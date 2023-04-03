 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   ♫ Finland, Finland, Finland, you're now a full NATO country ♫ Your borders protected, no Russians will call ♫ Finland, Finland, Finland...Finland has it all ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Followup, NATO, Russia, Secretary General of NATO, official member of NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Finland, Norway, good day  
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they're so near to Russia!

/but far away from Japan
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their chief export is chrome?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Their chief export is chrome?


dammit ;-)
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Sweden....
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a Russian sailor, you should be afraid of fins in the water
If you're a Russian soldier, you should be afraid of Finns in the trees.

And now, even more so.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Sanna Marin get credit for this despite the loss?
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: NewportBarGuy: Their chief export is chrome?

dammit ;-)


Different song, different country.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: And they're so near to Russia!

/but far away from Japan


...quite a long way for Cairo...
Lots of miles from Vietnam...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby, A+ for a headline that put an ear worm in my head.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Finland
Youtube -RkvOuYCAcA
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to the party, pal!
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Interesting they got it through before the new right wing PM is able to form his coalition, I wonder if NATO feared that it might not go through under the new guy?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aungen: Does Sanna Marin get credit for this despite the loss?


One would hope so, she was in charge during the heavy lifting.

also, this thread is sorely lacking in Ms. Marin.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


\I'll miss her:(
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

strutin: aungen: Does Sanna Marin get credit for this despite the loss?

One would hope so, she was in charge during the heavy lifting.

also, this thread is sorely lacking in Ms. Marin.

[Fark user image image 640x640]


[Fark user image image 458x661]

[Fark user image image 640x427]

[Fark user image image 529x661]

[Fark user image image 532x661]

\I'll miss her:(


She'll be back, she's young and driven, no way that she's not going to be a big part of the countries future.
 
dustman81
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Welcome to the NATO club, Finland
//Suck it, Putin
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Excellent job keeping NATO off your borders Putin, MasterCraft in statesmanship
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every country should be a member of NATO except Belarus, Russia, China and North Korea. I mean, really, a lot of countries would like to have the security of being a member of NATO but not all of them should.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kar98: BenSaw2: NewportBarGuy: Their chief export is chrome?

dammit ;-)

Different song, different country.


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not only will Finland become a NATO member on Tuesday but get their transporters and tractor beams installed as well.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: Interesting they got it through before the new right wing PM is able to form his coalition, I wonder if NATO feared that it might not go through under the new guy?


That was my first thought, but a little reading showed a Finnish conservative isn't a conservative by American standards (AKA deranged asshole).

All three candidates were pro-NATO.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When they return to port, can we still Scandinavian?
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So Russia has until the end of the day to invade.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Kar98: BenSaw2: NewportBarGuy: Their chief export is chrome?

dammit ;-)

Different song, different country.

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x267]


So Finland *doesn't* border on the Adriatic?

/ huh
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 498x294] [View Full Size image _x_]


You know, we had that on South African television when i was a weee lad, dubbed in Afrikaans. Looking back, from what little i can remember of it and with my current viewpoint, it was pretty farking surreal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mom got me this really cool Monty Python CD collection. I open the box and it's all on cassette.

Not sure if mom bought the wrong set or the Python gang did it on purpose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank God.  NATO now has a member committed to stopping Russian expansion.  We are all safer for it.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

olorin604: Excellent job keeping NATO off your borders Putin, MasterCraft in statesmanship


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
