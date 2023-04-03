 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Suddenly, YOGURT   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Woman, Iran, judicial authorities, CCTV footage, numbers of women, nationwide protests, Veil, September of a 22-year-old  
34 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously, who throws a yogurt? This shows us they're manly?
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 577x432]


"Grapes" would disagree if they could...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"You hoyd of me?"
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 577x432]


Gyro
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done clerk for running the asshole off.  Disappointed in the others watching instead of doing the same.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 577x432]


so...no gravy?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 577x432]


Gravy
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing yogurt. Is that a euphemism for...nevermind.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x208]
"You hoyd of me?"


Yogurt the All-Powerful! Yogurt the Magnificent!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Erma Gerdd: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x208]
"You hoyd of me?"

Yogurt the All-Powerful! Yogurt the Magnificent!


Please, please, don't make a fuss. I'm just plain Yogurt.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Erma Gerdd: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x208]
"You hoyd of me?"

Yogurt the All-Powerful! Yogurt the Magnificent!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Shop of Horrors - Suddenly Seymour
Youtube mkMtq8qarnY
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules, state media reported."

The yoghurt is not the issue. It's the culture.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: "The two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules, state media reported."

The yoghurt is not the issue. It's the culture.


*golfclap*

Well done
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: ZMugg: [Fark user image 577x432]

so...no gravy?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: Throwing yogurt. Is that a euphemism for...nevermind.


https://www.fark.com/comments/4540822/Two-women-injured-in-yogurt-hose-accident-as-list-of-colorful-terms-for-male-genitalia-grows-yet-again
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were lacking culture...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: Throwing yogurt. Is that a euphemism for...nevermind.


Yeah, no symbolism there or anything
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 484x362]


Antibiotics are Cancel Culture.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Youth pastors taking notes.
 
PawisBetlog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and it's the WOMEN who got arrested.

Some foreshadowing for us here in the states?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's what your mom said, last night, stubby!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ihavethatdvd.jpg
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: baronbloodbath: Erma Gerdd: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x208]
"You hoyd of me?"

Yogurt the All-Powerful! Yogurt the Magnificent!

[pbs.twimg.com image 398x210]


I did that one.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the yogurt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 577x432]


gooseberry, gravy, vaginomycosis.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't remember when, but I could've sworn there was a fark thread about women making their own yogurt using breast milk.

Putting some in one's coffee is odd enough but to make yogurt out of it?

A bit weird.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's like Gogurt, but stationary."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he tell, "I ran!" and take off?

Stupid joke at my school: name 3 countries in the mideast that start with "I".
Iraq (Kicks you in the balls)
The pain Israel
Iran (runs away)
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

