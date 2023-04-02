 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Protip; be a courteous motorist after your pickpocket spree at the EDM Rave. Because it won't end well during your reckless driving arrest when your victims show up with their "FindYourPhone" apps   (fontanaheraldnews.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's lucky they didn't show up with an old fashioned boot party
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In other news, people still steal phones
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. After having some jackass nearly drive me off the road and some minor contact because he dived bombed into my lane and then proceeded to nearly tip his car while fishtailing after that stunt, I'm glad to see another raging jackass get some farking karma. I did get that a-holes plate number because of course he drove off while I pulled to the right shoulder and fortunately no actual damage was done, but a decent person would have pulled over after any sort of vehicle contact on the roadway
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why when I steal a bunch of phones, I get on the Metro and sort them there.  Transfer trains at the underground stations.  This isn't difficult, people.
 
