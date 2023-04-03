 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Tragedy as train derailment in Montana spills hundreds of cases of beer - never mind, it was just Coors   (cbs17.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't be sad; look at it like Buddhists do: it's just water returning to water.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not bad, Buddhists.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


IT'S STILL BEER TO ME, DAMMIT!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The smell of Coors will always remind me of picking  up aluminum cans with my Dad as a kid, taking them down to recycle them and getting some pocket money back in the 80s. Never drink the stuff but I don't mind the smell. Don't even know why we had so many cans. Dad was more of a Tecate guy. Good times as a kid.
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Water supply unharmed, a refreshing change.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Q: How often does this happen?
 
