 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Are you a New Yorker looking for a special place to take that cute Goth from work? Park services is opening to the living public the island where NYC has buried their unclaimed dead since 1869   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
68
    More: Obvious, New York City, Burial, Cemetery, The New York Times, HIV, The Bronx, Long Island, Death  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2023 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not build some condos there?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burial pit for COVID dead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


NP!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anymore a lot of cemeteries function dual-purpose as parks already. Lots of people walk their dogs there, or jog, or take their young kids bike-riding since their roads don't have much traffic.  No reason not to do the same here. Better that than either some blighted wasteland or industrial facility or something.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


Here you go...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotham Goth Ghost Gangs
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


th.bing.comView Full Size

Happy?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

Here you go...

[Fark user image 461x470]


I should have seen this coming.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if people haven't been breaking into there for decades.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


International Pony - Gothic Girl
Youtube nvOlpiw9OHI
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does NY not have crematoriums?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10's of thousands of stillborn babies. Murder victims. Endless numbers of unclaimed dead. Dead state prisoners. Drunks. Drug addicts. Many unknown, and just buried together in mass graves.

It's said even Catholic priests avoid going there, because of the depression it causes.
 
strutin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

Here you go...

[Fark user image 461x470]


Wait'll Father_Jack gets aload of her!
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


Here's another one. Enjoy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Nobody in Peculiar: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

Here you go...

[Fark user image 461x470]

I should have seen this coming.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]


I found her "evil" twin sister...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]


I've often wondered about these weirdos...what's the infatuation with buckles?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


You'll be in your bunk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: 10's of thousands of stillborn babies. Murder victims. Endless numbers of unclaimed dead. Dead state prisoners. Drunks. Drug addicts. Many unknown, and just buried together in mass graves.

It's said even Catholic priests avoid going there, because of the depression it causes.


Isn't that their jobs, to perform burial rights for those who might be Catholic?! I guess they only show up if the family pays the priest!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nvOlpiw9OHI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I enjoyed that thanks!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]

I've often wondered about these weirdos...what's the infatuation with buckles?


It's more prominent and medieval than shoelaces.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

You'll be in your bunk

[Fark user image 425x321]


and I really shoulda seen this coming.
Now I'm afraid to close my eyes.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best "dating a goth lady" anthem ever, short version:

Type O Negative - Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare -All) [HD Remaster] [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube vFwYJYl5GUQ


Longer original version, w/ lyrics (slightly NSFW visual + one F-bomb, so linky instead of embeddy):
YouTube: Type O Negative Black No 1 Lyrics
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]

I've often wondered about these weirdos...what's the infatuation with buckles?


I was paying more attention to the birb.

/i like corvids
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my 669 green. Kinda wish I had not gotten my last few to have made it my 666
\m/
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't understand the infatuation people have with having their bodies buried in graves. It is a useless hunk of meat, burn it.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuffy: smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much

[th.bing.com image 384x576]
Happy?


WOW!
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]


this young lady worries me a tad...
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: This was my 669 green. Kinda wish I had not gotten my last few to have made it my 666
\m/


drdalehenry.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

smed7: LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]

this young lady worries me a tad...


More being on the Moscow subway than anything else.
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I don't understand the infatuation people have with having their bodies buried in graves. It is a useless hunk of meat, burn it.


Better freeze and shatter it or compost it.

/lower environmental impact
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Love goth girls 😮
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

smed7: oh-boy I hope this turns into a goth-chick thread...

/ I dont ask for much


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And here I thought they just chucked the dead in the East River
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I don't understand the infatuation people have with having their bodies buried in graves. It is a useless hunk of meat, burn it.


Hart's Island is a pauper's grave, so it's probably for the benefit of potential family members who might want to claim the body and decide what to do with it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fursecution: smed7: LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]

this young lady worries me a tad...

More being on the Moscow subway than anything else.


One positive thing that isn't here, I wish the NYC subway had seat cushions!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Haven't read the article yet, but it's already open to visitors. But apparently the procedure is kinda onerous and time-consuming and mostly just relatives of the people buried there. Probably to avoid the kind of goth-y, death tourism that might offend some people. *shrug*

And also to keep the place clean. The general public is, in general, farking filthy and inconsiderate.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: And here I thought they just chucked the dead in the East River


The fish kept chucking them back.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Plant just a shiatload of daisies there...do it.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fursecution: smed7: LewDux: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x691]

this young lady worries me a tad...

More being on the Moscow subway than anything else.

One positive thing that isn't here, I wish the NYC subway had seat cushions!


Nope, you want them to be able to spray out and thoroughly disinfect the cars with liquid cleaner, cushions would just soak in the ick when they got ripped.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Haven't read the article yet, but it's already open to visitors. But apparently the procedure is kinda onerous and time-consuming and mostly just relatives of the people buried there. Probably to avoid the kind of goth-y, death tourism that might offend some people. *shrug*

And also to keep the place clean. The general public is, in general, farking filthy and inconsiderate.


And no picking up bones.

/yeah there's people bones in the erosion.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: Does NY not have crematoriums?


Burying people is cheaper and faster than cremation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Craw Fu: And here I thought they just chucked the dead in the East River

The fish kept chucking them back.


Shiat I'd be afraid to throw a body in there - even odds it surges back up as a zombie and eats your face.  The chemical mix in there has to be unique in human history for sheer "????" levels of a zillion bad news compounds mixed in ways even deranged chemists on mescaline wouldn't attempt
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I don't understand the infatuation people have with having their bodies buried in graves. It is a useless hunk of meat, burn it.


https://www.npr.org/2016/02/04/465588689/relatives-of-deceased-push-for-more-access-to-n-y-c-potter-s-field

It's not an "infatuation." Some people don't have an alternative. It's weird that people think otherwise. What do people think "unclaimed" or "potter's field" mean?
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.