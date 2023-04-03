 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Push button. Get hunk of bear   (theguardian.com)
21
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alternately,
Insert Bear; Receive vending machine.
 
dkimball
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They'll eat anything
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A little further north here in Sweden it is quite often sold in local supermarkets in their frozen game section.

Doesn't surprise me that the land of vending machines has a vending machine for this, too.

/Bear Grills, anyone?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

uttertosh: A little further north here in Sweden it is quite often sold in local supermarkets in their frozen game section.

Doesn't surprise me that the land of vending machines has a vending machine for this, too.

/Bear Grills, anyone?


Bear is ok. A bit gamey, but I've only had black bear.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No wonder that Yogi, Boo-Boo and Cindy Bear never strayed out of Jellystone Park.  They didn't  want to become a morsel in someone's pic-a-nic basket.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That button has a completely different function in San Francisco.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 247x264]


If I push that, do I get Smokey Bear in my bed, and he's DTF?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is far, far from the strangest thing sold in Japanese vending machines.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This is far, far from the strangest thing sold in Japanese vending machines.


It kinda has to be in order for it to make the news.
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
yeah, but it's not bacon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that's a bunch of dumb.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
incimages.comView Full Size


As your freelance Japanese truck stop sommelier, I highly suggest pairing the Pocari Sweat with the Vending Machine Bear.

No need to thank me, I just ask that you consider leaving me your worn panties as a tip.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: steklo: [Fark user image image 247x264]

If I push that, do I get Smokey Bear in my bed, and he's DTF?


this is not Gizder
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Japanese bear meat?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Yum!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Bear is ok. A bit gamey, but I've only had black bear.


Each his/her own, but yeah naw. I think, it's probably the worst kind of meat I've had.

In other news, bear tried to use my van as a vending machine just the other day.
And then Mrs Shirley shooed him off.


Bear checking doors on my van. South Lake Tahoe March 29, 2023
Youtube 7xu9_pGd1EY
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully they've sorted out the issues with the previous models.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wild bear is a great source of your daily allowance of trichinosis...
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Woohoo, I got a whole one!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bear and artichoke sausage was a real treat some years back - an SCA friend brought some, homemade, to an event for us to try. Tasty stuff.
 
