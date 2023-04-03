 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Asteroid the size of 90 elephants or 2.7 blue whales, or 45 school buses, discovered on a trajectory which will probably fly by Earth. Most likely (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Silly, Earth, Sun, Planet, Orbit, NASA, Astronomical unit, Astronomy, enormous space rock measures  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big rock, only first spotted two weeks ago is probably going to miss earth because at it's closest, it will be nearly eight times further away than the moon. Cosmic scale close w/ "everyone panic!!1!" is not helping. I do kinda like each passing asteroid being compared to a different animal for scale, though. Makes each easier to remember.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric


I propose that on Fark we use the reference measurement 'the dildo'. So this asteroid would have been 2000 dildos.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if, some day, a huge asteroid crashes in Rhode Island and obliterates the whole state? What will we use for measurements then? "Rhode Island craters"? Or do we move on to measuring things in Delawares?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big whoop...1.8 MILLION miles from Earth.  When one gets closer to the distance
between the moon & earth I might be "concerned".  But, would it matter?  It would
wipe out the planet.  And if they give us a week or more warning...who cares if you
"rape, pillage & plunder".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: What if, some day, a huge asteroid crashes in Rhode Island and obliterates the whole state? What will we use for measurements then? "Rhode Island craters"? Or do we move on to measuring things in Delawares?


You misspelled "underwears" ;)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric

I propose that on Fark we use the reference measurement 'the dildo'. So this asteroid would have been 2000 dildos.


PAIGE, NO!
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a person who deals in absolute accuracy.  What kind of elephants and when did they eat last?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sno man: Big rock, only first spotted two weeks ago is probably going to miss earth because at it's closest, it will be nearly eight times further away than the moon. Cosmic scale close w/ "everyone panic!!1!" is not helping. I do kinda like each passing asteroid being compared to a different animal for scale, though. Makes each easier to remember.


Also, 2023 FM is listed in the near Earf asteroid list in spaceweather.com Scroll down towards bottom of page for space rocky goodness.  Links go to orbital dynamics data.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My, Earth really is full of things.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sigh. Another miss.

Idea: Lets start a GoFundMe. Build a rocket capable of changing the direction of an asteroid/comet. So we can divert it to actually hit the Earth.
:O
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many Corgis to an elephant?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Klaxon sounds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sno man: Big rock, only first spotted two weeks ago is probably going to miss earth because at it's closest, it will be nearly eight times further away than the moon. Cosmic scale close w/ "everyone panic!!1!" is not helping. I do kinda like each passing asteroid being compared to a different animal for scale, though. Makes each easier to remember.


Say it in English, Sno
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Asteroid the size of Toady Fields to miss Earth by 4,000,000 miles at least.

Am I right?

We all know how these headlines work.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric


Last thread we had the internal dimensions fairly accurately calculated to approx 3 RCU's (Royal Corgi Units -  Standard, Welsh, Pembroke, Wellfed)

I know it didn't answer your question directly, but I hope you can visualise the true magnitude of the situation based on quite how scary space corgis can be.

Wait...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry, Totie Fields. My bad.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two elephants weigh as much as a school bus?  Jesus.

/ TMYK
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So a meteor the size of 90 elephants is going to pass within 79,000,001 elephants from earth? Good to know.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djfitz: Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric

I propose that on Fark we use the reference measurement 'the dildo'. So this asteroid would have been 2000 dildos.


What's that in Irish or Japanese Dildos?
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Sigh. Another miss.

Idea: Lets start a GoFundMe. Build a rocket capable of changing the direction of an asteroid/comet. So we can divert it to actually hit the Earth.
:O


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Marco Inaros we ahead fo to, bosmang
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have no idea what 90 elphants look like.  What is it in 1979 Buick LeSabers?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djfitz: Albert911emt: What's that in washing machines?

\anything to avoid measurements in metric

I propose that on Fark we use the reference measurement 'the dildo'. So this asteroid would have been 2000 dildos.


90 elephants and now this. Looking forward to the Dr. Doolittle/ Armageddon/ Fight Club inspired movie.

/ the twist is we don't know if they'll stop the meteor because they never talk about it
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: I have no idea what 90 elphants look like.  What is it in 1979 Buick LeSabers?


With or without the Corinthian leather and 8-track tape option?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: I have no idea what 90 elphants look like.  What is it in 1979 Buick LeSabers?


Can't help you in LeSabres, but it's 51.62 1978 4-door Buick Sylarks. Also they are likely using year old baby elephants here.
 
