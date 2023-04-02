 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC4i)   The suspects left the scene without receiving extra cheese   (nbc4i.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Crime, Arrest, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Indictment, Question, cash reward, Columbus police, Crime Stoppers  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2023 at 12:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society

/S
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were they mice?
Or were they men?
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they get free guac?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which kind of cheese? Cotija, ranchero, Oaxaca, or some gringo shiat?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The usual suspects:

farm9.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well clearly this didn't take place in Wisconsin...
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Congratulations.  Chipotle awards this month's Defenders of The Cheese Award to the staff at Chipotle #672.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Well clearly this didn't take place in Wisconsin...


Defending their cheese in the face of a gun?  Sounds like it to me.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All that damage & drama but at least they didnt get extra cheese. Chipotle saved $0.03 & the damage will be picked up the insurance. A true shareholder win.
 
jmr61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: All that damage & drama but at least they didnt get extra cheese. Chipotle saved $0.03 & the damage will be picked up the insurance. A true shareholder win.


So you're blaming the restaurant for the  violence?  That's an interesting take.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: An armed society is a polite society

/S


People carry because of these guys.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Which kind of cheese? Cotija, ranchero, Oaxaca, or some gringo shiat?


It's Chipotle. They don't even have authentic cheese.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Witnesses described the fleeing suspects seeming to melt as hundreds of mice emerged from their pants. Police later recovered 2 rubber suits modeled to look human. The investigation is ongoing
 
TheFoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: TheFoz: Well clearly this didn't take place in Wisconsin...

Defending their cheese in the face of a gun?  Sounds like it to me.


Hmm, valid point.

I was thinking more along the lines of ask for mor cheese get mor cheese, or they left without the cheese??
 
robv83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jmr61: vilesithknight: All that damage & drama but at least they didnt get extra cheese. Chipotle saved $0.03 & the damage will be picked up the insurance. A true shareholder win.

So you're blaming the restaurant for the  violence?  That's an interesting take.



r/woosh
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.