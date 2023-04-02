 Skip to content
Fark you in particular, good samaritan
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The surprise ending we didn't expect coming
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had to watch it twice. I LOL'd.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't the pancake-face guy the actual bin owner?  Came out after seeing the commotion, went to put his bin back from the constable and whap.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That cop showed up awful fast. I think there's more to this story
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Binny McBinface
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Binny McBintotheface


Ftfy
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: The surprise ending we didn't expect coming


Title of my sex tape
 
