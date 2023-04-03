 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Teach shot by tot files suit against those who farked around and found out   (nbcnews.com)
JohnHall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Angel teach shot by bozo tot
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the kid was a nightmare. Plus, nobody did anything after multiple people said he had a gun.

I think the suit is warranted.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No Child Left Unarmed is not working.  We need to try a different approach.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sue the parents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did the article mention what happened to the 6 year old?

Can they arrest 6 year old kids?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
SCOTUS finds 6-3 the lawsuit infringes on the child's 2nd amendment rights
 
untoldforce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Did the article mention what happened to the 6 year old?

Can they arrest 6 year old kids?


I'm sure some private prison company would love to answer this very question.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Did the article mention what happened to the 6 year old?

Can they arrest 6 year old kids?


That child needs to placed elsewhere at the very least. I don't know if in patient psychiatric services is available for kids his age, but if so he needs long term care. It's obvious no one can take care of him properly.  The parents also should face consequences for giving him access to a gun and refusing to place him in special education for his behavior issues.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Sue the parents.


For what? A half a Hyundai, the latest iPhone(cracked) and some Jordans?
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the teacher was armed she could have shot first and this never would have happened
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: The parents also should face consequences for giving him access to a gun


I guess that solves 1/2 the issue. Arresting the parents will leave the 6 year old as an orphan and then placed under state's care.

Not sure how that all works.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zez: If the teacher was armed she could have shot first and this never would have happened


