 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Iowa City Press-Citizen)   We negotiate with terrorists   (press-citizen.com) divider line
84
    More: Facepalm, High school, Education, Twitter, Email, Bomb threat, Sioux City Journal, American Library Association, New York  
•       •       •

2669 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Apr 2023 at 5:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dangerous books more dangerous than guns!
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag unavailable for comment?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are times when you can negotiate with terrorists. But under NO circumstance will I negotiate with the illiterate.

"inonence"? Really?

DEATH TO THE ILLITERATE!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just now noticed?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negotiate?
That's like saying you might do a beege after you swallow
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Negotiate?
That's like saying you might do a beege after you swallow


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Technically correct -- this wasn't negotiation, this was capitulation.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This Website is Gay
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You are disgusting degenerates that belong on cross," and vowed "we will end you and purify our land of you degenerates and make our country great."

I don't speak MAGA, but it seems to have a distinct foreign language taint.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You gotta fight fire with fire.

If the enemy wants 1 book removed, remove them ALL.  Close the school down.  Evacuate team blue and let the maga fester in their own filth like a hippo pond.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is outrageous.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: Technically correct -- this wasn't negotiation, this was capitulation.


But the tweets were in lowercase letters.

/literasy, biatch
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: DEATH TO THE ILLITERATE!


illiterati non carborundum.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This Website is Gay


I'm Gay! - stand against bullying
Youtube pCsEYjyf-9g
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're Fascist Alternative-Freedom Fighters. And that's an alternative fact.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Negotiate? Half the time we're funding them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You betcha!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We are a shiathole country.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.


The opposite can be true too, World War 2 proved that...

Unfortunately we have Fark Centrists who believe that fighting fire with fire is the wrong approach, so they would rather let fascists control things than have "chaos" of people fighting back against fascism.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The related article said Iowa city man arrested for planting bombs,  maybe in this case a little more care was needed as bombs had been planted, not just threatened
 
mcmnky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You gotta fight fire with fire.

If the enemy wants 1 book removed, remove them ALL.  Close the school down.  Evacuate team blue and let the maga fester in their own filth like a hippo pond.


So fight fire with surrender?

They want all books removed. They want schools closed.

Fighting fire with fire would be, they want 1 book removed, you add 2.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No you don't. You just routinely cave to them.

Panic is as American as the American Lie, which consists in updating Big Brother's lies and failures and attributing them to the New Guy.

Everything that was a problem when the other guy failed to address it becomes a victory for him unless it continues under the New Guy, in which case it becomes urgent.  Big Brother was a duffer compared tothin the American version of double speak and the Great American Memory Hole (much more popular than t that Great American Invention, the Glory Hole (Homer Simpson said it).
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are times when you can negotiate with terrorists. But under NO circumstance will I negotiate with the illiterate.

"inonence"? Really?

DEATH TO THE ILLITERATE!


It's the Illiterati!
 
6nome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: NewportBarGuy: DEATH TO THE ILLITERATE!

illiterati non carborundum.


Damnit.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The idea that we don't is nothing more than a tv/film trope.
 
53plypat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.


Antifa, BLM, #Occupy are liberal organizations. I'm old enough to remember them burning, looting and murdering all during 2020. The Left needs to do a little house cleaning of its own.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

53plypat: chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.

Antifa, BLM, #Occupy are liberal organizations. I'm old enough to remember them burning, looting and murdering all during 2020. The Left needs to do a little house cleaning of its own.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Begone, sockpuppet.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: these pieces of shiat threatened to kill children. What the hell was the administration gonna do? Defiantly risk kids' lives? Cowardice isn't the most appropriate adjective to describe this injustice, especially regarding the school.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Admittedly, all authoritarian and totlitarian systems do this, but not with the same speed and slickness as American Propaganda, the best propaganda in the world.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You are disgusting degenerates that belong on cross," and vowed "we will end you and purify our land of you degenerates and make our country great."

What a fine sentiment for Holy Week.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: We are a shiathole country.


I don't think we're a shiathole country, but we have a lot of shiatheels in it that need a grip on reality and that is currently skewing the view a bit and perhaps that's what you're seeing. Someday, that amazing and incredible city on the hill that this country promises the children of the future will find its way. Even now, as the pangs of corruption and rancid fever are running through her veins, America is still on that march to the better society that so many have fought and died for. This too shall pass and the sanity of ....i wish i could write that with a straight face....I worry for the country, i worry for the future, not just the coming 2024 election, but this summer, this coming month, tomorrow. Things are not good, but I do believe that the institutions will hold and we'll survive TFG and his BS, but it won't be pretty and it won't end soon. Just have hope that it will end and we'll move on to something else more absurd than him and his circus.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Counterpoint: these pieces of shiat threatened to kill children. What the hell was the administration gonna do? Defiantly risk kids' lives? Cowardice isn't the most appropriate adjective to describe this injustice, especially regarding the school.


Counterpoint: threaten to bomb the school if the book isn't put back on the shelves.
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "You are disgusting degenerates that belong on cross," and vowed "we will end you and purify our land of you degenerates and make our country great."

What a fine sentiment for Holy Week.


I think that being called a degenerate by the kind of person who sends bomb threats to schools and children's hospitals is technically high praise.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Counterpoint: these pieces of shiat threatened to kill children. What the hell was the administration gonna do? Defiantly risk kids' lives? Cowardice isn't the most appropriate adjective to describe this injustice, especially regarding the school.


It was highly unlikely that they would actually follow through on the threat, and now that christofascist terrorists know threatening violence gets their way, next thing they will demand is LGBTQ protection to be eliminated or "violence will occur" (and violence won't occur, but the threat will keep getting capitulation until the terrorists win).
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Terrorists should be sent directly to Guantanamo Bay indefinitely, no negotiation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tell the truth: The idea that we don't is nothing more than a tv/film trope.


Leave no man behind.

The Hell you so. What were all those POWs in Vietnam, you know, McCain. How many interpretors and other collaborators did you leave behind in Talibania, competing with  the other party to see who could get out fastest and abandoning the most WMD? All Governments are evil, some are just blantantly and shamelesslyt so while others water their whinge.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But only when they're terrorists we secretly like.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

53plypat: chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.

Antifa, BLM, #Occupy are liberal organizations. I'm old enough to remember them burning, looting and murdering all during 2020. The Left needs to do a little house cleaning of its own.


Fark user imageView Full Size

1/10
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mcmnky: AmbassadorBooze: You gotta fight fire with fire.

If the enemy wants 1 book removed, remove them ALL.  Close the school down.  Evacuate team blue and let the maga fester in their own filth like a hippo pond.

So fight fire with surrender?

They want all books removed. They want schools closed.

Fighting fire with fire would be, they want 1 book removed, you add 2.


Yesh.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't that just what Obama did? Nothing makes you people happy if the other side does it. Even Congress
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

53plypat: chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.

Antifa, BLM, #Occupy are liberal organizations. I'm old enough to remember them burning, looting and murdering all during 2020. The Left needs to do a little house cleaning of its own.


Murdering?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
talks about the Other Place like angels and demons or like the House of Commons and the Lords.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1. Capitulation =/= negotiation
II. These are white people, so not terrorists, ipso fatso.
C. /s/ on II
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't funny it. That encourages it.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: We are a shiathole country.


Could be better but it won't be. We're farked.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Don't funny it. That encourages it.


You left me no choice!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: 53plypat: chewd: Violence works.

Its how conservatives get the changes they want.

Antifa, BLM, #Occupy are liberal organizations. I'm old enough to remember them burning, looting and murdering all during 2020. The Left needs to do a little house cleaning of its own.

Murdering?


Be honest. You'r a Republican, you are old enough to remember the Revolt of the Rebel Angels.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Don't funny it. That encourages it.


Make up your goddamn mind!  Geez!

/thx
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are times when you can negotiate with terrorists. But under NO circumstance will I negotiate with the illiterate.

"inonence"? Really?

DEATH TO THE ILLITERATE!


Cut him slack, he's got a cleft palate
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.