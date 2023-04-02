 Skip to content
(BNO News)   Papua was a rollin' stones from a 7.3 mag earthquake in New Guinea   (bnonews.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea in September 2022"

No ironical use of Repeat tag? For shame.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[waiting for some nerd to unnecessarily explain logarithmic scales and how 7.6 and 7.3 aren't comparable]
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [waiting for some nerd to unnecessarily explain logarithmic scales and how 7.6 and 7.3 aren't comparable]


You know, the Richter scale is.....
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call that "Tuesday" in Oaxaca.  Shake it off.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: gameshowhost: [waiting for some nerd to unnecessarily explain logarithmic scales and how 7.6 and 7.3 aren't comparable]

You know, the Richter scale is.....


you're a merd!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory, this song is so damn smooth and timeless
The Temptations - Papa Was A Rolling Stone
Youtube pJV2pWFyfn4
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Shake it off.


Interesting choice of words.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that 4.2 near Lake Elsinore was a foreshock.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: gameshowhost: [waiting for some nerd to unnecessarily explain logarithmic scales and how 7.6 and 7.3 aren't comparable]

You know, the Richter scale is.....


a geologist's version of cop math.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So that 4.2 near Lake Elsinore was a foreshock.


Looking at the ring of fire, it would seem that an awful lot of the activity has been on the opposite side, so, yeah, that may have been a foreshock for the west coast, which seems primed for some rumbling 5+
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well done miss!
Sir David would approve.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wherever he left his Bhat was his home.

And yes, weird, unnecessary nerd, I know.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just as well they live in grass huts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A 7.3 earthquake is pretty big I guess, but Papua New Guinea isn't exactly rich in targets or the Bush administration would have bombed it instead of Afghanistan or Iraq.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, I just got the pun after leaving the thread.
 
