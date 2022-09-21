 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 404 of WW3: Russia fails to capture the Donbas by the end of March, and Russian high-profile propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky is blown-up in St. Petersburg. Welcome to your Monday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    More: News, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Poland, Donetsk, Donbass, City, Tank, Russians  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning everyone. Welcome back to the work week. It's looking like this might be a significant week on a lot of fronts, not the least of which will be the Russo-Ukraine war. So let's crack on with your Monday morning war news dump from the Kyiv post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, April 3
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.


Crucial Week Ahead for Ukraine to Secure Victory, Zelensky Says
While the President noted that the situation in the Donetsk region remains difficult, Ukraine's top military officials retain optimismin regards to the upcoming counter-offensive.

German Economy Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv
German minister reassures Kyiv of Berlin's commitment to Ukraine's victory and reconstruction.

The Hidden Killers - Clearing Ukraine's Landmines and Explosive Remnants of War
It is the primary responsibility of a state to protect its population from the threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) - United Nations policy.

EXPLAINED: 'Spiders Eating Each Other in a Jar' - The Mystery of the St Petersburg Cafe Explosion
Pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky - who once described Ukrainians as 'mentally-ill Russians' - was killed in the attack on Sunday evening.

Russian Detains Suspect in St Petersburg Cafe Bombing
The explosion in Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg killed a prominent pro-Kremlin military blogger and injured 25 others on Sunday evening

Rising Up From the Rubble: What It Will Take to Rebuild War-torn Ukraine
Once the monumental task of defeating Russia is completed, Ukraine faces another - rebuilding the devastation Russians have caused in villages like Dolyna.

Wagner Claims 'Legal' Capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut, Kyiv Says its Forces Still Hold
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him holding a Russian flag, which he said his forces would plant on Bakhmut's city hall.

Wake Up Europe, This Is World War III
Just because there are no bombs falling on EU countries doesn't mean it isn't under attack. To understand the gravity of this war, one needs to know how Moscow sees it.

Ukraine War 'Madness' Threatening Humanity: UN Rights Chief
UN Human Rights Council told of horrific abuses by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that it "continues to send shock waves across the world."

Official: Poland delivers first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.Poland has already transferred the first batch of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Marcin Przydacz, the Polish Presidential Office's head of International Policy, told RMF 24 on April 3. Przydacz didn't specify how many jets had been delivered.

12 killed, 32 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russian troops struck 92 settlements damaging 74 infrastructure facilities, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 3.

Zelensky to visit Poland on April 5."On Wednesday afternoon, the President of Ukraine will meet Poles and Ukrainians living in our country at the Royal Castle (in Warsaw)," the Polish Presidential Office wrote on Twitter.

Southern Command: Russia's proxies in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast preparing for 'elections.'Moscow-installed proxies in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are preparing to participate in the so-called local elections, which Russia plans to hold this fall, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command Vladyslav Nazarov said on April 2.

Russian media: 30 injured in St Petersburg cafe explosion.The number of injuries as a result of the explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg on April 2 has risen to 30, CNN reported, citing Russian media.

Mariia Kovach-Butsko: Russia must pay for its aggression

Sumy Oblast.Russian troops attacked the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, and Yunakivka on April 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties were reported.

And that's your lot for today. Everyone enjoy your arresting day eve, hug your loved ones and have a day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been a while since I've done one of these. They take me a couple minutes. Telegram>copy text, fark>paste text. Telegram>print screen, photoshop>new, from clip board>paste, resize>copy, fark, paste. I don't mind the button presses, and these warriors deserve a moment of contemplation. I just found myself disgusted and mourning every morning, I think it's why I needed a break. This guy struck me. He was just a musician with no combat skills. He answered the call anyway.

" This dude is definitely going to heaven. It hurts me that such people are leaving. The war is not over, we will continue to smoke Russians ," wrote military psychologist Andriy Kozinchuk, reporting on the death of Anton Prasolenko.

Anton is from Berdyansk, but in recent years he lived in Kyiv. He studied at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, played in the Babylon theater, was fond of double bass and saxophone, played in Quite a band.

From the beginning of the full-scale war, he decided to defend the Motherland, despite the fact that he had no combat experience.

During the combat mission near Bakhmut, he received a serious wound, was taken to the hospital, spent a week in intensive care, but the injuries, unfortunately, turned out to be incompatible with life.

Eternal memory of the hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poland and Slovakia agreed to hand over MiG-29 to Ukraine
"I think it's time to make a decision. People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no place for Slovak politicization. It's inhumane and irresponsible," Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav said...
⚡ Poland handed over the first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine
The head of the Office of International Policy of the President of Poland, Marcin Pshidach, said this.
According to him, the first MiG-29 aircraft are already in Ukraine. And during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Poland, which is scheduled for April 5, the transfer of other aviation units will be discussed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are once again spreading fake information

The leader of "Wagner" Prigozhin hurriedly announced that the invaders had captured Bakhmut. However, this is a fake. His statement is denied by the head of the President's Office.

"Bakhmut is Ukraine. Feel free to respond to the fakes of those who invent "pabeda", which does not exist in reality," he wrote.

Keep calm and believe in the Armed Forces 💪
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: EXPLAINED: 'Spiders Eating Each Other in a Jar' - The Mystery of the St Petersburg Cafe Explosion

FTFA:A group called Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as "Russia's information troops", said it had hired out the cafe for the evening. A local media outlet, Fontanka, said there were at least 100 people at the event

.

Sounds like a target rich environment for a cell operating behind the Russian border.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Wherever the Russian tricolor came, it brought evil and suffering. Wherever there was an occupation, people were mutilated and executed, cities and villages were destroyed.

The occupier must be held fully accountable for all this. Peace can last long only when it is built on the just foundations of condemnation of aggression and the accountability of the one who destroyed it is fully ensured.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Weiss and James Rushton article about the Vladen Tatarsky assassination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Error 404: Propagandist not found.

...good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/slava hedgekraine!
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Michael Weiss and James Rushton article about the Vladen Tatarsky assassination.

[Link][Fark user image image 600x579]


Killing him with an explosive statue of himself is just so farkin funny
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived for political talks in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector.
 
JoyR!der
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x840]

[Fark user image 775x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


Reading the trends (tea leaves) it looks like the russian offensive has pretty much petered out, and the UA shaping is increasing. More arty and support being hit, lower frontline vehicles.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tatarsky was apparently close with Wagner head Prigozhin:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Prigozhin, interestingly, is not sticking to the party line about the assassination:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahya_Ayyash#Assassination

Twenty-seven years later, and the same basic trick still works.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Tatarsky was apparently close with Wagner head Prigozhin:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x207]

Prigozhin, interestingly, is not sticking to the party line about the assassination:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x544]


Daria was a different show than I thought it was.  From Beavis & Butthead to ... whatever this is.

"Fly, lesbian seagull!  Fly high!"

/I'm still pissed off that mom lost
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of strange women bearing gifts. Especially recipients who are murderous human garbage. Oh well.

Mutiple factions must be happy that he needed to be scooped into a box.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are so weird.

Now I must worry about ants taking over Belarus.  What is wrong with Americans?

https://worldbuilding.stackexchange.com/questions/244785/how-to-stop-ants-from-learning-philosophy-and-taking-over-belarus


/ sarcasm I know not real.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims


They are halfway there. Unfortunately for Russia, Bakhmut exists inside a Zeno paradox.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emmanuel Macron wants to charm China - after failing with Putin

Washington has doubts about Macron's endeavors to reach out to Xi Jinping, ahead of his trip this week.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: Polish Hussar: Michael Weiss and James Rushton article about the Vladen Tatarsky assassination.

[Link][Fark user image image 600x579]

Killing him with an explosive statue of himself is just so farkin funny


Some people do not read history.

Trojan horse goes boom!
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: It's been a while since I've done one of these. They take me a couple minutes. Telegram>copy text, fark>paste text. Telegram>print screen, photoshop>new, from clip board>paste, resize>copy, fark, paste. I don't mind the button presses, and these warriors deserve a moment of contemplation. I just found myself disgusted and mourning every morning, I think it's why I needed a break. This guy struck me. He was just a musician with no combat skills. He answered the call anyway.

" This dude is definitely going to heaven. It hurts me that such people are leaving. The war is not over, we will continue to smoke Russians ," wrote military psychologist Andriy Kozinchuk, reporting on the death of Anton Prasolenko.

Anton is from Berdyansk, but in recent years he lived in Kyiv. He studied at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, played in the Babylon theater, was fond of double bass and saxophone, played in Quite a band.

From the beginning of the full-scale war, he decided to defend the Motherland, despite the fact that he had no combat experience.

During the combat mission near Bakhmut, he received a serious wound, was taken to the hospital, spent a week in intensive care, but the injuries, unfortunately, turned out to be incompatible with life.

Eternal memory of the hero![Fark user image 400x390]


War takes too many good souls and leaves others broken.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why should be go to Ukraine when we can blow up the real enemies at home?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: Polish Hussar: Michael Weiss and James Rushton article about the Vladen Tatarsky assassination.

[Link][Fark user image image 600x579]

Killing him with an explosive statue of himself is just so farkin funny


Death by hubris

I would give the Baka seal of approval
If I had one
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'More freedom': Why a Cameroonian man returned to Ukraine

Despite the war in Ukraine, for Nelly Nelson, 29, Lviv represents his second home and a place where people 'enjoy life'.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Guess we won't be seeing this at the next GOP Losercon.  His shriveled heart will be broken.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dbeshear: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahya_Ayyash#Assassination

Twenty-seven years later, and the same basic trick still works.


Bell System "Reach out and touch someone" Commercial (April 2, 1979)
Youtube HO17B-ACRn0
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Day 404 Error.
"russian victory" not found.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stugna hits something, goes (small) boom.

Відмінна робота розрахунку ПТРК «Стугна» 66 ОМБр
Youtube HoNo02uFx0Y
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Recent reports regarding the death of a Russian public figure claimed to be a 'propagandist' by Western Sources are of course filled with lies and hyperbole, according to a statement by the Kremlin. "As all are aware, Vladen Tatarsky was exploded in a café in St. Petersburg, but he was not assassinated after being handed a bomb. Seriously, who would think that? That's like something right out of Looney Tunes," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said as an unknown figure in a Bugs Bunny costume handed him a large black sphere with a lit fuse. "Tatarsky was simply practicing how not to be seen, and unfortunately chose a very obvious piece of cover." Memorial services will be held next Thursday.

* The radiant figure of the newly ascended Goddess of the Games which has been floating over the site of the upcoming 2023 Moscow Olympics has presented the city with difficulties, according to the office of the Moscow Mayor. "Seriously, we're getting complaints from all over about how no one can sleep with all that light, not to mention the constant chanting from the Lobster Cultists and Oompa Lobsters," Mayor Sobyanin said in a press conference Sunday. "We ask all citizens to have patience until the Games are over, or until we figure out how to put a giant tent over her or something." At press time, all attempts to construct a giant billboard to block out the blinding light had failed due to unspecified 'acts of god' but construction was still ongoing.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'A Taste of Armageddon' pits Captain Kirkovitch and the Tsar Ship Suvrovov in a desperate battle against a civilization simulating total warfare and features a very special guest appearance by Gérard Depardieu. Can Captain Kirkovitch outwit the computer simulation and break the endless stalemate? Can Mr. Spockula survive being force-fed a liquid breakfast by a cackling Frenchman? Is this the first time that just blowing everything up and leaving is actually the right choice? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russians tricking Ukrainian pilots into death traps
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So. If we are to the stage that terrorist bombings in civilian areas are chosen as a strategy to stop the war, then we can pretty well say that most of the good opportunities to stop the war have passed. There are groups in Russia that have done the math and figured out that killing 20 or so innocent civilians was acceptable damage to get this guy. This means something.

Putin has missed all of the easy outs. I am guessing, but he is just willing to believe that nuclear weapons will keep him from winding up like Hussein and Khadaffi, and that is good enough. Wonderful. So he tightens up the situation internally and starts trying to emulate North Korea. He thinks he will wind up with a stable nugget of a country that can steal and threaten others to get ahead.

But Russia is just too big. Does he let the periphery go, or does he borrow from his stable nugget of a country to keep the periphery from spinning away? He has already shown that he can't let it go.

So no North Korea solution for him.

I would not solve Putin's problems even if I could, but I gotta say that I don't see any way out. None. In fact, if the Ukrainian spring offensive fails, it just means more Russians bleeding out longer in an attritional war where Russians are dying three times more than Ukrainians. If the Russians literally occupied all of Ukraine tomorrow, it would be a disaster .... for Russia. Ukraine wins even if it loses at this point.

There were times, I would say about ten offhand... when Putin might have salvaged something. Those days are gone.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
kill them all. they bomb schools and hospitals and give the soviet shrug.  seriously, kill them all.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbeshear: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahya_Ayyash#Assassination

Twenty-seven years later, and the same basic trick still works.


thats got to be one of the best hits ever.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scratch another T-80:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We all know that feeling, Vladlen.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: So. If we are to the stage that terrorist bombings in civilian areas are chosen as a strategy to stop the war, then we can pretty well say that most of the good opportunities to stop the war have passed. There are groups in Russia that have done the math and figured out that killing 20 or so innocent civilians was acceptable damage to get this guy. This means something.


Reports are the cafe was packed with supporters and "fellow travellers" so I doubt they could be categorized as "innocent civilians."
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: 2fardownthread: So. If we are to the stage that terrorist bombings in civilian areas are chosen as a strategy to stop the war, then we can pretty well say that most of the good opportunities to stop the war have passed. There are groups in Russia that have done the math and figured out that killing 20 or so innocent civilians was acceptable damage to get this guy. This means something.

Reports are the cafe was packed with supporters and "fellow travellers" so I doubt they could be categorized as "innocent civilians."


I'd go with that's technically correct.  They didn't all do crimes, they're just assholes that the world will be better off without.

We have a lot of those in the US, too.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I blame this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Day 404 Error.
"russian victory" not found.


"Both thumbs up!!"
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Error 404: Propagandist not found.

...good.

[Fark user image image 750x750]

/slava hedgekraine!


Is that a tiny hedgehog on the coffee cup?

If so, kudos to the artist for the attention to details.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x840]

[Fark user image 775x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


You know, when it is put like that, I wonder if there is any vodka left in Moscow.  Or brandy.
Then I remember, Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Americans are so weird.

Now I must worry about ants taking over Belarus.  What is wrong with Americans?

https://worldbuilding.stackexchange.com/questions/244785/how-to-stop-ants-from-learning-philosophy-and-taking-over-belarus

/ sarcasm I know not real.


Are you sure?
The number of ants on Earth has a mass greater than all birds and mammals combined
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flab: Kit Fister: Error 404: Propagandist not found.

...good.

[Fark user image image 750x750]

/slava hedgekraine!

Is that a tiny hedgehog on the coffee cup?

If so, kudos to the artist for the attention to details.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image 412x530]


those look like the big boys, they'll reach out and touch someone from a long, long way away.
 
