(BBC-US)   Happy 50th birthday to the cell phone, which has been dropping calls for   (bbc.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People still get calls dropped?! I haven't had a call drop for around 15 years.

have accidentally hung up calls with my face, though. (._. )
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing more freeing than "forgetting" your cell phone.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The surprising ways cellphones have changed our lives

Yeah, turned pretty much anyone under their 40's into a phone zombie.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to think of them more as personal computers with phone capability.

And I still have calls dropped fairly often.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks to the cell phone for quiet dinners.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAN YOU READ ME NOW?
<moves 5 feet>
HOW ABOUT NOW?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Research at Bell Labs, where Engel worked

I grew up walking distance to Bell Labs.  Cool, place, they had an awesome visitor center/museum sort of thing off the lobby.

I used to fly kites on the lawn.  paper kite?  no problems.  Shiny silver mylar (aluminized) kite?  Security would be on me in 10 minutes.  I figure it was screwing with some signals or something...they do all sorts of oddball stuff there.  They invented a lot of name brand things, too.  C programming language, Unix.  Transistor.  A ballistic computer in 1944.  The list is long.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_Labs

Fun fact:  They have a small and relatively unknown nuclear reactor on the property.  My old man was on the local rescue squad and had special training in the event there was a, ahem, totally never happen, uh, problem.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll know I have arrived when I become impossible to reach.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conform!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hurr, hurr...stupid kids on their cell phones.  Gonna rot dere brains, it is...

*stares blankly at Fox News playing on TV as drool dribbles out of slack-jaw*
 
BunchaRubes
And I forgot the anechoic chamber!  Sound just doesn't echo off the walls (hence the name), it's a room where sound goes to die.  It is unlike anything you've ever been in and after spending a little time in it when you're back in the normal world you realize how much your own footsteps and voice echo off things.  It's a crazy thing to experiecne.

https://www.bell-labs.com/institute/media/experiments-art-and-technology/issue-project-room-live-anechoic-chamber/#gref
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

guestguy: stupid kids on their cell phones


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it was around 1990 or so that car phones (as they were called at the time) first got to where normal people potentially could afford one.

My dad used to travel a lot for work and after hitting a deer on a rural road, he decided he wanted to have one.

They were super-expensive to make calls on - something like 50 cents a minute on top of your monthly service fee - and so he generally used it like a glorified pager.  If he got a call and it was going to be more than a minute or two, he'd wait until he could go to a pay phone to continue the conversation.

The phone was in a bag and sat in the console between the driver's seat and passenger seat.  The battery was fairly large and the handset was connected by a cord to the battery.  (So visually, it looked kinda like a landline phone with the cable connecting the handset to a base.)

When I got a car (1995), my mom thought I should have a car phone in case of emergency and she bought me one for my birthday, but I never used it because again, you had to pay for airtime over and above the monthly fee.

And when I was in school, it was a misdemeanor to have a cell phone (or a pager) on school grounds because (obviously) only drug dealers would ever have a use for one. So that meant I either needed to park on the street or I had to come home, pick up the phone, and then go wherever I was going to go.

I finally got a real cell phone when I was in college - in 1998 - one of those little Nokia phones everyone seemed to have for a while.  It had included airtime so I would actually use the thing.  My first couple of years, I was one of the few people I knew who had a cell phone.

By my senior year, everyone had a cell phone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IDisposable: The phone was in a bag and sat in the console between the driver's seat and passenger seat.  The battery was fairly large and the handset was connected by a cord to the battery.


My wife had to get one installed in her car for work in the early 90's. I remember her telling me they had to drill a hole for the antenna and it was a brand new car too. I wasn't happy about that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hence the early smartphones' inclusion of internet browsers, cameras, location services, torches, Bluetooth and accelerometers -

Torches, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Good ol' SAMSUNG!
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the late 80's, my dad's work gave him one of those units that came in a briefcase sized bag. It weighed about 15lbs and it was something like $2/minute to make calls (don't remember if it was less or more for incoming calls, but I know there was a different rate). Looking back now, you realize how primitive it was, but at the time, it was beyond high tech.

/I also remember the ringer was either off or on, there was no volume control, so when the phone rang, it sounded like a fire alarm going off at about a thousand decibels
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how the cell phone is supposedly 50 years old but nobody really had them until the 2000s.

lol ok
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: I love how the cell phone is supposedly 50 years old but nobody really had them until the 2000s.

lol ok


wirelessestimator.comView Full Size

https://wirelessestimator.com/content/articles/?pagename=Martin%20Cooper%20-%20inventor%20of%20the%20cell%20phone
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hahaha,
/in other news, please respond to this urgent text.
//tots legit.
 
whidbey
Nobody had that shiat when I was growing up.

lol
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone remember the fad when it was too expensive to get a real mobile phone and they used "fake" ones to look important?
 
meshnoob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: The surprising ways cellphones have changed our lives

Yeah, turned pretty much anyone under their 40's into a phone zombie.

[i1.wp.com image 640x343]


And nowhere more infuriating than at the gym while you're waiting on a machine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beck - Cellphone's Dead (Official Music Video)
Youtube DGCwUoKWcxs
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Anyone remember the fad when it was too expensive to get a real mobile phone and they used "fake" ones to look important?


Yep...and I think they sold a few million of the stick on curly-q antennas that people would stick on the back window of their car to make people think there was a mobile phone inside.

/saw a few people that actually took black Princess style phone handsets and would mount them to the dash with the cord ran underneath to complete the facade
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah a blast from the past. A Cell phone holder...

media.techeblog.comView Full Size
 
