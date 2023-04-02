 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russian military blogger orders Putin's Special Coffee, has a blast   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The little girl who handed him the explosive figurine was seen wearing this shirt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He claimed to have helped launch combat drones

Live by bomba tsarya, die by bomba tsarya
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no, I hope the bomb is OK.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Street Food Bar number 1"  How perfectly soviet.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An explosion in a St Petersburg cafe has killed prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Interior Ministry has confirmed.

At least 25 people were injured in the bomb blast at Street Food Bar No 1.

Cyber Front Z, a group calling itself "Russia's information troops" on Telegram, said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.

And nothing of value was lost....
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no, the world is rid of one less bearded, flack jacket-wearing macho man who diatribes in his truck.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He didn't learn from Putin that you need an extremely large table to keep distance from you and everyone else.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "Street Food Bar number 1"  How perfectly soviet.


Hmm. No special meaning for me
 
RasIanI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: He didn't learn from Putin that you need an extremely large table to keep distance from you and everyone else.


Maybe Putin read up on his history and how Hitler was nearly killed by an aide's briefcase bomb - the conference table deflected the blast just enough.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
St. Petersburg? St. Petersboom!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no! Anyway
 
gnosis301
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Womp womp.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scanman61: An explosion in a St Petersburg cafe has killed prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Interior Ministry has confirmed.

At least 25 people were injured in the bomb blast at Street Food Bar No 1.

Cyber Front Z, a group calling itself "Russia's information troops" on Telegram, said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.

And nothing of value was lost....


Hopefully that was the sum total of the clientele that evening and not some poor shmuck decided to stop in for a coffee.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Antifa strikes again!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think we've covered them all except for

Hahayesdiescum.jpg
 
