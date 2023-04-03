 Skip to content
Officer teaches substitute teacher on proper chokehold technique
    High school, Teacher, School, Substitute teacher, HENRY COUNTY, Student  
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this could have been prevented by a school shooting.  officers run and hide during those events.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This situation could have been de-escalated if the teacher was open carrying.

/More than a bit sad I need to add a "sarcasm" caveat.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
JFC, why are all local news station sites only 1/4 viewable on browsers these days? Even with loads of ad blockers and all that, their shiat is unreadable.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This situation could have been de-escalated if the teacher was open carrying.

/More than a bit sad I need to add a "sarcasm" caveat.


Well..it WOULD HAVE stopped that situation...and created another situation
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to be a coward to be a cop.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You should always have consent before choking a sub
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think of another scenario where an adult commits an act of violence and "I thought you were a child" is considered a valid excuse.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I'm trying to think of another scenario where an adult commits an act of violence and "I thought you were a child" is considered a valid excuse.


