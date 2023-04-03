 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Easiest $35,000 you'll make all week   (wect.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Coroner, Law, Death, Highway patrol, Crime, Copyright, mother of Stephen Smith, Initial reports  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That sumbiatch was on the Wrestlemania pre-show talking shiat like he was going to be a bad-guy manager.  F him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult and we want to surrpoort the community however we can to bring closure for the Smith family," attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement Monday.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cat did it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Certainly can't blame a parent for wanting a sense of closure...
Hope she finds it, and hope the person doesn't take the money.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

invictus2: "We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult and we want to surrpoort the community however we can to bring closure for the Smith family," attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement Monday.


Makes perfect sense.  Surr is short for surrey, and poort is South African for a steep mountain pass following a stream.  They obviously want to cause the community to drive right down a mountainside and wreck.  Study it out
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That biatch Carol Baskin did it!

/Seriously Little Buster and Paul did that shiat
//Throw Buster in prison next to his dad
 
T.rex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't understand the headline.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

T.rex: I don't understand the headline.


me either.  meh
 
no shirt no shoes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB my dad went to the auction of the Murdaugh's possessions.  He didn't buy anything, but the concession stand there had the best blueberry pound cake he'd ever had.  So of course he emailed them and got the recipe.
/I didn't know auctions had snacks
//murdercake
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

T.rex: I don't understand the headline.


Buster did it
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: T.rex: I don't understand the headline.

Buster did it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

no shirt no shoes: CSB my dad went to the auction of the Murdaugh's possessions.  He didn't buy anything, but the concession stand there had the best blueberry pound cake he'd ever had.  So of course he emailed them and got the recipe.
/I didn't know auctions had snacks
//murdercake


Could we have the recipe for this Blueberry Murder Cake?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: T.rex: I don't understand the headline.

Buster did it


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: T.rex: I don't understand the headline.

Buster did it


Hey, has anyone heard from Phil Collins lately?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

T.rex: I don't understand the headline.


https://people.com/crime/all-about-stephen-smith-mysterious-death/
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if it was the murderous crime family
 
T.rex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: T.rex: I don't understand the headline.

https://people.com/crime/all-about-stephen-smith-mysterious-death/


Thanks..... so one of the Murdaugh clan did it to cover up a gay affair?    Normally, i don't buy into sensationalism or conspiracies, but that family seems so messed up.... It would be odd if they did NOT do other crazy crimes over the years.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is one giant noggin.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The family name is Murdaugh. It's what they do. It's what they've always done. You know how some people have the name Miller or Farmer or whatever their occupation was? They got theirs because they kill people. This isn't rocket science folks.
 
