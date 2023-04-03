 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Someone's been stealing latrines--seats, lids, and all--from vault toilets at various Montana fishing access sites, forcing officials to rethink use of the term "vault"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who would do that? Pretty sure it's not woke antifa thugs form the inner cities.

Nope, Bubba is grabbing these for his ice fishing shack, cabin, or an upgrade to the single wide.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Infinitely cheaper than going to Home Depot, infinitely moar disgusting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Honestly, I had to go look up "vault toilet" in GIS.

Wish, I didn't.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please disable my ad blocker for....the Billings Gazette?

Umm....no.
 
abbarach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You hear how someone stole all the toilet seats from the police station?  Cops report that they have nothing to go on...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Who would do that? Pretty sure it's not woke antifa thugs form the inner cities.

Nope, Bubba is grabbing these for his ice fishing shack, cabin, or an upgrade to the single wide.


More likely just asshole vandals
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Who would do that? Pretty sure it's not woke antifa thugs form the inner cities.

Nope, Bubba is grabbing these for his ice fishing shack, cabin, or an upgrade to the single wide.


Jesus farking christ you moron, this is exactly how Soros operates, by bussing those people in!!!!

STUDY. IT. OUT.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Narrator: Meanwhile, on an Interstate leaving Montana...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the sentinel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another reason (admittedly very far down the list) to avoid Montana.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abbarach: You hear how someone stole all the toilet seats from the police station?  Cops report that they have nothing to go on...


Done in five. Someone get the lights, please.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Honestly, I had to go look up "vault toilet" in GIS.

Wish, I didn't.


Are you telling me you just let your poop escape into the environment like some sort of wild animal?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the sentinel: Another reason (admittedly very far down the list) to avoid Montana.


I have to drive through it occasionally.  Things have slightly improved.

https://montanafreepress.org/2021/12/22/montana-marijuana-faq/
 
