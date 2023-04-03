 Skip to content
(Pantagraph)   Normal man faces 22 counts of child porn. Abnormal man wonders WTF are you using as a baseline   (pantagraph.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine what he might have gotten up to if he'd been a Peculiar man?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Imagine what he might have gotten up to if he'd been a Peculiar man?


Peculation, I'd imagine
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That website has epilepsy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The 22 counts are just the most recent:

FTFA: "Johnson was charged in January in a separate case for 43 counts for possessing pornography of minors younger than 13 (Class 2 felony); six counts for possessing pornography of minors younger than 18 (Class 3 felony); one count of indecent solicitation via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony); and one count for soliciting a minor to appear in pornographic materials (Class X felony)."

Very Normal guy indeed
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's probably Effington, where they're effing in their trailers in the back roads and the parking lots

♪ And then the people who live in Normal
Can buy the movies that I'll make in Effington
That's what normal people do ♫
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These people need to be "shot while attempting to escape" far more often.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The world needs more drag queens over Normal men.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paywalled...and that's a good thing.
 
Lafcadio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being from Normal, IL, I can assure we have heard all the jokes. My favorite, though, is the Denny's on North Main.  The receipt you get reads, "Come back to Normal!"  That's accidentally what we come to Denny's to do.
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
23 years old and already permafarked for the rest of his life. His parents must be so proud.

Kiddie porn: Just say no
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I lived in Normal for the first twelve years of my life. As I remember it, the town was very small. Used to ride our bikes down to the student union at ISU to play pinball and watch the hippies; otherwise it was all overalls and cornfields. Dad got a new job and we moved to Michigan in '74. Last time I drove through there it had easily quadrupled in size.

/I don't have a relevant point except to say I consider Normal my hometown
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pdieten: His parents must be so proud


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pdieten: 23 years old and already permafarked for the rest of his life. His parents must be so proud.

Kiddie porn: Just say no


And not caught once, but twice.

Parents may be rethinking their decision to have this particular crotchfruit, but imagine if this genius has any siblings, let alone ones in high school or college.

Congrats dude! You've made their lives a nightmare as well.
 
freidog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not in favor of executions by the state.  And certainly not of summary executions.
But, you know, there are times I'm tempted to just say: I get it OK...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

miscreant: one count of indecent solicitation via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault


Somehow,
"one count of indecent solicitation via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault" seems like it may be what this guy needs to be locked away for.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lafcadio: Being from Normal, IL, I can assure we have heard all the jokes. My favorite, though, is the Denny's on North Main.  The receipt you get reads, "Come back to Normal!"  That's accidentally what we come to Denny's to do.


Greetings, fellow Normalite! (Normalian? Normie?) Your post came in as I was writing mine. Used to live within walking distance of Denny's. And before Denny's was there, across the street at Raab & Main was a different restaurant: Sambo's. My older sister worked there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh, looks more like a proud boy than a drag queen.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Abby Normal?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He has the neck beard, all that's missing is the trilby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x238]

He has the neck beard, all that's missing is the trilby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x238]

He has the neck beard, all that's missing is the trilby.



He does look like a goat.  That's why he goes after kids.


I'll see myself out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x238]

He has the neck beard, all that's missing is the trilby.


He looks like someone who has had his ass kicked constantly since about age 10.
 
