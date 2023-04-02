 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Californian farmers shocked that the lake they drained would fill back up after months and months of rain   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Flood, Irrigation, Agriculture, San Joaquin Valley, Lake, Climate, Pacific Ocean, Snow  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before irrigators dug canals and rerouted water for farming in the late 1800s, Tulare Lake filled the bowl's lower reaches. Shallow water stretched across the landscape, and the lake was the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi.

This isn't a disaster. It's a monument to hubris.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.


While you may be right in general, you have the specifics wrong.  Tulare is not a desert, and the area is apparently the 2nd most valuable farming real estate in the country. (According to the TFA)
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.

While you may be right in general, you have the specifics wrong.  Tulare is not a desert, and the area is apparently the 2nd most valuable farming real estate in the country. (According to the TFA)


Tulare's average rainfall is only 20"/ yr (50cm)

By comparison, the Mojave (a "real desert") is 5".

You're following the money, which is great, but we're still effectively watering a near-desert to grow food.

Being a dirty commie, IDGAF about a low level CA industry that's subsidized to the gills nearly as much as that there's a future for my species.

The reason ag there is profitable - but not compared to CA GDP in general, is old water rights and cheap migrant/unsanctioned immigrant labor. That's why it's valuable to Ag nationwide. Other places don't get sweet deals like that.

What is grown in Tulare?

How much rainfall do you need per crop (milk is brutal as the feed requirement is enormous)?

Here are some examples of minimum water use. If you notice secondary animal husbandry isn't on there. But doing a little math, you can see that Tulare's 20" of rainfall ain't gonna cut it, even in terms of high water use Ag products, which is why the lake is (usually) in trouble, as is groundwater.

Hence: don't grow food in a (near) desert.

I've always maintained there is enough water in Cali for all her people and that which they eat.

There is not enough water at all for Cali to feed the world.

All of this is the result of disastrous century old water policy.
 
brilett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Grow rice?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just plant more Almonds. You'll be back to the old complaints in no time.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Being a dirty commie, IDGAF about a low level CA industry that's subsidized to the gills nearly as much as that there's a future for my species.


That's pretty on brand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.

While you may be right in general, you have the specifics wrong.  Tulare is not a desert, and the area is apparently the 2nd most valuable farming real estate in the country. (According to the TFA)

Tulare's average rainfall is only 20"/ yr (50cm)

By comparison, the Mojave (a "real desert") is 5".

You're following the money, which is great, but we're still effectively watering a near-desert to grow food.

Being a dirty commie, IDGAF about a low level CA industry that's subsidized to the gills nearly as much as that there's a future for my species.

The reason ag there is profitable - but not compared to CA GDP in general, is old water rights and cheap migrant/unsanctioned immigrant labor. That's why it's valuable to Ag nationwide. Other places don't get sweet deals like that.

What is grown in Tulare?

How much rainfall do you need per crop (milk is brutal as the feed requirement is enormous)?

Here are some examples of minimum water use. If you notice secondary animal husbandry isn't on there. But doing a little math, you can see that Tulare's 20" of rainfall ain't gonna cut it, even in terms of high water use Ag products, which is why the lake is (usually) in trouble, as is groundwater.

Hence: don't grow food in a (near) desert.

I've always maintained there is enough water in Cali for all her people and that which they eat.

There is not enough water at all for Cali to feed the world.

All of this is the result of disastrous century old water policy.


I would humbly add to this that more water intensive/profitable crops such as almonds & pomegranates should be banned.

Let Texas have them. Oh, wait. Texas is running out of water too.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, lakes are where they are for a reason, even dormant ones. When they get the right conditions, water will head right back where it was before. This is actually similar to AZ. When you're driving on desert roads, they dip down into the washes, because they realized that culverts don't stop determined water, it'll find a way to get where it wants to. So the answer was either drive thru the wash, or construct a overly engineered bridge on small roads.

Flagstaff had a similar area. When it flooded in '92, that's where the water went, and on maps, it was called Big Fill Lake, and it's where all of the floodwaters naturally go. Luckily for Flag, there isn't a lot in the area, it's the golf course, driving range, stuff like that. Only a few houses, the athletic club, and the office for the contractor I worked for got flooded. But yeah, it was basically where rhw 100-year floods go.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well you Fark with mother nature and mother nature will fark back with you and she will win in the end.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: Well you Fark with mother nature and mother nature will fark back with you and she will win in the end.


That remains to be seen. Bring back DDT and aerosols and we'll stand our rapidly submerging ground.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.

While you may be right in general, you have the specifics wrong.  Tulare is not a desert, and the area is apparently the 2nd most valuable farming real estate in the country. (According to the TFA)

Tulare's average rainfall is only 20"/ yr (50cm)

By comparison, the Mojave (a "real desert") is 5".

You're following the money, which is great, but we're still effectively watering a near-desert to grow food.

Being a dirty commie, IDGAF about a low level CA industry that's subsidized to the gills nearly as much as that there's a future for my species.

The reason ag there is profitable - but not compared to CA GDP in general, is old water rights and cheap migrant/unsanctioned immigrant labor. That's why it's valuable to Ag nationwide. Other places don't get sweet deals like that.

What is grown in Tulare?

How much rainfall do you need per crop (milk is brutal as the feed requirement is enormous)?

Here are some examples of minimum water use. If you notice secondary animal husbandry isn't on there. But doing a little math, you can see that Tulare's 20" of rainfall ain't gonna cut it, even in terms of high water use Ag products, which is why the lake is (usually) in trouble, as is groundwater.

Hence: don't grow food in a (near) desert.

I've always maintained there is enough water in Cali for all her people and that which they eat.

There is not enough water at all for Cali to feed the world.

All of this is the result of disastrous century old water policy.


Yup, all of that. And as a california resident, I'd like to add a Nelson "haha!" at the greedy farking farm industry and their generally disastrous decisions.

fark farmers. Not because they farm but because they demand everyone else worship them for it. fark off, dirt-grubbers.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: yohohogreengiant: GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: Shouldn't be farming in a desert. Ag isn't even near the top for Cali GDP. You export food from a desert, you're actually exporting water.

Time to review those 100 year old water rights agreements.

While you may be right in general, you have the specifics wrong.  Tulare is not a desert, and the area is apparently the 2nd most valuable farming real estate in the country. (According to the TFA)

Tulare's average rainfall is only 20"/ yr (50cm)

By comparison, the Mojave (a "real desert") is 5".

You're following the money, which is great, but we're still effectively watering a near-desert to grow food.

Being a dirty commie, IDGAF about a low level CA industry that's subsidized to the gills nearly as much as that there's a future for my species.

The reason ag there is profitable - but not compared to CA GDP in general, is old water rights and cheap migrant/unsanctioned immigrant labor. That's why it's valuable to Ag nationwide. Other places don't get sweet deals like that.

What is grown in Tulare?

How much rainfall do you need per crop (milk is brutal as the feed requirement is enormous)?

Here are some examples of minimum water use. If you notice secondary animal husbandry isn't on there. But doing a little math, you can see that Tulare's 20" of rainfall ain't gonna cut it, even in terms of high water use Ag products, which is why the lake is (usually) in trouble, as is groundwater.

Hence: don't grow food in a (near) desert.

I've always maintained there is enough water in Cali for all her people and that which they eat.

There is not enough water at all for Cali to feed the world.

All of this is the result of disastrous century old water policy.

I would humbly add to this that more water intensive/profitable crops such as almonds & pomegranates should be banned.

Let Texas have them. Oh, wait. Texas is running out of water too.


Almonds aren't nearly as bad:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From
https://www.businessinsider.com/real-villain-in-the-california-drought-isnt-almonds--its-red-meat-2015-4

This is known
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Californian farmers shocked

About as shocked as the High Speed [sic] Rail project folks who are there too.

NOBODY EXPECTS THE LAVISH PRECIPITATION!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We had that problem east of Vancouver a couple of years ago. Old lake, drained a century ago and productive farmland ever since, then suddenly it was a lake again.

https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/sumas-lake-sumas-prairie-barrowtown-pump-station-abbotsford-flooding
 
azpenguin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nature bats last.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

azpenguin: Nature bats last.


When the sun swallows the Earth, does that count as nature? It's astronomical, but still natural.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: You export food from a desert...


rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:
Let Texas have them. Oh, wait. Texas is running out of water too.

From all the Californians moving to Austin and increasing demand.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 minute ago  
just remember you dildos, we in Cali supply 90% of the US supply of tomatoes for canning and sauce, and 25% of the world total

CALI  CALI  CALI


I've stopped thinking of myself as a US citizen and now think of myself as a CALIFORNIAN
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lilplatinum: Claude Ballse:
Let Texas have them. Oh, wait. Texas is running out of water too.

From all the Californians moving to Austin and increasing demand.


Hot tubs aren't going to fill themselves
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

