(WATE Knoxville)   Door-to-door salesman walks toward front door of house. Then the booby trap went off   (wate.com) divider line
    Owner-occupancy, House, Chemical weapon, Booby trap, Felony, Pepper spray, similar device, alleged victim  
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just moved into a development thats still under construction.... two no soliciting signs and doorbell still rings at dinner at least twice a week. I'm not saying it's right but.... 
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it injured a person, that's what booby traps are for.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.


You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if a judge finds out that you've intentionally set a trap on your property you're going to be in a shiat ton of trouble.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.


Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show - Arthur Atkinson Complete Part 9
Youtube JicjC2GXKzE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Of course it injured a person, that's what booby traps are for.


🤷‍♂
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PINCERS OF PERIL!  saved by my pincers of peril!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.

Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?


i agree.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The projectiles were removed
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No projectiles, no "trap" - it's just a sounding alarm/perimeter alarm.

Overcharged, not guilty.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.

Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?


How are you going to get to 27 amendments without having a 2nd?

Counting is hard.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: No projectiles, no "trap" - it's just a sounding alarm/perimeter alarm.

Overcharged, not guilty.


so if i fire a gun loaded with blanks in your ear, that's cool with you right? no objections?
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charges for the meth lab they find to be brought later.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.


And you feel entitled to physically attack anyone that dares to try to interact with you?

Christ, what an arsehole...
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange that the police did not publish the most alarming piece of evidence that led to the couple's arrest:
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: No projectiles, no "trap" - it's just a sounding alarm/perimeter alarm.

Overcharged, not guilty.


Same with the pepper spray trap the police found?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: No projectiles, no "trap" - it's just a sounding alarm/perimeter alarm.

Overcharged, not guilty.


Uh huh.

I challenge you to fire a shotgun at your face, loaded with such a round.

Totally harmless except for the inevitable injuries.  Certainly safer than an annoyed badger, which we all know is the legal standard.
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Yeah, if a judge finds out that you've intentionally set a trap on your property you're going to be in a shiat ton of trouble.


That's how it used to be.  Is the homeowner a 'real American' and the victim 'one of those people'?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fun fact: there are no federal laws against booby traps on your property.

And many states don't have explicit laws against them, either. Lots of case law, though.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thingster: No projectiles, no "trap" - it's just a sounding alarm/perimeter alarm.

Overcharged, not guilty.


*sets off flashbang grenade and brick of firecrackers right next to your head*

Non-story. Overzealous alarm.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Just moved into a development thats still under construction.... two no soliciting signs and doorbell still rings at dinner at least twice a week. I'm not saying it's right but.... [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


If the signs are very clearly visible, that's criminal trespass.
If you have a tiny 1 inch sign on the front door, that might not count.
You would need something big, bright, and impossible to look past while walking up to the door.

Tell them they've broken the law, tell them not flee the scene, and call 911. It's an active crime.
Even if the operator decides it's not critical enough to send someone because of other things going on, the door knocker will probably look a little closer for signs next time.

If you're just letting them go, you're contributing to them ignoring the signs as well.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Yeah, if a judge finds out that you've intentionally set a trap on your property you're going to be in a shiat ton of trouble.


How much trouble do you get in if you purposely invade a pitbull/chihuahua mix's (can rip your face off, now with extreme aggressiveness) fenced in area?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Yeah, if a judge finds out that you've intentionally set a trap on your property you're going to be in a shiat ton of trouble.


This.  You can put up all the no trespassing signs you want, but setting a booby trap for a potential trespasser will get you into jail right quick.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Nirbo: replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.

Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?

How are you going to get to 27 amendments without having a 2nd?

Counting is hard.


How'd they get to 27 without 18?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Disappointed - no boobies whatsoever in that link
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Would a trap that pointed a gun at someone be considered brandishing?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sasquach: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

And you feel entitled to physically attack anyone that dares to try to interact with you?

Christ, what an arsehole...


I'm actually against all violence.  All. Period.

But. That doesn't change the fact that I don't like unannounced guest. If you don't know me Don't knock on my door.
Unless I ordered something.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.


What if my parents did a decent job of raising me? Do I get to fire a shotgun into their face just because they knocked on the door, then?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just came here to post the word booby.

booby.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nirbo: replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.

Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?


That has been a legit question since 1789.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sasquach: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

And you feel entitled to physically attack anyone that dares to try to interact with you?

Christ, what an arsehole...

I'm actually against all violence.  All. Period.

But. That doesn't change the fact that I don't like unannounced guest. If you don't know me Don't knock on my door.
Unless I ordered something.


Cops, serving a warrant?  Process server with a summons?  Federal Census taker?  Explain to a judge how they deserved to be blown up because they didn't call you first.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Of course it injured a person, that's what booby traps are for.


Jessica's Boobie Trap
Youtube RGIu5EWSYBQ
sometimes the juice is worth the squeeze?
/sorry not sorry
// consent is important tho
///tresemme
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Nirbo: replacementcool: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

You don't get to fire a shotgun in someone's face because they knocked on the door just because your parents did a shiat job raising you.

Why even HAVE a 2nd amendment?

That has been a legit question since 1789.


I have the strangest feeling we're not gonna gain any traction on it here today.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't like unannounced guests, but I'm a normal human being about it.  I've got a video doorbell, and if I look at my phone and see it's someone I don't care to interact with, I can tell them exactly that over the intercom feature.  "Thanks, but I'm not interested."  Never even have to leave the dinner table.  The most use the intercom gets is thanking delivery drivers when I'm working in the back yard.

Unannounced guests in my fenced back yard will not receive the same cordiality.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fissile: waxbeans: Sasquach: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

And you feel entitled to physically attack anyone that dares to try to interact with you?

Christ, what an arsehole...

I'm actually against all violence.  All. Period.

But. That doesn't change the fact that I don't like unannounced guest. If you don't know me Don't knock on my door.
Unless I ordered something.

Cops, serving a warrant?  Process server with a summons?  Federal Census taker?  Explain to a judge how they deserved to be blown up because they didn't call you first.


Jesus man, he just now explained that he's a pacifist asshole.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Just moved into a development thats still under construction.... two no soliciting signs and doorbell still rings at dinner at least twice a week. I'm not saying it's right but.... [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


No, it isn't understandable. Not under any circumstances.
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sasquach: waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.

And you feel entitled to physically attack anyone that dares to try to interact with you?

Christ, what an arsehole...


That's pretty much everyone who carries a gun in public.
 
uberalice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So not a fan of the Drop In.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do people feel entitled to bug people? Don't come over unannounced.  And don't come over unless I'm expecting you. Call first.


I'm a former Jehovah's Witness and I always felt uncomfortable bothering people on a Saturday morning.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These two are about to win the booby prize.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [external-preview.redd.it image 377x767]


Ron Swanson is yet another one of those sh*tty white dude characters that other sh*tty white dudes don't realize they're not supposed to emulate.

See also:  Bart Simpson, Beavis & Butthead, Tyler Durden, Rick Sanchez.
 
Lexx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OneDayWhat: Just moved into a development thats still under construction.... two no soliciting signs and doorbell still rings at dinner at least twice a week. I'm not saying it's right but.... [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

No, it isn't understandable. Not under any circumstances.


Bingo.  If you can't answer your door, put a no trespassing / no solicitation sign up.  Or just wear noise cancelling headphones and disable your door bell FFS.

OneDayWhat's probably one of those people who consider making an unplanned phone call an act of aggression lol.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: Trocadero: [external-preview.redd.it image 377x767]

Ron Swanson is yet another one of those sh*tty white dude characters that other sh*tty white dudes don't realize they're not supposed to emulate.

See also:  Bart Simpson, Beavis & Butthead, Tyler Durden, Rick Sanchez.


Or Donald Trump
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: OneDayWhat: Just moved into a development thats still under construction.... two no soliciting signs and doorbell still rings at dinner at least twice a week. I'm not saying it's right but.... [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

If the signs are very clearly visible, that's criminal trespass.
If you have a tiny 1 inch sign on the front door, that might not count.
You would need something big, bright, and impossible to look past while walking up to the door.

Tell them they've broken the law, tell them not flee the scene, and call 911. It's an active crime.
Even if the operator decides it's not critical enough to send someone because of other things going on, the door knocker will probably look a little closer for signs next time.

If you're just letting them go, you're contributing to them ignoring the signs as well.


I appreciate the concern, truly. Most of them are just people trying to get by, so they go door to door after they get off work from their regular jobs. It's frustrating but people who are just trying to pay rent probably would struggle to pay fines or whatever. I think I'll continue to handle it without involving the cops. For pushy salesmen, all bets are off tho. With the spouse and kids in the house we can't be slack about allowing strangers to come inside to demonstrate vacuums, test our water, explain their pest removal schedules, discuss the advantages of Vivint security, or any one of the dozens of sales knocks we've had. It has gone down since we posted, so I think now its mostly the newbs or rude people. Thinking about adding a large motion activated spotlight.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
samstoybox.comView Full Size


/My nonno loved this game when I was a little bambino
//I didn't figure out why until I was a paisano
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hlehmann: fiddlehead: Yeah, if a judge finds out that you've intentionally set a trap on your property you're going to be in a shiat ton of trouble.

This.  You can put up all the no trespassing signs you want, but setting a booby trap for a potential trespasser will get you into jail right quick.


I'd hope so but this is Colorado and as much as I love Colorado it seems about as backwards as North Carolina.
 
