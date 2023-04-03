 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   4chan troll looking exactly like you thought he would look arrested for making threats in exactly the place you would think he would get arrested at   (rawstory.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another 4chan user was arrested in early March for allegedly similarly making threats. He, too, lived with his mother.

Every article about someone from 4chan being a worthless asshole should include that second sentence, probably right in the headline.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im surprised he isnt a bloated whale
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I was expecting a little more heft to him.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not fat
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mom hasn't been bringing him Hot Pockets in a timely fashion.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Im surprised he isnt a bloated whale


He grew the big beard to distract from the fact he has the body of a "soy boy" (their term, not mine). He looks... Fragile.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫ Mamas don't let your babies grow up to be chan-scum ♫
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There'll be even more arrests. After the first one a shiatton of people decided to taunt the dynamite monkey by making death threats against the sheriff.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Im surprised he isnt a bloated whale


QuesoDelicioso: Yeah, I was expecting a little more heft to him.


Well what he lacks in heft also shows up in his IQ.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Another 4chan user was arrested in early March for allegedly similarly making threats. He, too, lived with his mother.

Every article about someone from 4chan being a worthless asshole should include that second sentence, probably right in the headline.


So guns or mental health aren't the problem, it's mothers.
Perhaps methods of stopping unwanted pregnancies is the answer.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy skipped "any" day down at the gym.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh, Chitwood.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a different one from the NJ dude who looked like strung out Hackerman?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is this a different one from the NJ dude who looked like strung out Hackerman?


Yeah. This guy is skinny. That's about the only difference between the two.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus, dat tryhard Chad beard. As if the only father figure he ever knew was a meme image.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting older, white goatee, and near kids like a school or  library.

/recalibrating
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hard 30. And for someone so skinny, he's got some unfortunately deflated moobs.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it wasn't an anonymous as he thought it was...
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Russel Brand.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO, you stupid prick. Enjoy your reserved room at the Graybar Hotel.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
northernmanor: Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.

Nope, this chan garbage is brought to us from the liberal mecca of Southern California.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

Try to remember folks, if you drive 1 hour east of any major city in CA you cross the border into Alabama.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Another 4chan user was arrested in early March for allegedly similarly making threats. He, too, lived with his mother.

Every article about someone from 4chan being a worthless asshole should include that second sentence, probably right in the headline.


Perhaps we need a campaign targeted towards mothers of adult children:

"Do you have a son over the age of 25 who is still living with you? Do they have guns? Do they talk about crazy conspiracy theories? Please call our helpful tip line..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psychosis_inducing: That's a hard 30. And for someone so skinny, he's got some unfortunately deflated moobs.


Looks like he used to be bigger

/not in a muscly way either
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Can you even imagine being a 30 year old 4chan troll? I have no words.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: northernmanor: Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.

Nope, this chan garbage is brought to us from the liberal mecca of Southern California.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

Try to remember folks, if you drive 1 hour east of any major city in CA you cross the border into Alabama.


What are you talking about?

/it doesn't even take an hour
//10 minutes will do it
///hell half the time right in the major city
////plenty of assholes out here
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: northernmanor: Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.

Nope, this chan garbage is brought to us from the liberal mecca of Southern California.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

Try to remember folks, if you drive 1 hour east of any major city in CA you cross the border into Alabama.


Have relatives in east county SD, can attest to that.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's too bad Mike Chitwood isn't safe now that I'm planning to kill him," Meyer allegedly wrote. "I'm going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I'm going to kill him by shooting him to death."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: "It's too bad Mike Chitwood isn't safe now that I'm planning to kill him," Meyer allegedly wrote. "I'm going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I'm going to kill him by shooting him to death."

[Fark user image 425x637]


Motörhead - Killed By Death (Official Video)
Youtube LZ5fIKmn1ok
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yet another waste of carbon.
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was expecting this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: That's a hard 30. And for someone so skinny, he's got some unfortunately deflated moobs.


The Chan sure ages a man.
 
gamera1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought you'd be bigger

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SpaceMonkey-66: Im surprised he isnt a bloated whale

He grew the big beard to distract from the fact he has the body of a "soy boy" (their term, not mine). He looks... Fragile.


As I've said when an IRL troll got in my face, "A beard is not a substitute for a chin".
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: "It's too bad Mike Chitwood isn't safe now that I'm planning to kill him," Meyer allegedly wrote. "I'm going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I'm going to kill him by shooting him to death."

[Fark user image 425x637]


I kill you! I kill you to death!
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle? I can think of several it could be.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Mom hasn't been bringing him Hot Pockets in a timely fashion.


Maybe Alabama Hot Pockets? :P
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: He's not fat


Because he studies the blade.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: There'll be even more arrests. After the first one a shiatton of people decided to taunt the dynamite monkey by making death threats against the sheriff.


This.  Also not siding with the sheriff on this, given it's a position that shouldn't exist, much less be elected.  The enemy of my enemy is my enemy's enemy.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Who was he again?
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can always rely on Channers to make me feel better about my more questionable life choices.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: northernmanor: Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.

Nope, this chan garbage is brought to us from the liberal mecca of Southern California.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

Try to remember folks, if you drive 1 hour east of any major city in CA you cross the border into Alabama.


Today I learned Orange County isn't major.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Private_Citizen: SpaceMonkey-66: Im surprised he isnt a bloated whale

He grew the big beard to distract from the fact he has the body of a "soy boy" (their term, not mine). He looks... Fragile.

As I've said when an IRL troll got in my face, "A beard is not a substitute for a chin".


Related:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
childofthewired
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a hard 30.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

childofthewired: That's a hard 30.


That's what a lifelong diet of potato chips, pop-tarts and red-bull soda gets you. He probably even goes to church every sunday.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: fiddlehead: Oblig:

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Who was he again?


Mens Rights asshole who doled out sexist tips to make you a Manly Alpha Male. Endorsed making rape legal on private property to scare the uppity out of women.
He went to a white supremacist MRA meeting and didn't receive the warmest reception.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Someone Else's Alt: northernmanor: Flori-duh, where warm weather collides with bad fashion sense.

Nope, this chan garbage is brought to us from the liberal mecca of Southern California.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego

Try to remember folks, if you drive 1 hour east of any major city in CA you cross the border into Alabama.

Today I learned Orange County isn't major.


San Diego is in San Diego county. And it's on the coast.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of our neighborhood legend stories consisted of a group of us, being 12 at the time, walking up the front walkway to our friend's house, and hearing his ten year old brother yell out 'MAH, COME WIPE ME!"

I can't imagine why this memory just popped into my head.
 
