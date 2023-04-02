 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Does your couch not touch the wall? No that's not a euphemism. It means you're probably rich according to the Daily Mail   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am looking forward to having this drivel repeated back to me by ChatGTP in several years.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, so you can afford a couch.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My couch has gotten further and further away from the wall as I age.

It's not because I am getting richer, it's because it is getting harder to see the damn TV.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We haven't had a couch for a decade or so.  The first apartment was too small.  The second place we had a couch, but it was affordable so it fell apart pretty quickly.  Then we said "fark it" and went without, instead using a square coffee table with four floor cushions.  It works fine, and it's a lot easier to move out of the way for stretch/yoga.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle of the living room floor, facing a fireplace. The one in the media room floats around.
The one in the office is a sleeper, and cat holder.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The one in the media room floats around.


My couch is five feet in the air. Not floating, though, that's got to be a neat trick.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Space is expensive in the UK. If you have a big enough space there that the couch is not against the wall, you're doing well.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While one user noticed their couches do not touch the wall.

"Behind the sofa" is a British pop culture phrase describing the fearful reaction of hiding behind a sofa to avoid seeing frightening parts of a television programme, the sofa offering a place to hide from the on-screen threat, with the implication that one wants to remain in the room to watch the rest of the programme. The phrase is most commonly associated with Doctor Who. Although the phrase is sometimes employed in a serious context, its use is usually intended to be humorous or nostalgic.[1]

So, according to this one genius, Doctor Who's main audience were apparently children of the wealthy.  Or the same were easily frightened.  Or something.

Either way: stupid article is stupid.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My couch is not against the wall because there are things stored behind it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"There is no such thing as obvious clues when it comes to identifying rich people as many usually try to disguise their wealth. But Reddit users claim to have uncovered a host of subtle telltale signs."

Daily Mail reports on 14 signs that a bunch of 14-25 year-olds collectively agree means you're wealthy.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..


You can afford multiple bath mats, so you're wealthy.
/ Sam the dog is awesome.  Scratch him for me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My couch does not touch the wall and I am far from rich.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I used to dream of living in a corridor"
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Walls!.................Look at you!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Our couch does not touch the wall because there's a shelf back there between the couch and the windows. We have pets, you see, and all of them like to sit on the back of the couch to look out the windows, even the 60lb dog.
The shelf prevents them from f*cking  cushions up.

We're not rich. We have pets.
 
Nullav
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That just means I don't want to have to deal with marks on the wall later on, or if in an apartment, alert the neighbors every time I sit down too fast.

/But its the Mail. Couches are all in the mind; a figment.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks.


"Thus shines a good deed in a weary world".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I space my couch 6 inches off the wall so I can easily inspect the traps.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pictured:  the absolute apex of wealth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, subby, it's not a euphemism, unless you meant to ask if your cooch touches the wall. At one point in time, wall-to-wall carpeting was a sign of wealth.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No to the escargot.  And I'm happy with the IKEA fake caviar.  Almost bought a large, used boat -- but more as a live in hotel for those sans baggage vacations.
 
Nullav
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Though I suppose it can be used as a proxy for room size, which can be used as a proxy for wealth...sort of. Smallish room? Closer to the wall because fark having that right in front of the door. Largeish room? TV's over yonder. Might as well move it closer. Could also mean you're broke, the couch is a $50 second-hand futon, and you don't want to move it every time you roll it out to wreck your back for the night.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
no because my couch is a recliner so it would render my couch farking pointless if it was.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walls are for earners!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..


Wow. That looks exactly like my ex's new place with their new spouse.  Bizarre.  Sofas same lay out. Wall and kitchen, doors and what not even the dog and dog bed placement.
Matrix shiat right here
 
Iczer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My couch doesn't touch the wall, but there's two damn good reasons for that (and not one is that I'm "rich").

First: the wall behind it has two large windows.

Second: the thing has the ability to recline two of the three sections, and being against a wall would hamper that juuuuuust a bit.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fark yeah.

Off to buy a supercar now
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll have the servant boy measure it and get back to me
 
mtrac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Space is expensive in the UK. If you have a big enough space there that the couch is not against the wall, you're doing well.


And even better if you have room for a pony.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..

Wow. That looks exactly like my ex's new place with their new spouse.  Bizarre.  Sofas same lay out. Wall and kitchen, doors and what not even the dog and dog bed placement.
Matrix shiat right here


Our floor plan was apparently pretty popular back in the mid to late 90s in Texas.  Huntington Homes built a crap-ton of them.  There are five in our subdivision alone, with some subtle tweaks here and there.  One has a completely different upstairs layout than ours, despite being an exact copy downstairs.  Even weirder are the ones where the floor plan is flipped 180 degrees.. It's like walking into backwards-land!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Oh, so you can afford a couch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mtrac: Malenfant: Space is expensive in the UK. If you have a big enough space there that the couch is not against the wall, you're doing well.

And even better if you have room for a pony.


I have wall-to-wall ponies, so about eight of them touch the walls.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: waxbeans: markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..

Wow. That looks exactly like my ex's new place with their new spouse.  Bizarre.  Sofas same lay out. Wall and kitchen, doors and what not even the dog and dog bed placement.
Matrix shiat right here

Our floor plan was apparently pretty popular back in the mid to late 90s in Texas.  Huntington Homes built a crap-ton of them.  There are five in our subdivision alone, with some subtle tweaks here and there.  One has a completely different upstairs layout than ours, despite being an exact copy downstairs.  Even weirder are the ones where the floor plan is flipped 180 degrees.. It's like walking into backwards-land!


Hum.

Wow.
That reminds me, the apartment complex in Office Space, movie, look exactly like a apartment complex in San Antonio, where I hooked up with a coworker, circa 2003ish 2004.

I've even looked it up. I think they filmed in Austin
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..


Blue velvet?  Damn...  That's a pimp couch!
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know some very rich people, including a billionaire.

With the exception of one who owns a Tesla Model S, the rest own Toyotas, Hondas, Subarus, and Volvos. Expensive cars are mostly about insecurity, and as you get older in life, you come to learn that the more expensive a car is, the bigger hassle it is to get serviced.

All of them own very nice homes. I don't know what this article is talking about.

Clothes are a bit complicated. People with good fashion senses understand that you want to wear distinctive clothing, but nothing that's obviously a high-end brand because that makes you look like a poser. My rich friends don't care about fashion and shop at places like the GAP. But when it comes to formal wear like suits and dresses, they aint buying off the rack.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My couch is a bit from the wall because the mechanisms and jet packs for the ejection seats are back there. They still haven't found where Uncle Ken landed from last Thanksgiving. *shrug*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: markie_farkie: One couch is nearly touching a wall, and the other is quite far away.  Do those average out when calculating apparent wealth or lack thereof?

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Those bath mats are so Sam the blind diabetic 17 year old dog gets traction when he's going in and out for bathroom breaks..

Blue velvet?  Damn...  That's a pimp couch!


I had nothing to do with that selection, It's all on Mrs. Farkie, who found it on Fb Marketplace and thought it was perfect for her girly wine sipping gossip area.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So according to that, I hit multiple indicators for being very wealthy (no designer clothing outside of a few Carhartt shirts, not talking about money, describing myself as comfortable, driving an economy car, few friends, minimalist apartment, expensive hobby, no digital footprint under my own name, bad grades at decent schools, no luggage outside of one carpet bag, coasting through life), .  Maybe people are all way too unique and different for simple lists.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB: my buddy got busted by his couch for cheating on his wife.

He thought she was away for the weekend and had some chick over for the night, after she left his wife called and he didn't have time to clean up before she got home; he just flipped the couch cushions and figured he'd get away with it.

Turns out the smell of vomit had his wife investigating and she gave him the boot. I asked why he didn't just say it was his own puke, he explained that it wasn't the vomit that gave it away, it was all the pubic hair.

/CSB
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 278x181]


Exactly my thought, you're either rich, or a sitcom character.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
im rich biatch!!
 
