Jesus rises a week early and promptly returns to the earth
46
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

46 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really need to look on the bright side of life...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The holiest of faceplants.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's okay, Jesus. Almost everyone farks up their first attempt at stage diving.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nailed it
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So Jesus had erectile dysfunction?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welp.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was expecting the figure to slide off the cross and be prevented from going into the hole by his open arms.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 252x200]


That clip was more JESUS FACEPAVEMENT.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I was Jesus I'd be pissed as fark that my followers celebrate the worst three days of my... uhh... life?
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 263x320]


I would believe that if it was by jack chick
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clicked over and before hitting PLAY thought to myself, "Yeah, he's gonna fall".
/I was mistaken, that was downright face-Earthing.
//I was kind of close.
///In the name of the father, the son, and...oh shiat
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Religions are so farking stupid
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's hope those guys aren't stigmatized for that..
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Religions are so farking stupid


Let's repeat that for everyone.


Every religion is about this stupid.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thoughts and, um, prayers, wannabe Jesus. I hope your black eyes go away in a couple of weeks
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ///In the name of the father, the son, and...oh shiat


So close, yet so far away.

In the name of the father, the son, and the holy shiat!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Holy shit!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Line forms on the left. One cross each."

" 'ere! This cross is defective!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given that most of the catholic church may as well have been the romans in some time periods,
propping up Christ on a crucifix actually seems remarkably fitting...
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that this is Palm Sunday. Instead of being crucified, it's all about that ass.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah, the king is bowing before us!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: WalkingCarpet: Religions are so farking stupid

Let's repeat that for everyone.


Every religion is about this stupid.


Around the world, it gets more stupid:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_in_the_Philippines
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But I thought He practiced Crossfit...
 
Bob Down
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Besht bucksh night EVARRR!!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eat dirt, for it is my body
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This probably happened more often than the Romans wanted to admit
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We worship and celebrate this cruel roman-style execution.  Then we say a mass where we ritualize the eating of his flesh.

I have no idea how Christianity ever became popular.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: C18H27NO3: ///In the name of the father, the son, and...oh shiat

So close, yet so far away.

In the name of the father, the son, and the holy shiat!


dangit
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: If I was Jesus I'd be pissed as fark that my followers celebrate the worst three days of my... uhh... life?


If people name the day you died "Good Friday", then maybe you weren't as beloved as you thought.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dbaggins: We worship and celebrate this cruel roman-style execution.  Then we say a mass where we ritualize the eating of his flesh.

I have no idea how Christianity ever became popular.


A resurrection from the dead and ritual drinking of sacrificial blood are shocking transgressions that grab the attention of humanity.

They told you Jesus was hard-core.
 
JCFarx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone else think its sorta kinda weird that there were two dudes on the side and one was very clearly ready to try and catch it before it fell? Like the guy on the right reached out to grab it way before it tipped....


Severe lack of faith if you ask me....
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whoops?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look. Why do you think he became a fisher of men? He couldn't hack it as a carpenter.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow that was something /the best Jefferson Airplane song you've probably never heard
Jefferson Airplane - Easter?
Youtube u8t6IVutvHM
 
Bruscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm Christian and I that was the first laugh I've let out in . . . I'm not sure . . . weeks? months?

It's a statute; an inanimate object. So long as no one was injured by the following object, why would anyone be offended by an accident?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: [img.ifunny.co image 850x1088]


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is a bit early.

Today is Palm Sunday, where Jesus supposedly rode someone's ass all the way into Jerusalem, because there isn't any of that kind of thing in heaven and He was running out of chances to try it.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Guatemala...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He just wanted a damn good look at the sinners in the front row.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Worst kite ever
 
