3st
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: ZMugg: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

That indicates that 12 is the second number of the '10' group.

It's the "10 second" rule.
\ precursor to the 5 second rule
\\ different times
\\\ 3st


I thought the ten second rule was twenty
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He went to go buy a first class ticket to the resurrection.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: AnudderFreakinFarker: ZMugg: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

That indicates that 12 is the second number of the '10' group.

It's the "10 second" rule.
\ precursor to the 5 second rule
\\ different times
\\\ 3st

I thought the ten second rule was twenty


That only applies to pudding.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the answer: "tell everyone you know and then go missing, inexplicably?"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That entire article reads like a 2 episode story arc of Narcos: Mexico

Maybe 1 episode with some tight editing
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 they're stupid and there's rip off a cartel and brag about it stupid
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dang fool didn't watch the good movies. now he pay the price.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?


Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...
 
Plissken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?

Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...


"Twelvend"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Plissken: C18H27NO3: New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?

Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...

"Twelvend"


Nobody farking says that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?

Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...


It's like eleventy. Only different.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The frontrunner for the 2023 Edition of the Darwin Award, maybe the hall of fame
 
Plissken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Plissken: C18H27NO3: New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?

Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...

"Twelvend"

Nobody farking says that.


Are you high right now?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The first rule is:  Don't, just don't.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Plissken: C18H27NO3: Plissken: C18H27NO3: New Rising Sun: C18H27NO3: Twilight Farkle: [kottke.org image 850x619]

I'm really having a hard time wrapping my brain around "12nd".

10th, 11st, 12nd, 13rd, etc.  I mean, we learned this in firnd grade, but maybe the British do it differently?

Please do enlighten me as to how 12nd is pronounced, phonetically.
/It's possible I may be having an, "oh, dur" moment due to my beer consumption and am completely missing the usage of the number progression.
10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, etc.
...

"Twelvend"

Nobody farking says that.

Are you high right now?


Nobody says farking twelvend.
I think you're high for suggesting it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you ever get mixed up in some dirty business with people like that you need to get a burner phone, use it to buy the cheapest Craigslist car available, ditch the phone and disappear to someplace where the only questions ever asked can be answered with cash. Camping in an Eagles club parking lot might suck but it beats sleeping with the fish.
 
