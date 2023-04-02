 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Parking garage thief pulls a gun, shoots you, but you manage to turn the gun on him and shoot him
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he's not automatically conferred "good guy with a gun" status?

Due for a comeback:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non-Murdoch link or it didn't happen.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris


So, let the jury decide? Do we have no faith in voting or the courts in any situation anymore?

If we don't have that we don't really have a country do we? Just anarchy.

I can see that's kind of where we are anyway.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris

So, let the jury decide? Do we have no faith in voting or the courts in any situation anymore?

If we don't have that we don't really have a country do we? Just anarchy.

I can see that's kind of where we are anyway.


I'm talking about the article and subby's headline instantly framing it as ridiculous that the victim who shot the thief couldn't also be in the wrong.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Non-Murdoch link or it didn't happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is our concern, dude.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This right here is one of many reasons why conservatives HATE Liberals

And frankly, makes me feel disgust at their worldview as well

This is most certainly a product of Progressive Liberal "thinking", which the only permissible self defense is cowering in fear and hoping the police arrive before you're killed by the perp, or by the police if they do get around to arriving being that this is America and all
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris

So, let the jury decide? Do we have no faith in voting or the courts in any situation anymore?

If we don't have that we don't really have a country do we? Just anarchy.

I can see that's kind of where we are anyway.



Ding Ding Ding!   Winner winner chicken dinner!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?


So says Fox news.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the police union contract says, only they can shoot people.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox 'story' throwing shade on Alvin Bragg?  Say it ain't so....
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?


As pointed out above, being shot at doesn't absolve you of everything afterward.  If I take a shot at you and then freak out and run away, you going after me, hunting me down, and killing me is murder.  If we were tussling and I backed away but didn't make any moves to de-escalate, then blam away.  If I did deescalate you could keep me in place with the threat - or even use - of violence, but just blasting away is murder (though you probably have a decent temporary insanity defense due to adrenaline).
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

So says Fox news.


So because it's Fox, even the need from the police reports are made up?

Farkman, you're so sold on the far left agenda you're no different than a MAGAt

Fox has curtailed news reporting in favor of their fascist talking head "op-ed", but the little news they report is still news

And there in lies the real problem with America. Too many clueless people who can't tell the difference between fact and fiction. Probably time to just burn it down, it's not worth saving because there are no good guys in America any more, just partisan idiots
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux Nooz. I know doubt the existence of parking garages.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris

So, let the jury decide? Do we have no faith in voting or the courts in any situation anymore?

If we don't have that we don't really have a country do we? Just anarchy.

I can see that's kind of where we are anyway.


This.

We need to do away with police and prosecutorial discretion.  Charge everybody with everything everytime.  Let the jury decide.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this story is exactly why I don't want a gun.
It isn't promised you'll walk.
And even if you win. You're still farked.
Unless you have stand your ground.
Not that I support that.  So. It's a bunch of shiat.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris


Nowadays, how would he know if the thief had a second piece? 330M people, 463M firearms. Somebody definitely has more than one.
"The gun was fired, leaving Diarra with a shot to the stomach and grazed in the ear by a bullet."
I assume they mean the gun was fired more than once.
If I was shot in the stomach, I would be afraid the thief would wait for me to pass out, and come finish the job. At the least, I would be in such a rage that pleading diminished capacity might be a viable defense.
Let the facts come out in court. Could be self defense, or it could be vigilantism.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Murdochs had a special in the local paper where if you purchase a knockoff 1911 .45 you would get a knockoff .38 Special.
Good deal!

/s
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  DA dropped the charge.

It's also a Fox News piece trying to smear the DA who just indicted Donald Trump, but don't let any of that stand in the way of your outrage.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the full court press on the Manhattan DA's office.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Fox 'story' throwing shade on Alvin Bragg?  Say it ain't so....


Yeah, after all the hit pieces on him by the New York Times, MSNBC, Washington Post, etc. this is just piling on.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD attempted to charge him, but the Manhattan DA is refusing to prosecute so far.

So if you want to get mad, get mad at the cops.

Despite the initial charges filed by the NYPD, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's office is not prosecuting the garage attendant in the bloody Saturday morning clash, pending further investigation, a spokesperson said.

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-shooting-robbery-manhattan-parking-garage-moussa-diarra-20230402-btxz5mf26rctjl7eris4pggebq-story.html
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

As pointed out above, being shot at doesn't absolve you of everything afterward.  If I take a shot at you and then freak out and run away, you going after me, hunting me down, and killing me is murder.  If we were tussling and I backed away but didn't make any moves to de-escalate, then blam away.  If I did deescalate you could keep me in place with the threat - or even use - of violence, but just blasting away is murder (though you probably have a decent temporary insanity defense due to adrenaline).


Exactly.

And being that the only info we have on this is from a blatantly right-wing 'news' organization (and, outside of the right-wing trolls that en-masse invaded this thread,we all know why this article was written)... I can't really make a determination until I know all the facts from a non-partisan source.

Still, at the moment, I'm going to assume that if a prosecutor charges someone with a crime, they most likely deserve it.  It looks really bad on prosecutors if they charge someone with a crime and it gets laughed out of a courtroom.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey mods, fix the farking headline please.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: [media.tenor.com image 498x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


I never understood the hubbub about this. If you're being kidnapped at gunpoint you are certainly within your rights to shoot the kidnapper. Han shot first and rightfully so. Greedo is a biatch!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SecondaryControl: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

So says Fox news.

So because it's Fox, even the need from the police reports are made up?

Farkman, you're so sold on the far left agenda you're no different than a MAGAt

Fox has curtailed news reporting in favor of their fascist talking head "op-ed", but the little news they report is still news

And there in lies the real problem with America. Too many clueless people who can't tell the difference between fact and fiction. Probably time to just burn it down, it's not worth saving because there are no good guys in America any more, just partisan idiots


Fox News has been proven over and over again to lie in support of an agenda. That's not being clueless, that's reasonable doubt.

Nothing Fox News reports can be taken at face value.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: NYPD attempted to charge him, but the Manhattan DA is refusing to prosecute so far.

So if you want to get mad, get mad at the cops.

Despite the initial charges filed by the NYPD, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's office is not prosecuting the garage attendant in the bloody Saturday morning clash, pending further investigation, a spokesperson said.

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-shooting-robbery-manhattan-parking-garage-moussa-diarra-20230402-btxz5mf26rctjl7eris4pggebq-story.html


Faux Noise is lying in a blatant attempt to slander Bragg?

This is about as shocking as water being wet.

/This is sarcastic remark on you, I appreciate the non faux noise link.
 
TFerWannaBe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SecondaryControl: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

So says Fox news.

So because it's Fox, even the need from the police reports are made up?

Farkman, you're so sold on the far left agenda you're no different than a MAGAt

Fox has curtailed news reporting in favor of their fascist talking head "op-ed", but the little news they report is still news

And there in lies the real problem with America. Too many clueless people who can't tell the difference between fact and fiction. Probably time to just burn it down, it's not worth saving because there are no good guys in America any more, just partisan idiots


At this point you can throw Fox in the trash as a news source. They've deliberately and knowingly reported lies as the truth; they're worse than tabloids and CNN. That doesn't automatically make everything they report false, but it does make everything they report suspect, especially if the subject touches on politics.

To paraphrase an old saying, "It's not news; it's fox.com."
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: dumbobruni: NYPD attempted to charge him, but the Manhattan DA is refusing to prosecute so far.

So if you want to get mad, get mad at the cops.

Despite the initial charges filed by the NYPD, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's office is not prosecuting the garage attendant in the bloody Saturday morning clash, pending further investigation, a spokesperson said.

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-shooting-robbery-manhattan-parking-garage-moussa-diarra-20230402-btxz5mf26rctjl7eris4pggebq-story.html

Faux Noise is lying in a blatant attempt to slander Bragg?

This is about as shocking as water being wet.

/This is sarcastic remark on you, I appreciate the non faux noise link.


Gosh darn it.  I meant NOT A sarcastic remark about you.

I need a nap.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And this story is exactly why I don't want a gun.
It isn't promised you'll walk.
And even if you win. You're still farked.
Unless you have stand your ground.
Not that I support that.  So. It's a bunch of shiat.


The parking guy didn't have a gun, so he's doing what you want. Fat lot of good that did him.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris


"Stole" the gun lol
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: buravirgil: [media.tenor.com image 498x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

I never understood the hubbub about this. If you're being kidnapped at gunpoint you are certainly within your rights to shoot the kidnapper. Han shot first and rightfully so. Greedo is a biatch!


I think he did it in about 12 parsecs.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I just foretold an hour ago in the NYPost thread that right wing rags are going to go apeshiat over pushing negative NY legal stories in order to sow mistrust over the whole system & here we are.

/Vilesithdamus
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pull a gun on someone to commit a crime everything that happens to you afterwards should be on your scummy ass.

/I know it's a Faux hit piece on the DA whom, correctly and justly dropped the charges
//My personal opinion on those who commit robbery/carjackings
///The path of the Mandalore is rife with threes
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: FTFA:  DA dropped the charge.


Not in the FA I'm reading. You're probably referring to the little snippet at the end where the DA dropped the charges AGAINST SOMEBODY ELSE for a self-defense stabbing at a bodega.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for another source to cover this... When all the sources are Fox News or the Daily Fail I'm suspicion of how accurate the articles are.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that he's not a white dude.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This right here is one of many reasons why conservatives HATE Liberals

And frankly, makes me feel disgust at their worldview as well

This is most certainly a product of Progressive Liberal "thinking", which the only permissible self defense is cowering in fear and hoping the police arrive before you're killed by the perp, or by the police if they do get around to arriving being that this is America and all


He got the gun away.  That doesn't entitle him to "free revenge shot".  It's understandable that he's upset, but his duty isn't to dole out his version of "justice".
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And this story is exactly why I don't want a gun.
It isn't promised you'll walk.
And even if you win. You're still farked.
Unless you have stand your ground.
Not that I support that.  So. It's a bunch of shiat.


Those are kind of ridiculous reasons for not wanting down a gun. Statistically, owning a gun makes you much more likely to be shot with it. Any prosecution after that likely doesn't include you.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: The Exit Stencilist: SecondaryControl: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

So says Fox news.

So because it's Fox, even the need from the police reports are made up?

Farkman, you're so sold on the far left agenda you're no different than a MAGAt

Fox has curtailed news reporting in favor of their fascist talking head "op-ed", but the little news they report is still news

And there in lies the real problem with America. Too many clueless people who can't tell the difference between fact and fiction. Probably time to just burn it down, it's not worth saving because there are no good guys in America any more, just partisan idiots

Fox News has been proven over and over again to lie in support of an agenda. That's not being clueless, that's reasonable doubt.

Nothing Fox News reports can be taken at face value.


That's their "talking heads"
FFS, do you not realize that Cucker Tarlson and Sean Handies aren't News but Op-Ed? That's how they get away with the non-stop spewing of lies those a-holes produce.

And while the news they do report, especially in the political spectrum might omit key facts, the news they report especially items like this which is essentially a Police Report is factual and news

And why doubt it? This kind of shiat where self defense is automatically considered a Major Crime in deep blue locations like SF and NY is rather common

Like many others who moved to places such as SF and NY. I too used to consider myself a liberal, till I lived there. Simply put, after seeing first hand the ideals of Progressive Liberals and people such as yourself, I no longer identify as Liberal but Moderate
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the only stories I can find on this are this Fox News story and stories in the New York Post, Daily Mail and The New York Daily News, I wonder if there is more to this story
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The charges against Diarra for defending himself against an attacker come after a similar incident last year.

I guess it depends. Once you stole the gun if the thief gave up and you shot anyway its not "self-defense." If they persisted and tried to steal the gun back then, sure, this is ludacris


You shoot one guy and it is self defense.  How many do you need to shoot to make it clear you aren't there to get your car?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: waxbeans: And this story is exactly why I don't want a gun.
It isn't promised you'll walk.
And even if you win. You're still farked.
Unless you have stand your ground.
Not that I support that.  So. It's a bunch of shiat.

Those are kind of ridiculous reasons for not wanting down a gun. Statistically, owning a gun makes you much more likely to be shot with it. Any prosecution after that likely doesn't include you.


Yeah. Sure.  Correct.
But. Still.  It's all so much complicated.
And expensive.  A box of bullets is 30 bucks.  500 for the gun. Money sink up the but.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: toraque: The Exit Stencilist: SecondaryControl: Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?

So says Fox news.

So because it's Fox, even the need from the police reports are made up?

Farkman, you're so sold on the far left agenda you're no different than a MAGAt

Fox has curtailed news reporting in favor of their fascist talking head "op-ed", but the little news they report is still news

And there in lies the real problem with America. Too many clueless people who can't tell the difference between fact and fiction. Probably time to just burn it down, it's not worth saving because there are no good guys in America any more, just partisan idiots

Fox News has been proven over and over again to lie in support of an agenda. That's not being clueless, that's reasonable doubt.

Nothing Fox News reports can be taken at face value.

That's their "talking heads"
FFS, do you not realize that Cucker Tarlson and Sean Handies aren't News but Op-Ed? That's how they get away with the non-stop spewing of lies those a-holes produce.

And while the news they do report, especially in the political spectrum might omit key facts, the news they report especially items like this which is essentially a Police Report is factual and news

And why doubt it? This kind of shiat where self defense is automatically considered a Major Crime in deep blue locations like SF and NY is rather common

Like many others who moved to places such as SF and NY. I too used to consider myself a liberal, till I lived there. Simply put, after seeing first hand the ideals of Progressive Liberals and people such as yourself, I no longer identify as Liberal but Moderate


https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-shooting-robbery-manhattan-parking-garage-moussa-diarra-20230402-btxz5mf26rctjl7eris4pggebq-story.html

After a Midtown Manhattan parking garage attendant shot a would-be thief with the suspect's own gun during a struggle, cops charged both men with attempted murder - but prosecutors aren't pursuing the case against the worker.

Despite the initial charges filed by the NYPD, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's office is not prosecuting the garage attendant in the bloody Saturday morning clash, pending further investigation, a spokesperson said.

From the Fox News link:

Moussa Diarra, 57, is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident that occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

These two sources say entirely different things. Given Fox New's documented history of lies, one would have to be a fool to assume that the Fox report is the correct one.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

King Something: Non-Murdoch link or it didn't happen.


Pretty much. Buried in tfa is "charges not related to this incident"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?


Nope. The headline implies that, but the article says otherwise.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The thief shot first and this guy gets charged?

Really?


NYC has been intensely anti-vigilante since Bernie Getz, no prosecutor is willing to let anyone slide on anything that looks even slightly like vigilanteism.  That said, I imagine the charges will be dropped within a week unless it turns out there was personal aspect to it, or that it wasn't a burglary but a confrontation.
 
