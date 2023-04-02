 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Little Rock resident demonstrates why one is supposed to stay away from windows and external-facing doors in a tornado   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.


Do the doors not have a latch for locking up at night?

Either way, shiat's blowing all over the place out there and the door is a giant glass window.  Why the hell would you stay anywhere near it?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: markie_farkie: Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.

Do the doors not have a latch for locking up at night?

Either way, shiat's blowing all over the place out there and the door is a giant glass window.  Why the hell would you stay anywhere near it?


Gotta get the video so you can be internet famous for 15 minutes
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: markie_farkie: Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.

Do the doors not have a latch for locking up at night?

Either way, shiat's blowing all over the place out there and the door is a giant glass window.  Why the hell would you stay anywhere near it?


Because of this hero, we're all here in this thread.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can look at this footage and see everything that's potentially leading to disaster, and yell out loud "NO! DON'T! Take cover!"

I can also look at this footage and see the almost hypnotic attraction. I'd like to think I would.be smart enough to find a better place to shelter. I would really like to think that.

I see how this could.happen.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you in Arkansas?
Yeah, I'm not expecting any show of clever adaptation of logic to any amount of situational awareness.

If you had filmed yourselves from inside the walk in, well... You wouldn't be in Arkansas.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The comments in that video say the woman was sucked out that door and her husband had to hold on to her.  She later implores everyone to not learn this lesson the hard way.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: markie_farkie: Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.

Do the doors not have a latch for locking up at night?

Either way, shiat's blowing all over the place out there and the door is a giant glass window.  Why the hell would you stay anywhere near it?


Well, they are in Arkansas.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: The comments in that video say the woman was sucked out that door and her husband had to hold on to her.  She later implores everyone to not learn this lesson the hard way.


No you're wrong. It was the hand of God.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old: "Hold my beer and watch this!"

New: "Hold my door and watch this!"

I've seen a spinning cloud before, and all I can say is thank goodness that it was in the sky and hadn't touched down yet. It's kinda hypnotic in a sense because you get mesmerized by the cloud's movement. Once you see s**t flying and breaking, then it's too late to run. I knew they were in trouble when the power lines sparked. That was their final warning to get the hell away from the glass door.

There's a reason why meteorologists and such tell you to take shelter immediately. There's not a lot of reaction time when a storm is moving at 60mph or better. I hope this video saves thousands from injury or death keeping them from trying to capture that video they hope will go viral.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It always amazes me that people would do stunningly dumb things and then proudly post "HEY LOOKET ME DOING STUNNINGLY DUMB THING"
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: The comments in that video say the woman was sucked out that door and her husband had to hold on to her.  She later implores everyone to not learn this lesson the hard way.


I guess the warnings and drills in schools weren't the right way to learn that.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome, crazy video. I can't believe she held onto the camera. Survival instinct never kicked in even when she's flapping in the breeze about to be carried off in a twister.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't stand so close to 'd winder"

"Oh, Ahm gittin' this"

Yes, yes you got it.

/safe from being stupid today
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: The comments in that video say the woman was sucked out that door and her husband had to hold on to her.  She later implores everyone to not learn this lesson the hard way.


Yeah, he should have let go.  Now we all know.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: That was awesome, crazy video. I can't believe she held onto the camera. Survival instinct never kicked in even when she's flapping in the breeze about to be carried off in a twister.


Too busy ignoring reason for that all-important Twitter video. Best part?

SHE LEARNED NOTHING. She'll get the attention she hoped because she was almost killed while taking that video, which is what she wanted in the first place. She'll do it again, either with a different emergency situation or with a similar one in which she "prepares" to take a better video of "her ridin' out a storm again!"

FFS.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: The comments in that video say the woman was sucked out that door and her husband had to hold on to her.  She later implores everyone to not learn this lesson the hard way.


I mean, lady, you can get almost as exciting a video by sitting inside and taking your video through the window.

You didnt think of that, though, did you?
 
Salmon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nice tats, brah
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.


Light Grenade
Youtube dCeD2gF9jUo
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: FormlessOne: THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dCeD2gF9jUo]


Ex-farking-actly. All hail Tod.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are these areas not used to tornadoes? Or is this just people being dumb? Video from people in Kansas are always way more tame cause they end with them going in the basement the moment someone says "yup that's a tornado, let's get in."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.


Those stupid wood-chipper experts think they know so much. Why do THEY get to tell the rest of us how to run wood-chippers? I'm just as smart as them!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wrong tag, should have gone with the dumbass or stupid tag.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No one gets to make fun of found footage movies by saying "why didn't they stop filming" any more.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you've never been close to one...Tornadoes sound like a train to the end of the world.

You'll never forget that howl.

/ well...unless you get sucked into it. You won't remember much after that.

// they are VERY lucky. They should have gone into the freezer or a store room
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idiot.

Idiot.

I think that's the same idiot.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's an idiot for standing outside watching the storm, and she's an idiot for "Oh, I'm gettin' this" and not having been sheltered.  And yes, I can call them idiots as I've been grazed by tornadoes twice in the last decade.  The come EFFING FAST.  Not even Usain Bolt can run fast enough, at the last minute, to escape those violet winds.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.


Wow, linking tornadoes to COVID infections.  That is a leap in logic only the truly boring  could make.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No blue check mark?  How do we know it is real
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hey, I heard there's a tornado coming and the wind keeps blowing this glass door open. I'm going to hold it shut with my manly muscles."

NOPE, get the fark back.
 
R2112
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our local meteorologist always stresses when you TAKE COVER make sure you're wearing shoes because there's probably gonna be a shiatload of broken glass everywhere. I'll bet little Ms. Spielberg was barefoot when the winders broke.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are some stupid motherfarkers out there.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amateurs always create the best tornado videos.

Professional storm chasers have an annoying tendency to flee for their lives right when things get interesting.

But like a moose on railroad tracks fascinated by an onrushing locomotive, amateurs will stand directly in the path of a monster tornado and record video until their phone is ripped from their hands.

And we love them for that.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dumb farkers almost got a free trip to Oz.
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Boiled down to its essence for stupid people: Life sucks and then you die.
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: THAT is the mentality that gave us constant COVID-19 infections for three years running.

"That shiat ain't gonna happen to me - it's just overblown hoo-ha blabbed by scared pansi.... SLURRRRRRP!"

It's OK to take someone else's word about the danger. You don't need to actually thrust your arm into the wood chipper to confirm that it'll take your arm off.


Some people learn by reading, some by listening, some by watching.  But....you will ALWAYS have those people that have to piss on the electric fence for themselves before they learn the lesson.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Kimberly,

Sorry I missed you when I came calling on the 31st. See you sooner or later.

Regards,

C. Darwin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a lot of bleeding I was expecting much, much more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm gettin' this!"

Narrator: She got it alright.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: He's an idiot for standing outside watching the storm, and she's an idiot for "Oh, I'm gettin' this" and not having been sheltered.  And yes, I can call them idiots as I've been grazed by tornadoes twice in the last decade.  The come EFFING FAST.  Not even Usain Bolt can run fast enough, at the last minute, to escape those violet winds.


Violet winds are so beautiful man. Why is your face melting? Duuuude, WOW. It's beautiful man.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seeing power flashes in front of you and behind you is one of nature's little hints that maybe it's time to seek shelter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Amateurs always create the best tornado videos.

Professional storm chasers have an annoying tendency to flee for their lives right when things get interesting.

But like a moose on railroad tracks fascinated by an onrushing locomotive, amateurs will stand directly in the path of a monster tornado and record video until their phone is ripped from their hands.

And we love them for that.


With the advances in spotting, tracking and reporting....it is actually quite possible to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

I did it in 2012-ish.

/ It actually would have obliterated the entire apartment complex I was living in, if it hadn't jumped over the apartment complex.

// that's how I know what the howl sounds like. I made it to the highway and went away from it as fast as I could go.

/// I initially had it on cruise until I fishtailed a little. Fishtailing at 70 miles per hour is not cool
 
jmr61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

optikeye: It always amazes me that people would do stunningly dumb things and then proudly post "HEY LOOKET ME DOING STUNNINGLY DUMB THING"


Really? Because I expect people to do dumb stuff.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the wind sounded like:
huuuuuuuuuuuuurrrDUUUUUURRRRRRrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
 
Siskabush
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

no1curr: NeoCortex42: markie_farkie: Dude's trying to hold the door shut.  He's lucky he didn't get sucked out and turned into a meat pretzel.

Do the doors not have a latch for locking up at night?

Either way, shiat's blowing all over the place out there and the door is a giant glass window.  Why the hell would you stay anywhere near it?

Gotta get the video so you can be internet famous for 15 minutes


You mean 140 seconds?
 
Kar98
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Nice tats, brah


It's chinese for "holds on to his wife in a whirly wind", brah...
 
