(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Subby isn't sure what is more alarming about the man arrested on a North Carolina college campus: the number of weapons and ammunition he had, or the need for a chicken foot and holy water   (myfox8.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Weapon, Revolver, Handgun, Rifle, Shotgun, Ammunition, Sword, Brass  
•       •       •

50 Comments
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the fact that he apparently made bond.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has never gone to the range with me.

I need about 40 rounds per target to score a hit. It's expensive!

That's why i upgraded to the 25mm chain gun.

It's costs more per round, but at least I'm guaranteed a hit.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another mass shooting avoided, or did the cops just ruin his show-n-tell day at Tim 'n Emma's Gun-Lovin' Incel Adult Daycare?
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken foot and holy water? Dude might have been making some divine stock
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

little big man: Or the fact that he apparently made bond.


Or that someone that nuts is clearly going to violate that bond.

His bond was increased to $100,000.00. A condition of his release was that he could not go on any educational property whatsoever.

I mean, c'mon, this is like releasing John Hinckley Jr., then telling him that a condition of his release was that he couldn't try to contact Jodie Foster. Seriously, I'd put money down that this guy's going to kill someone there before Thursday morning.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"a chicken foot, pepper spray and "holy water."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Chicken Feet Soup
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

englaja: Chicken foot and holy water? Dude might have been making some divine stock


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Talk about a dude with a probable micropenis over compensating.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Holy water is rusting me" exclaimed the man who came to kill the rooster.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Another mass shooting avoided, or did the cops just ruin his show-n-tell day at Tim 'n Emma's Gun-Lovin' Incel Adult Daycare?


Was he living out of his car?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fark you Jobu, I do it myself.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Another mass shooting avoided, or did the cops just ruin his show-n-tell day at Tim 'n Emma's Gun-Lovin' Incel Adult Daycare?


Emma?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sometimes you get hungry AND thirsty.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What, no nunchucks or throwing stars?  Slacker.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you're grinding in the dungeon,, you pick up everything. You don't always know where you picked up that rubber chicken pr 15 pieces of string.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other news, the prop comic was a no-show at the local comedy club...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
myfox8.comView Full Size


Now he has time to finish braiding his hair in prison and look real pretty as the new prison b... er I mean newest inmate.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
a window breaker, a chicken foot, pepper spray and "holy water."

Why do they put holy water in quotes? Is that just the proper form until the lab report comes back?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He gets his hair done at the same salon as Mad Martigan
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Must be playing on easy mode with no weight for ammunition. How many iventory slots does this guy have anyway?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [y.yarn.co image 400x222]


It's very bad to steal Jobu's rum.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least we know he wasn't hunting werewolves...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

englaja: Chicken foot and holy water? Dude might have been making some divine stock


Zombies, dude. Baron Samedi needs help.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy is the missing link between mall ninja and gun nut.

His arsenal FTFA: "a revolver, loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition. He was also found to have a "makeshift firework explosive," brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a "blowdart weapon," a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun gun, a dozen knives, "claws," and a baton."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Subby has never gone to the range with me.

I need about 40 rounds per target to score a hit. It's expensive!

That's why i upgraded to the 25mm chain gun.

It's costs more per round, but at least I'm guaranteed a hit.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I always laugh when I see "OMG HUNDREDS OF ROUNDS OF AMMO."

Long ago, over 10 years ago, I had a GF that lived in the sticks and we could, and often did, shoot off her front porch.  The porch faced the woods and the property sloped downward and was perfect for shooting.  An average shooting weekend was 300 rounds.  Weekends where wed throw a shooting party?  Tens of thousands of rounds went downrange.  When ammo went on sale, especially 30 cal, I dropped a lot of money on it.

When I left that woman (I refer to her as "ol unfaithful") I did so with haste and have only been shooting a couple times since (ya get spoiled shooting off a porch, lemme tell ya) and only recently went through "the gun stuff" I tossed in my car, then garage, then pretty much forgot about.  It took me 2 days of sitting there with various boxes, sorting it all out and cleaning some up that had some mystery gunk on it.

At the end of it one ammo box had ~650 rounds of 30 cal.  Another had like 700.  And I had 6 more boxes like that, and it all went into "the gun closet" where there's even more.

Hundreds of rounds?  Heavens to betsy, fetch me my fainting couch.

Having said that, could a worse article have been linked?  This other one has some context that really changes the tone:
Greensboro police said on March 26, they responded to the NC A&T campus to a heavily armed individual. They said Brandon James Bentley, 27, was violent and making threats to law enforcement. NC A&T officers told police Bentley was chasing unarmed security guards on the campus. Police and NC A&T officers helped to detain Bentley.

Although it's the police that said that so why bother trusting what they said amiright?

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-man-arrested-ncat-campus-numerous-weapons-ammunition/43497444#
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This dude looks like what AI would come up with if you asked to make a mugshot of JGL after becoming a die-hard ICP fan.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That guy had enough weapons to supply an entire militia. Oh wait the second amendment says he is a militia.
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once drank several 'holy waters' while attending a Chickenfoot concert, so I'm getting a kick...

Chickenfoot - HighwayStar (Live)
Youtube GQVTtpE9J7s
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: fark you Jobu, I do it myself.


Tiny fist
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
with a revolver, loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition. He was also found to have a "makeshift firework explosive," brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a "blowdart weapon," a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun gun, a dozen knives, "claws," and a baton.

Jeebus, all of that in one car?! Are they sure he wasn't just some harmless traveling weaponry merchant with a varied assortment? I want to know more about the "claws"...Freddy Krueger cosplay?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [myfox8.com image 800x450]

Now he has time to finish braiding his hair in prison and look real pretty as the new prison b... er I mean newest inmate.


DERPDOM!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With the random weapons and other miscellaneous stuff they listed, he'd be doing pretty well in the world of FarCry, level 22 or 23
 
Another Government Employee
IIRC-that campus is an HBCU.

Yeah.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
That's your take on a nut with hundreds of rounds of ammunition on a college campus? That he didn't bring enough or something? Wow. You are truly a front porch warrior.
 
CrossEyed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Skeezy looking white guy armed to the teeth wandering around a HBCU campus? No potential for trouble there, no siree...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I always laugh when I see "OMG HUNDREDS OF ROUNDS OF AMMO."


I've got roughly 900 rounds (22) sitting a few feet away and I don't even have a gun.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"A chicken foot, pepper spray and holy water."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The chicken foot and holy water sound pretty Santeria to me.  So, just another white dood who's, like, totally into zombies an' voodoo an' shiat, man.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can't go for a stroll carrying a sack full of weapons, then I don't even know what country I'm in anymore.
 
uberalice
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: "Holy water is rusting me" exclaimed the man who came to kill the rooster.


In my head, I sang that like Layne Staley.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: BunchaRubes: I always laugh when I see "OMG HUNDREDS OF ROUNDS OF AMMO."

I've got roughly 900 rounds (22) sitting a few feet away and I don't even have a gun.


Yeah, .22 I always take a 525 box to the range. Who buys .22 by the 50 count?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: IIRC-that campus is an HBCU.

Yeah.


The dude doesn't exactly reek of white supremacist.  Patchouli oil, maybe.  4am, arrested after "driving unsafely" could mean he was chasing them with his car, or maybe he was just driving like an asshole.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After reading 3 different article and seeing details that sping very different stories, I give up.

1) Found on campus with guns and more ammo that you have, and an explosive device and other crap, details at 11!
2) Found on campus with guns and ammo after chasing unarmed security!!1!
3) Was arrested after driving unsafely.  Police found some guns and ammo and other shiat in the car.  The explosive was a firework.


"On March 26 at approximately 4 a.m., Brandon James Bentley was arrested on the North Carolina A&T State University campus after being encountered driving unsafely in the area of Sullivan Street and Benbow Road.

After campus law enforcement discovered weapons in the vehicle, Bentley was immediately arrested, and the weapons confiscated. Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.

The FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Greensboro Police Department are in charge of an ongoing joint investigation into this incident. Bentley, who has no affiliation with A&T, has been banned from the North Carolina A&T campus.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Yes it is. I think it's currently the largest HBU by enrollment.
 
BunchaRubes
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: a window breaker, a chicken foot, pepper spray and "holy water."

Why do they put holy water in quotes? Is that just the proper form until the lab report comes back?


Now that's a good point.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Promo Sapien: Another mass shooting avoided, or did the cops just ruin his show-n-tell day at Tim 'n Emma's Gun-Lovin' Incel Adult Daycare?

Emma?


Tim?
 
chasd00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The chicken foot and holy water sound pretty Santeria to me.  So, just another white dood who's, like, totally into zombies an' voodoo an' shiat, man.


yeah i was thinking santeria too, but was there a crystal ball?
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.wfmynews2.comView Full Size

Pretty sure he's not an A&T student
 
