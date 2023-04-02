 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Meth-on-Wheels   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're thinking my idea of fun is a drag
Then you've never been to paradise
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jessie, we need to crook.

/and then cook
 
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad was not a 'how to' guide.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
assets.simpleviewinc.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meth labs in RV's.  So hot right now
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That suspect is going to need a lawyer. I wonder, what could he do to contact a lawyer...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like the place that did the secondary testing might also be in the business of decontamination -- so they have a vested interest in a failed test.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But after hiring a professional team to test the motor home, they were warned the rave is considered a "meth lab" inside.

First thing: there are private meth lab testing firms?

Second thing: my understanding is that if someone had been cooking meth in an enclosed space that small the test would be open door and smell...."Yup, that's a meth lab"

I'm betting someone was using meth inside the RV, not cooking it.
 
Sarien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Sounds like the place that did the secondary testing might also be in the business of decontamination -- so they have a vested interest in a failed test.


Almost exactly my thought.  Mine was:  Yeah?   Probably should get 3 more quotes, and if any of them come back clean call it a day and remember which one the honest person was.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're thinking my idea of fun is a drag
Then you've never been to paradise


GOD DAMMIT!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Armature. If you have a 12 volt battery source, you're not cooking meth. Need more power to keep your 5 Amp pressure pot to keep producing juice. Not to mention the energy it takes to grind up pseudo in a coffee maker. At least in Breaking Bad they realistically had a gas generator.
/I was never here, FBI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reading that headline I thought this was about Meals-on-Wheels.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Armature. If you have a 12 volt battery source, you're not cooking meth. Need more power to keep your 5 Amp pressure pot to keep producing juice. Not to mention the energy it takes to grind up pseudo in a coffee maker. At least in Breaking Bad they realistically had a gas generator.
/I was never here, FBI


Nice autocowrecked of "armature" in a comment about the need for a generator.
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now, I don't know anything about meth. But I am a mite skeptical that some trace remnants of the chemicals used to produce it are a major health risk. Unless maybe the owners are cops.

I am also very skeptical that someone would steal it, use it to make meth, and then clean it up to a degree that there is nothing more than trace evidence of such usage before it was seized within a week of them stealing it.

Seems far more likely they stole it figuring the fancy motorhome would have some expensive electronics and stuff inside and drove it away to somewhere they could take time to strip anything valuable.
 
almejita
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Jessie, we need to crook.

/and then cook


I'm even learning how to cook...

Sublime - STP
Youtube YkJEiuYUiSg


STP = Secret Tweeker Pad
 
