(Toronto Star) Weeners Having your peers name you "the Wayne Gretzky" of anything is an accomplishment, but being the "Wayne Gretzky of vasectomies" is something special   (thestar.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know next tonnothing about hockey, but I'm pretty sure Wayne Gretzky wasn't a goalie. Wouldn't comparing this guy to a goalie, while a reach for the metaphor, be more appropriate?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He missed every slice he didn't take.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's handled more balls than Michael Jordan...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know next tonnothing about hockey, but I'm pretty sure Wayne Gretzky wasn't a goalie. Wouldn't comparing this guy to a goalie, while a reach for the metaphor, be more appropriate?


I thought he was doing vasectomies with a hockey stick. DRTFA
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And a thank you to the 58,789 men who had the procedure done. Nice to see the guys doing their part for birth control.
 
