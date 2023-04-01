 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Wow. Such lawsuit. So concern. Very scam. Much billions   (reuters.com) divider line
2962 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2023 at 6:30 PM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only just noticed the Twitter logo is now Doge.
 
bobojorge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can use his own public statements against him.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk must have a "Brewster's Millions" bet with somebody to see how many billions of dollars he can lose in a year or something.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I only just noticed the Twitter logo is now Doge.


This. Uhm, if he wants to deflect against the idea that he's manipulating dogecoin prices, he's not helping re: the twitter logo....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what they call a Doge whistle?

Bad joke. Never mind. I will punish myself.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They said this generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors' expense, even as Musk knew the currency lacked intrinsic value."

OH FARK. Jesus farking Christ that's like farking a dinner bell for cryptobros played through an air-raid siren combined with the Bat-signal for Musk fanboys projected onto the moon with a megawatt laser. Oh god oh god what have you done?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA

throw the book at him
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wager 400 dogecoin on the newcomer.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

At first I thought, "That's the dumbest headline ever!"  Then I remembered were talking about Elon Musk.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose the real question is how much dogecoin did Musk buy, and how much and when did he sell?  Without that information it just looks like he was goofing around on Twitter, the same way people who aren't worth billions do.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I only just noticed the Twitter logo is now Doge.


I just thought Musk was two days late with April Fool's.

Seems like something he'd do.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "They said this generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors' expense, even as Musk knew the currency lacked intrinsic value."

OH FARK. Jesus farking Christ that's like farking a dinner bell for cryptobros played through an air-raid siren combined with the Bat-signal for Musk fanboys projected onto the moon with a megawatt laser. Oh god oh god what have you done?


These people are so absurdly stupid that not only should they lose, but Musk should be awarded compensatory damages for having to deal with this.

To be paid in dogecoin of course. I mean, it's just not fair unless Musk also loses somehow.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Starfox Laflare going to be a codefendant?

https://youtu.be/nrYvfKSIyLI
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Glitchwerks: I only just noticed the Twitter logo is now Doge.

I just thought Musk was two days late with April Fool's.

Seems like something he'd do.


I assumed it was left over from the 1st after the person who knows how to remove it was laid off, but I'm trying to spend a lot less time on Twitter.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO. Elon tried to troll the investors suing him for crypto fraud by changing the Twitter bird to Doge and instead pissed off his MAGA/Tankie fanbase.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it difficult to want any side to win in a battle between crypto investors and Musk.

The real winners, of course, will be lawyers.


Planet killing asteroid, I am disappoint.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Elmo really want the whole lawsuit to be over faster?
Fark user imageView Full Size

He should try pleading guilty.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to invent my own crypto and call it Worthless Coin. Or would that be too on the nose?
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jamesac68: I suppose the real question is how much dogecoin did Musk buy, and how much and when did he sell?  Without that information it just looks like he was goofing around on Twitter, the same way people who aren't worth billions do.



I noticed the quotes used by his lawyers were obviously not of any use.

But I know he was talking A LOT about DC and I can't help but wonder how many times he provided... "information" about his activities in an attempt to manipulate the price.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: I still want to invent my own crypto and call it Worthless Coin. Or would that be too on the nose?


RipoffScrip would be my go-to name. Maybe VirtualNingi.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I noticed the quotes used by his lawyers were obviously not of any use.


Err, any use by the accusers to suggest Musk was up to something nefarious.
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+verify sodogetip elonmusk 258000000000


/everyone knows soon enough 1DOGE = $1USD
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jamesac68: I suppose the real question is how much dogecoin did Musk buy, and how much and when did he sell?  Without that information it just looks like he was goofing around on Twitter, the same way people who aren't worth billions do.


I noticed the quotes used by his lawyers were obviously not of any use.

But I know he was talking A LOT about DC and I can't help but wonder how many times he provided... "information" about his activities in an attempt to manipulate the price.


From 2021.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Literally an unregulated security but okay, Space Karen.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Musk claims lawsuit is now only worth $129BN
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Hey, I really don't like this whole idea of me being sued. Can we, like, maybe just not do that? Totes appreciated."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Venn diagram of people who predicted that Twitter would collapse within a month of him taking over and the people predicting he will lose this lawsuit would be a perfect circle.
 
darinwil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from


hucklefks...I don't get it...clearks...ucklefar, I give up :(
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone want to buy my new Crypto,

MacsatoN

?

/From the makers of eviaN
 
maudibjr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is dumb on many levels.  I hope everyone involved goes bankrupt
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this farkhole just stayed behind the scenes and let SpaceX and Tesla do its thing he would have a net worth of over half a trillion dollars but since he couldn't keep his stupid yap shut he's nowhere near that.
What a farking idiot.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darinwil: gameshowhost: ... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from

hucklefks...I don't get it...clearks...ucklefar, I give up :(


yeah well i gave up before it was cool  ( ._.)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Glitchwerks: I only just noticed the Twitter logo is now Doge.

This. Uhm, if he wants to deflect against the idea that he's manipulating dogecoin prices, he's not helping re: the twitter logo....


No no no, this means Elon is silly and impulsive! How could a silly silly man manipulate stock prices? Can you even come up with a scenario where he would do that? He's just a ham, a card, a silly boy.
 
Kar98
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Much paywall
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: gameshowhost: ... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x813]


And when they talk about wielding memes as weapons...
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA

throw the book at him


Hard to say if the suit has merit, but hit him with a $10B fine anyway.  It might make people think twice before putting something on social media.
 
profdc9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poor Kabosu.  To have her face plastered this way.  What did she do to deserve that?
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If this farkhole just stayed behind the scenes and let SpaceX and Tesla do its thing he would have a net worth of over half a trillion dollars but since he couldn't keep his stupid yap shut he's nowhere near that.
What a farking idiot.


Not only that, he would have had nearly universal admiration, and would have been thought of by many as a real-world Iron Man type of character. And it's not like he fought the good fight for some unpopular cause. He just lost his money and reputation for nothing, really.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They said this generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors' expense, even as Musk knew the currency lacked intrinsic value.

That implies that the investors thought the coin had intrinsic value, which is total bullshiat. Everyone involved knew the risks. Doesn't make Musk any less guilty, but I don't think that's the angle they should take when trying this.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They said this generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors' expense, even as Musk knew the currency lacked intrinsic value.

What, and everyone else thought Dogecoin had intrinsic value? And farking Elon Musk convinced these careful and sober investors to take a chance on a meme cryptocurrency via his Twitter posts and whatnot?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's Just My Baby Doge
Youtube Jv-OgYw2ums
 
Bungles
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: A Venn diagram of people who predicted that Twitter would collapse within a month of him taking over and the people predicting he will lose this lawsuit would be a perfect circle.



No-one serious predicted would collapse in a month - he's incompetent but not that incompetent. What most people predicted is it would slowly rot as critical systems got neglected (which is exactly what happened).
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the crypto he tanked when he hosted SNL? Sure that wasn't manipulation or anything.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bungles: Not_Todd: A Venn diagram of people who predicted that Twitter would collapse within a month of him taking over and the people predicting he will lose this lawsuit would be a perfect circle.


No-one serious predicted would collapse in a month - he's incompetent but not that incompetent. What most people predicted is it would slowly rot as critical systems got neglected (which is exactly what happened).


There was a real possibility of a sudden meltdown like that time that Facebook crashed and locked their own employees out of the buildings. Kudos to the pre-Musk employees for building a robust enough system to survive the arrival of the poop-flinging chaos monkey with only minor outages.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... THE fark IS NAFO?

*googles*

oh ok. neato, cucklefarks.

/chucklefarks is a fun word to subtract letters from


Chuck LeFarks frowns upon these shenanigans
 
