(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Step 1: remove the antitheft device from the steering wheel   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh, I didn't know anyone still used The Club.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A club?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Located not all that far from the West Hills / Trader Joes shootings of yesterday.  Them west valley whiteys sure like to be violent, but I guess that's how those types are.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Huh, I didn't know anyone still used The Club.


Smart people don't.  Just gives the guy a lever to force the steering/ignition interlock.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Witnesses described how they stopped the woman.

The article ended with no mention of anything.
Yay journalism!
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: Arkanaut: Huh, I didn't know anyone still used The Club.

Smart people don't.  Just gives the guy a lever to force the steering/ignition interlock.


I tried it once, lost the key and cut it off with an angle grinder.
 
