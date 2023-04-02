 Skip to content
(MSN)   In Philly no good guy with a gun needed, just needed two guys to sit on the gunman   (msn.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No batteries?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobody filmed it?  Isn't this where people were too busy with their phones to try and stop a rapist in the act?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes and detained all three men on suspicion of aggravated assault. They were still searching for the fourth man.

I guess citizens arrest doesn't exist in Philadelphia?
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Nobody filmed it?  Isn't this where people were too busy with their phones to try and stop a rapist in the act?


I know nobody reads the articles, but do you expect the headline to explain that there is a video?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Depending on the people, shooting might be kinder.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the opportunity for you and another person to go after a gunman presents itself, decide which  one goes for the gun and which one attacks the shooter ahead of time.

The person attacking the shooter needs to poke out the shooter's eyes as the first strike then wrestle the shooter away from the gun. The person going for the gun needs to focus all their energy on going after the gun to separate it from the shooter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could turn out badly, given the size of the average American.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If there's a shooting, you want one of those My 600-lb Life stars to be around to sit and crush the criminal.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If the opportunity for you and another person to go after a gunman presents itself, decide which  one goes for the gun and which one attacks the shooter ahead of time.

The person attacking the shooter needs to poke out the shooter's eyes as the first strike then wrestle the shooter away from the gun. The person going for the gun needs to focus all their energy on going after the gun to separate it from the shooter.


I'm partial to kicking them in the nuts, you can still shoot blind but the pain from getting kicked in the nuts is incapacitating even through adrenaline.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If the opportunity for you and another person to go after a gunman presents itself, decide which  one goes for the gun and which one attacks the shooter ahead of time.

The person attacking the shooter needs to poke out the shooter's eyes as the first strike then wrestle the shooter away from the gun. The person going for the gun needs to focus all their energy on going after the gun to separate it from the shooter.


I perform this drill with the kids every time we go outside. I even have surprise drills at the house where I pay a neighbor or close friend to fake a break in and hostage situation just to see if the kids have been paying attention. My 4 yr old is catching on but the baby just sits there and craps his pants. I am disappoint in the baby but maybe he'll get better in a year or two. No f-ing way in putting my life in the hands of that little pants pooper right now tho.

Now what to do about those damn feral hogs is another problem all together.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An American robbed a store and fell over on the way out.
Two other Americans saw his blubbery mass as something they could rest their own blubbery masses on.
/DNRTFA
//It makes sense as described.
///American non-fatty
 
Snargi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two tons of blubber running up secure the perp when the cops finally got there.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That could be a literal pain in the ass.
 
