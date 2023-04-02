 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Breaking: The DNR EagleCam livestream nest   (kstp.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Bald eagle, Eagle, DNR EagleCam livestream, Winter storm, KSTP-TV, bald eagle nest, Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program, Minnesota  
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
...has landed?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Eddie unavailable for comment

//it's sad, but nature.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP lil babby freedom birb.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This farking winter here in MN will be the death of us all
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they respected his wishes and didn't try heroic efforts to save him.

RIP little bird.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, damn
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the first time you heard the Eagles got a down and was sad?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me: that's so sad.

Also me: A SECOND BRANCH HAs hiat THE NORTH NEST
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t had grown to about the size of a bass drum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the eeeaaagle ssooooooaaaar
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMN YOU HUNTER'S LAPTOP!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: t had grown to about the size of a bass drum

[Fark user image 500x647]


fox21news.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Gordon Bennett: t had grown to about the size of a bass drum

[Fark user image 500x647]

[fox21news.com image 768x432]


assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: Let the eeeaaagle ssooooooaaaar


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Gonna fly like an eagle
to the ground.
Fly like an eagle where my body can be found.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: t had grown to about the size of a bass drum

[Fark user image 500x647]


Hey, that image and headline are from the Daily Mail, you can't blame Americans for that one.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

i8.amplience.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ntvb.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry little one...... choose better in the next cycle?
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the bough breaks
The nest will fall

And down will come eagle...
Nest and all...
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Mojo Nixon & The Toadliquors - Don Henley Must Die / Live at Club Clearview / Dallas, Texas 1994
Youtube QKWaCOQre4A
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I used to keep this one up on a spare computer to watch the little buggers learn to fly. A mouse got into the nest. Only one. Another time the mom was feeding the eaglets from a fish that was still alive and wagging it's fin as she tore it apart.

They have it made. The people really care about them and it's on a fish farm.

https://www.raptorresource.org/birdcams/decorah-eagles/
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's sad. A few weeks ago, a bald eagle was shot and killed by illegal immigrants who wanted to eat it.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/illegal-migrants-accused-of-shooting-bald-eagle-nebraska-sheriff-says-community-in-uproar/ar-AA18htfl
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Gordon Bennett: t had grown to about the size of a bass drum

[Fark user image 500x647]

Hey, that image and headline are from the Daily Mail, you can't blame Americans for that one.


You're right. I spotted that one a moment too late. Which is a pity as I could have used my favourite example of awesome stupidity from the Daily Mail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It had grown to about the size of a bass drum and was estimated to weigh 2,000 pounds after years of nesting material buildup along with snow and ice from the recent storm.

Through elaborate calculations and unit conversions I have estimated that the size of the nest was 1 in 87,533,215 Rhode Island units which is the only size area that matters. Screw you International System of Units!
 
