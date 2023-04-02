 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Is the Russian army desperate for any kind of logistical support? They say Neigh   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tuvans giving up horses?  This wasn't done willingly.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"There is totally not a gun pointed at my head right now."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tuva is on the border with Mongolia, east of Kazakhstan.

That is a long walk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Horses aren't going to fix your logistical issues, Vlad, though I'm sure the troops will appreciate the fresh rations being delivered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Time to send Putin to Vaes Dorthrak?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"That's right!  Say hello to Ford!  And General [farking] Motors!"
/Not sure if this is dramatized from Band of Brothers or an actual quote from David Webster?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In other Tuvan news, the local glue factory is closing.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"My oligarchy! My oligarchy for a horse!"
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

King Something: Tuva is on the border with Mongolia, east of Kazakhstan.

That is a long walk.


More of a trot, really
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Logistics, or sexual partners for the orcs? We know all about Russian proclivities.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

neongoats: Logistics, or sexual partners for the orcs? We know all about Russian proclivities.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look at you! You have horses! What were you thinking?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about Russian logistics but they are pretty good at running a late 1800s style railroad.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not yet? Nyet?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: King Something: Tuva is on the border with Mongolia, east of Kazakhstan.

That is a long walk.

More of a trot, really


Canter.

Russia canter do this, Russia canter do that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd swear that I saw some Farker predict this a few months ago.

Whoever it was, well done.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this talk about orcs has me thinking of Mary Gentle's funniest book

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else relied heavily on horses for transport?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Yep, Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm....
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?


Not in the way they might think.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?


I'd imagine what they want them for is back of the lines transport of stuff - where it would actually be better than nothing if you're out of supply vehicles.  A horse wagon can carry ammo or shovels or rations or whatever fine albeit more slowly, it's still better than not having supply transport.  Doubt they'll go anywhere near actual combat

/that being said, it's still a desperation move at a level we haven't seen since horses were a primary mode of transport
//and that being said, fark you orcs - you're just showing off how screwed you are
///what kind of idiot has that sort of thing announced?
////almost makes me wonder if someone inside the propaganda arm isn't quietly playing for the other team - it's that dumb
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Horses aren't going to fix your logistical issues, Vlad, though I'm sure the troops will appreciate the fresh rations being delivered.


Pretty sure they'll shoot the conscripts if they get close to the horses.
 
Ayn Rand's Social Worker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?

I'd imagine what they want them for is back of the lines transport of stuff - where it would actually be better than nothing if you're out of supply vehicles.  A horse wagon can carry ammo or shovels or rations or whatever fine albeit more slowly, it's still better than not having supply transport.  Doubt they'll go anywhere near actual combat

/that being said, it's still a desperation move at a level we haven't seen since horses were a primary mode of transport
//and that being said, fark you orcs - you're just showing off how screwed you are
///what kind of idiot has that sort of thing announced?
////almost makes me wonder if someone inside the propaganda arm isn't quietly playing for the other team - it's that dumb


I seen to recall that Ukraine has the highest percentage blacksmiths, machinists, and farrier population in EU on account of its super high productive farming.  The Cossacks of Ukraine wouldn't blow up or shoot these horses, they probably know better what to do with them than the Russians.

Couple that with the abolitionist streak going back to the cossacks harboring escaped peoples from forced labor regimes surrounding the Sich, there's no way the Ukrainian people hurt those poor exploited ponies.  They'll probably just see this as a gift from their steppe brethren Tuvans and send some recovery tractors.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///what kind of idiot has that sort of thing announced?
////almost makes me wonder if someone inside the propaganda arm isn't quietly playing for the other team - it's that dumb


I feel like this is one of those ones where the Russians, much like some rural Americans, take a certain pride in their backwardness. "Feh! Modern techwology ees for doze Bolshevik academics in dair iwory towers! We no need modern motor wehicle! Nyet, we just sell gas for wehicle to lazy Amerikanskis and use good, old-washioned horsepower, da! Because we strong people like horse, da!"

Not saying it's smart or anything, but the delusion asking some backwards folks with regards to these things is powerful.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Your mom throat sings.
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else relied heavily on horses for transport?


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]
Yep, Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm....


Napoleon?
 
Ayn Rand's Social Worker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ayn Rand's Social Worker: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?

I'd imagine what they want them for is back of the lines transport of stuff - where it would actually be better than nothing if you're out of supply vehicles.  A horse wagon can carry ammo or shovels or rations or whatever fine albeit more slowly, it's still better than not having supply transport.  Doubt they'll go anywhere near actual combat

/that being said, it's still a desperation move at a level we haven't seen since horses were a primary mode of transport
//and that being said, fark you orcs - you're just showing off how screwed you are
///what kind of idiot has that sort of thing announced?
////almost makes me wonder if someone inside the propaganda arm isn't quietly playing for the other team - it's that dumb

I seen to recall that Ukraine has the highest percentage blacksmiths, machinists, and farrier population in EU on account of its super high productive farming.  The Cossacks of Ukraine wouldn't blow up or shoot these horses, they probably know better what to do with them than the Russians.

Couple that with the abolitionist streak going back to the cossacks harboring escaped peoples from forced labor regimes surrounding the Sich, there's no way the Ukrainian people hurt those poor exploited ponies.  They'll probably just see this as a gift from their steppe brethren Tuvans and send some recovery tractors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New Ukraine volunteer
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's like an army regression phenomena. Very interesting. In a few months it'll be Russian army "recruits" running naked in nothing but ritualistic body paint and waving large sticks.
 
Ostman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else relied heavily on horses for transport?


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]
Yep, Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm....


I mean, most societies that had access to them before the internal combustion engine, arguably.

/Offer not valid where camels were the better choice.
//Or oxen.
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ayn Rand's Social Worker: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Maybe they think it will tip the public opinion to them if Ukraine starts blowing up horses instead of trucks and tanks?

I'd imagine what they want them for is back of the lines transport of stuff - where it would actually be better than nothing if you're out of supply vehicles.  A horse wagon can carry ammo or shovels or rations or whatever fine albeit more slowly, it's still better than not having supply transport.  Doubt they'll go anywhere near actual combat

/that being said, it's still a desperation move at a level we haven't seen since horses were a primary mode of transport
//and that being said, fark you orcs - you're just showing off how screwed you are
///what kind of idiot has that sort of thing announced?
////almost makes me wonder if someone inside the propaganda arm isn't quietly playing for the other team - it's that dumb

I seen to recall that Ukraine has the highest percentage blacksmiths, machinists, and farrier population in EU on account of its super high productive farming.  The Cossacks of Ukraine wouldn't blow up or shoot these horses, they probably know better what to do with them than the Russians.

Couple that with the abolitionist streak going back to the cossacks harboring escaped peoples from forced labor regimes surrounding the Sich, there's no way the Ukrainian people hurt those poor exploited ponies.  They'll probably just see this as a gift from their steppe brethren Tuvans and send some recovery tractors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's an impressive place. There is a random Gmaps spot that I clicked on. Imagine sitting on this bench, taking in the view:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Birnone: That's an impressive place. There is a random Gmaps spot that I clicked on. Imagine sitting on this bench, taking in the view:
[Fark user image image 800x375]


I think that might be a steppe too far.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tuva is to Russia what Wyoming is to the U.S. If Wyoming was in North Dakota.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bannerrefugee: Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else relied heavily on horses for transport?


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]
Yep, Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm....

Napoleon?


Stalin's Red Army were still using oxen to drag artillery pieces and ammo wagons in 1942.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw a doco filmed in Ukraine about a year before the invasion where they were using horse-drawn sleighs on the snow in winter. Horses have pretty decent traction
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: bannerrefugee: Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else relied heavily on horses for transport?


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]
Yep, Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm....

Napoleon?

Stalin's Red Army were still using oxen to drag artillery pieces and ammo wagons in 1942.


Wiki:

The US used about 52,000 horses in WW2.

The USSR about 3.5 million.

Wow
 
korteks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know who else is Tuvan? Sergei farking Shoigu, that's who.

/putin liked his throat singing
//so he put him in charge of defense
\|/ it is known
 
LesterB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: Birnone: That's an impressive place. There is a random Gmaps spot that I clicked on. Imagine sitting on this bench, taking in the view:
[Fark user image image 800x375]

I think that might be a steppe too far.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next up, to solve their ammunition and weapons problems, Boris and Vlad figure out a way to have a portable smelting to provide swords for troops on the front lines.

Russia is completely ready to fight the evil western army of 1429
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chatoyance: I saw a doco filmed in Ukraine about a year before the invasion where they were using horse-drawn sleighs on the snow in winter. Horses have pretty decent traction


Sure, but they're not exactly shell splinter or bullet resistant. You defeat an opposing force through destroying their ability to wage war & this absolutely includes their logistics support.

Sending animals into a war zone (even behind the front lines which drones can easily surpass) to support the war effort is nothing new & the consequences are usually dire. Even if the horses don't get caught up in a firefight, drone strike or mortar / artillery barrage the poor horses are going to be worked to death.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 640x483]


Can someone be explain to me what the Ben Garrison cum parodies are about?
 
