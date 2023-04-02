 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   All my client did was break off a thumb from a 2,000 year old cultural artifact and cause an international incident, it's not like he's a criminal   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Sculpture, Theft, Trial, Franklin Institute, Michael Rohana, Plea, Hung jury, Sentence (law)  
•       •       •

1322 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2023 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
to be fair, they do have a whole army of those things to spare
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That wasn't a thumb.  It was David's penis.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
just slap some JB Weld on there and it'll buff right out with some 'Tussin
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock that moron up for a while, hopefully more than a year.

The only museum visit in the last decade for me was when my mother and I saw the terra cotta army exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta. Very moving to see such well-preserved 2,500 year old history. Tied for my best museum trip evah with the NY Met.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Lock that moron up for a while, hopefully more than a year.

The only museum visit in the last decade for me was when my mother and I saw the terra cotta army exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta. Very moving to see such well-preserved 2,500 year old history. Tied for my best museum trip evah with the NY Met.


As I vaguely recall, each one of the statues is unique which is pretty cool.

Ya know, there might be some blame for the person who said, "Sure, let's get a bunch of drunk ppl together around some priceless artworks and not have adequate security. WCGW?"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Phaedrus the Vague: Lock that moron up for a while, hopefully more than a year.

The only museum visit in the last decade for me was when my mother and I saw the terra cotta army exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta. Very moving to see such well-preserved 2,500 year old history. Tied for my best museum trip evah with the NY Met.

As I vaguely recall, each one of the statues is unique which is pretty cool.

Ya know, there might be some blame for the person who said, "Sure, let's get a bunch of drunk ppl together around some priceless artworks and not have adequate security. WCGW?"


Unlike in heist movies, museums do not have unlimited budgets and hire NASA to install security.  Most are lucky to have a couple part time rent-a-cops, three stancio s, and some velvet ropes with "Plsase, no steppie" signs.  The usual museum robbery is walk in with a hammer and a bag, smash plexiglass, and stroll out and be out of the city before the guard even notices someone entered the building.  Because even the well-off museums have a budget of three subway tokens, some pocket lint, and a moribund Werther's original from the Truman Administration.  Either pony up some taxes for security grants or sit down.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw this movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why Ben Stiller didn't stop him.  Or mini cowboy Owen Wilson
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carmen Sandiego sure has fallen on hard times.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This all seems backwards:

Rohana will plead guilty to charges of interstate trafficking, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine, KYW reported. The federal charges dismissed against him - theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage from a museum - could have kept him in prison for up to 30 years. He will be sentenced April 17 in federal court.

He's pleading guilty to something he didn't do - stealing and selling the item across state lines. Instead, they are dismissing the charges against him for the exact thing he did do - theft and concealment an object of cultural heritage from a museum.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap like this is why so few ancient monuments that weren't repurposed as churches survived to the industrial era more or less intact.

If they weren't used for target practice (like the Sphinx) or munitions dumps (like the Parthenon), they were gradually stripped of everything of possible value as building material, because, sure, that auld temple's always been there and isn't it enormous, nobody's going to miss one bit of stone!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: I'm not sure why Ben Stiller didn't stop him.  Or mini cowboy Owen Wilson


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got off way too easy.  A thumb for a thumb, I say.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: This all seems backwards:

Rohana will plead guilty to charges of interstate trafficking, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine, KYW reported. The federal charges dismissed against him - theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage from a museum - could have kept him in prison for up to 30 years. He will be sentenced April 17 in federal court.

He's pleading guilty to something he didn't do - stealing and selling the item across state lines. Instead, they are dismissing the charges against him for the exact thing he did do - theft and concealment an object of cultural heritage from a museum.


Interstate trafficking simply means he took it across state lines. Given the theft was in the Philly area and he lives in Delaware he's pretty likely guilty of that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he wanted better results from hitchhiking?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese communist party intentionally destroyed many of these, which is why they're rare now.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: This all seems backwards:

Rohana will plead guilty to charges of interstate trafficking, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine, KYW reported. The federal charges dismissed against him - theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage from a museum - could have kept him in prison for up to 30 years. He will be sentenced April 17 in federal court.

He's pleading guilty to something he didn't do - stealing and selling the item across state lines. Instead, they are dismissing the charges against him for the exact thing he did do - theft and concealment an object of cultural heritage from a museum.


Welcome to the American criminal Justice system.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's 25. Should be old enough to know not to break expensive stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things to look at.

It's bad enough that places like museums ACTUALLY STOLE priceless artifacts and have to negotiate their return to their home countries. Now when the home countries trust us enough to loan them for viewing, some asshat things "har har, wouldn't it be funny to take a drunken selfie and then take a piece for a souvenir?"

Ho ho, enjoy your time in prison, dumbass.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The terra cotta warriors are some of the most amazing artifacts in the world. Several were on display here in Kentucky several years ago. The bodies are mass produced. The heads and faces are unique. The realistic characterizations of the faces are startlingly modern. If you ever get a chance to see them, go.
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey the guy that mugged the robot also.

It's Philly, pffft
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Interstate trafficking simply means he took it across state lines. Given the theft was in the Philly area and he lives in Delaware he's pretty likely guilty of that.


Oh. OK. Two years still seems pretty high for that, but if that's what they have between 30 years and nothing, I guess it's a compromise.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh. I was going to say Chinese tourist.

/They're really giving us a run for our money in the ugly department!
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alex10294: The Chinese communist party intentionally destroyed many of these, which is why they're rare now.


They weren't unearthed until
1974 so, no.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Youthful vandalism"? WTAF? I hope his attorneys all get run over by a truck.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"December 2017"

The wheels of justice run slow.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Huh. I was going to say Chinese tourist.

/They're really giving us a run for our money in the ugly department!


Oh; like you're gonna let a teenager boy tourist carve on an Egyptian hieroglyphic wall display.... We've already had that happen!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ding_Jinhao_engraving_scandal
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Parental responsibility is going to lead us to art museums designed like zoos.

Cages, moats, and guys in khaki with whips to keep the children away from the displays.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Chinese government urged the U.S. to issue a harsh penalty for the incident,

I wonder if they made suggestions on the type of penalty they would be happy with
I bet it involved someone getting a new liver. And kidney. And assorted other parts.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he is taking up hitchhiking.

images.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EL EM: Dude's 25. Should be old enough to know not to break expensive stuff.


Fred Durst fan?

it's just one of those days...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Maybe he is taking up hitchhiking.

[images.mubicdn.net image 850x478]


Ye Gods that movie was terrible.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Chinese government urged the U.S. to issue a harsh penalty for the incident,

I wonder if they made suggestions on the type of penalty they would be happy with
I bet it involved someone getting a new liver. And kidney. And assorted other parts.


Yeah, given China and their human rights record, a "harsh penalty" is nothing more than torture and death. You gotta give it to the commies for keeping their population under control. If I was punished for everything I did while drunk, I'd be missing both arms and both legs.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: LadySusan: Phaedrus the Vague: Lock that moron up for a while, hopefully more than a year.

The only museum visit in the last decade for me was when my mother and I saw the terra cotta army exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta. Very moving to see such well-preserved 2,500 year old history. Tied for my best museum trip evah with the NY Met.

As I vaguely recall, each one of the statues is unique which is pretty cool.

Ya know, there might be some blame for the person who said, "Sure, let's get a bunch of drunk ppl together around some priceless artworks and not have adequate security. WCGW?"

Unlike in heist movies, museums do not have unlimited budgets and hire NASA to install security.  Most are lucky to have a couple part time rent-a-cops, three stancio s, and some velvet ropes with "Plsase, no steppie" signs.  The usual museum robbery is walk in with a hammer and a bag, smash plexiglass, and stroll out and be out of the city before the guard even notices someone entered the building.  Because even the well-off museums have a budget of three subway tokens, some pocket lint, and a moribund Werther's original from the Truman Administration.  Either pony up some taxes for security grants or sit down.


Spoken like a docent.
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that should tick off China...LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Prisoner swap

Tom Tuttle from Tacoma Washington
Youtube 6qLzQ4uOvio
 
GreenSun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should stick to destroying American historical statues. He can do it safely here and even be praised for it on the internet.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.