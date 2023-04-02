 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Midland Reporter-Telegram)   Woman's ire at running afowl of Wingstop credit card policy leads her to destroy $21,000 worth of cash registers. Now subby's positive it wasn't her credit card   (mrt.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2023 at 3:57 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, if they knew that the woman's name didn't match the name on the card...how do they not know the woman's name?  At least they should know what the name on the card is...

Seems that the public's help shouldn't really be needed to identify this person.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What I find crazy is whenever I do a pickup order I am never asked for ID/CC, and sometimes I am never asked for anything other than my name.

Heck at least half the time, my wife placed the order and it's in her name.   I give that and the order is handed off to me.

Then again, I am white so there may be different rules in play.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What I find crazy is whenever I do a pickup order I am never asked for ID/CC, and sometimes I am never asked for anything other than my name.

Heck at least half the time, my wife placed the order and it's in her name.   I give that and the order is handed off to me.

Then again, I am white so there may be different rules in play.


I've walked into Jersey Mike's, found the bag with my name on it, and left with it with nothing more than a wave to the staff a few times. I'm not sure if they don't care if someone steals food, or just no one has and they haven't considered it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Midland, TX. Will not go back.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$21,000? See if those phones are still working, because I call bullshiat.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wait, if they knew that the woman's name didn't match the name on the card...how do they not know the woman's name?  At least they should know what the name on the card is...

Seems that the public's help shouldn't really be needed to identify this person.


Cops are lazy
 
trialpha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I've walked into Jersey Mike's, found the bag with my name on it, and left with it with nothing more than a wave to the staff a few times. I'm not sure if they don't care if someone steals food, or just no one has and they haven't considered it.


This is how things initially work until it gets farked up by some asshat. Once somebody does steal something (and it gets publicized enough) the "honor system" will disappear, and it'll be much more annoying for everyone.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theteacher: I've been to Midland, TX. Will not go back.


We're send our love down the well.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Newspapers have had websites for what, a few decades now?  You'd think they would have learned to add a conspicuous dateline or something to let us know where they're reporting about.  Midland?  What state is that in, or for that matter is it even in the U.S.?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Newspapers have had websites for what, a few decades now?  You'd think they would have learned to add a conspicuous dateline or something to let us know where they're reporting about.  Midland?  What state is that in, or for that matter is it even in the U.S.?


it says Texas in the ad above the story. Call me Sherlock.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What I find crazy is whenever I do a pickup order I am never asked for ID/CC, and sometimes I am never asked for anything other than my name.

Heck at least half the time, my wife placed the order and it's in her name.   I give that and the order is handed off to me.

Then again, I am white so there may be different rules in play.


Bootleg: I've walked into Jersey Mike's, found the bag with my name on it, and left with it with nothing more than a wave to the staff a few times. I'm not sure if they don't care if someone steals food, or just no one has and they haven't considered it.


It seems to depend on how shiatty the neighborhood is where the restaurant is located. I live in a downtown area and there's been a massive uptick in people just walking out with other people's orders so most restaurants moved pickup orders behind the counter and you have to show ID or a credit card and they'll grab the order and give it to you. Out in suburbia when I have to into the office you can just go grab your good off a shelf.

Same thing with Walmart. Never once had a receipt check at a Walmart until I went to one in downtown DC.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I smell copmath and/or insurance fraud.  Two POS terminals will not cost $21,000. $2,100, maybe?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She felt like Chicken Tonight, Chicken Tonight.
 
Watubi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What I find crazy is whenever I do a pickup order I am never asked for ID/CC, and sometimes I am never asked for anything other than my name.

Heck at least half the time, my wife placed the order and it's in her name.   I give that and the order is handed off to me.

Then again, I am white so there may be different rules in play.


Some places, the cost of lost product isn't worth the time and effort it takes to verify payment.  Other places, it is.  It's likely up to the individual store.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wait, if they knew that the woman's name didn't match the name on the card...how do they not know the woman's name?  At least they should know what the name on the card is...

Seems that the public's help shouldn't really be needed to identify this person.


The manager likely forgot what she saw on the woman's ID, considering the shock and adrenaline of what happened that's not exactly surprising.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: I've been to Midland, TX. Will not go back.


The best thing about Midland is the way out of Midland.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: theteacher: I've been to Midland, TX. Will not go back.

The best thing about Midland is the way out of Midland.


I was only there to get directions on how to get away from there.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Around here, places just put your order on a shelf.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: I smell copmath and/or insurance fraud.  Two POS terminals will not cost $21,000. $2,100, maybe?


Depends on what you are buying.  $21k might not get you one.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is she a Karen? Or do Karen's destroy property as well as tell and management?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wait, if they knew that the woman's name didn't match the name on the card...how do they not know the woman's name?  At least they should know what the name on the card is...

Seems that the public's help shouldn't really be needed to identify this person.


Did they?
Ymmv.
Every place is different.  I'm legitimately curious
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: hlehmann: Newspapers have had websites for what, a few decades now?  You'd think they would have learned to add a conspicuous dateline or something to let us know where they're reporting about.  Midland?  What state is that in, or for that matter is it even in the U.S.?

it says Texas in the ad above the story. Call me Sherlock.


Hey, Sherlock! What about if i use an ad blocker and don't see any? What do then?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: theteacher: I've been to Midland, TX. Will not go back.

We're send our love down the well.


Does anyone under 50 even get that reference? Or do they all assume it's a Simpson's reference


Or


Am I showing my age


fark
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What I find crazy is whenever I do a pickup order I am never asked for ID/CC, and sometimes I am never asked for anything other than my name.

Heck at least half the time, my wife placed the order and it's in her name.   I give that and the order is handed off to me.

Then again, I am white so there may be different rules in play.


It does seem like the best policy. It is a couple bucks worth of wings and the credit card company will take care of the problem especially if you have video of the incident. It isn't worth damage to the company or problems for other customers in the business.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.