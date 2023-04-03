 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Auto-brewery syndrome. That's my story, and I'm sticking with it   (fox13news.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2023 at 4:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 The condition every farker wants
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That might save a fella a whole lot of beer money.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't that supposed to happen naturally with a high fibre diet, like the fibre ferments and that's how we naturally digest fructose and other sugars?
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: The condition every farker wants


not really.  I like having the choice of when to become intoxicated and to what extent without having to read food product labels.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As your attorney, I advise you to rent a very fast car with no top
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
also:

QI | Sally Phillips Became A Microbrewery
Youtube lGMYZhI-YQw
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is exactly why I always use Axe body spray, beach version.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: As your attorney, I advise you to rent a very fast car with no top


Can it be little red and mad by Chevrolet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: The condition every farker wants


Idiot farkers, sure. Wanna get absolutely smashed every time you eat something with a significant enough amount of sugar, which is damn near everything these days?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's the bastard son of a preacher-man
On the town he left a stain
They made him live in a chicken house
To try and hide the shame

He was born in a coop, raised in a cage
Children fear him, critics rage
He's half alive, he's half dead
Folks just call him Buckethead!
 
we_want_a_shrubbery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All auto-brewery claims are just alcoholics being very creative (for whatever reason) and lying. Full stop.

Chemistry and physics (and biochemistry, and biology) don't lie. If the fermentation process was 100% efficient (it's not anywhere close), then every mole of glucose would convert to 1 mole of EtOH within some period of time. Even if this were true, your diet would have to consist entirely of ultra-large (i.e. poisonous) levels of pure glucose to generate enough EtOH quickly enough to ever see a BAC rise. Your liver is constantly (via alcohol dehydrogenase) eliminating ~0.015 g/dL/hr, which is roughly 1 drink/hour.
 
we_want_a_shrubbery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not that I have anything against alcoholics in general, but ABS is bullshait. The math simply does not work.

It's like somebody claiming that they never eat more than 200 cal/day, yet they still gain weight. Physically impossible... you're cheating on your diet...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
umm, ackshually that's only if it's top-fremented. what this poser actually has is irritable brew syndrome
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So basically, he probably hired a doctor to say he had auto-brewery syndrome due to some pending felony DUI charges?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No occifer I haven't been drinkin' 'hic' I just ate some brewers yeast and skittles a co 'hic' couple hours ago.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Auto-brewery syndrome is one thing, auto-distillery syndrome is a little far fetched.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not buying it. If this truly were a syndrome could you not just take a round of antibiotics and do some gastrointesinal cleansing diet for a week to be cured? Also, there is no way the microflora in your gut has enough time to process your food into enough ethanol to get you truly hammered.
/in other words this guy is trying to sneak out of a DUI
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: yakmans_dad: As your attorney, I advise you to rent a very fast car with no top

Can it be little red and mad by Chevrolet?


Mad about you.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: The condition every farker wants


Not me! I developed gout, the idea of having something like that overtaxing my kidneys and liver making my flares worse is just beyond excruciating. Plus even without the gout I liked being able to decide when I'd get in an altered state, getting drunk every time you consumed some carbs would suck IMHO, only in my late teens would that have seemed like a great thing to have happen.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Isn't that supposed to happen naturally with a high fibre diet, like the fibre ferments and that's how we naturally digest fructose and other sugars?


No, there is no normal condition you can be in (eating properly is supposed to be normal) that causes this.

And no, that is not how we digest sugars.
 
we_want_a_shrubbery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So basically, he probably hired a doctor to say he had auto-brewery syndrome due to some pending felony DUI charges?


Precisely. And there are plenty of physicians without scruples who will go along with it. From a scientific point of view, ABS is pure fantasy.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

we_want_a_shrubbery: All auto-brewery claims are just alcoholics being very creative (for whatever reason) and lying. Full stop.

Chemistry and physics (and biochemistry, and biology) don't lie. If the fermentation process was 100% efficient (it's not anywhere close), then every mole of glucose would convert to 1 mole of EtOH within some period of time. Even if this were true, your diet would have to consist entirely of ultra-large (i.e. poisonous) levels of pure glucose to generate enough EtOH quickly enough to ever see a BAC rise. Your liver is constantly (via alcohol dehydrogenase) eliminating ~0.015 g/dL/hr, which is roughly 1 drink/hour.


Except when you have comorbidities such as diabetes resulting in high blood sugar, fatty liver disease which reduces the processing of alcohol, and the the introduction of rare pathogen fungi that accelerate alcohol production for starts.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK513346/
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

we_want_a_shrubbery: All auto-brewery claims are just alcoholics being very creative (for whatever reason) and lying


There has been research done. Someone with the syndrome was monitored in a hospital setting, fed a diet suspected to cause the syndrome, and multiple blood tests revealed an increasing BAC while the person was lying in a hospital bead without alcohol consumption.

It was to the point that the person being studied was suspected of sneaking in alcohol and somehow consuming it. The person was monitored visually and on video and they did nothing of the sort.

It was confirmed to be a real syndrome.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.