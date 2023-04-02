 Skip to content
(Metro)   Teenager who was told "autistic people can't be doctors" by classmates is on his way to medical school to fulfill his dream   (metro.co.uk) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him! Temple Grandin says half of Silicon Valley is on the spectrum. While that's clearly an exaggeration, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that a lot of doctors are too. Here's an interesting perspective:

https://theconversation.com/autistic-doctors-were-not-exactly-as-portrayed-on-tv-141157
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all doctors were autistic, which explains their bedside manner.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagrees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some specialties would probably be a better fit than others - but unless someone is so far along the spectrum that they're not very functional in the world we live in I don't see why it would be surprising.  Isn't as if it means intellectual impairment.  I'd imagine the more direct patient interaction the harder for most, but people get past that in all kinds of professions pretty regularly.  Medicine wouldn't seem that different
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Good for him! Temple Grandin says half of Silicon Valley is on the spectrum. While that's clearly an exaggeration, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that a lot of doctors are too. Here's an interesting perspective:

https://theconversation.com/autistic-doctors-were-not-exactly-as-portrayed-on-tv-141157


is that praise for autistic people or a burn on silicon valley?

i'm autistic so i can make that joke.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how many who don't know anything think they know everything.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Good for him! Temple Grandin says half of Silicon Valley is on the spectrum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: It's amazing how many who don't know anything think they know everything.


welcometofark.jpg
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I thought all doctors were autistic, which explains their bedside manner.


That's not autism, that's assholism. The main difference is that one doesn't choose to be autistic.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Autistic people might be better doctors because of how their brains work.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comedyhuis.nlView Full Size


They can also be British comedians with American accents.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some specialties would probably be a better fit than others - but unless someone is so far along the spectrum that they're not very functional in the world we live in I don't see why it would be surprising.  Isn't as if it means intellectual impairment.  I'd imagine the more direct patient interaction the harder for most, but people get past that in all kinds of professions pretty regularly.  Medicine wouldn't seem that different


Yeah, things that require bedside manner would take more work, but that's no deal-breaker.  Hell, there are some things that make people on the spectrum ideal doctors:  A tendency toward observation and analysis, hyperfixation on your go-to topic...  For diagnosis and research, it would be great.

The biggest problem is adapting to changing conditions.  Medical things can change rapidly, typically for the worse, and often require an immediate response.  That's not something people on the spectrum tend to be great at.  Worse, there's that nasty tendency to self-flagellate, blaming yourself whenever something goes wrong.  Things will go wrong, sometimes catastrophically so, even if a doctor does everything right, and it's a very high-stress career even for neurotypical people.  Hopefully that won't get to him too much.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember how concerned my classmates were with whether autistic people could be doctors. There were some fierce debates outside the gym lockers. But now thankfully there is a television program about this after school, that we can watch, sponsored by
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autistic people can be brain surgeons.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see that suiting autistic people well, certain specialties especially well.

They need to work through a mountain of data, to pick out the single factor responsible for a condition, within a very short amount of time without distraction.

things like diagnostic medicine, reading radiology scans, pathology, etc might be good fits. Some don't even have much direct patient interaction.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: brantgoose: I thought all doctors were autistic, which explains their bedside manner.

That's not autism, that's assholism. The main difference is that one doesn't choose to be autistic.


Autistic people can be assholes just like everyone else.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the autistic guy is loving having a spotlight shone on him by this news article.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with autistic adults.  We are a non-profit that specifically hires autistic adults to do IT and Data Entry work, and the way we are structured is that we have higher functional autistic people, such as myself, act as team leaders and middle management to lower functioning autistic adults, with a few non-spectrum people tossed in some of the support roles, though we try to fill those with autistic adults when we can. 

We are actually pretty damn good at the work we do, not surprisingly, but I would say about half the people who work for me would not be employed to do the same work in major companies, even though they can do it, because most HR hiring reps simply don't understand autism and tend to see severely autistic people as far more handicapped than is actually the case.  The other half of my coworkers consist of people who were either underemployed in dead end jobs that didn't realize their potential, or got fired because they broke down when too much stress was put on them by managers who didn't know how to treat autistic employees.  The amount of work these guys and gals do, when they are in an environment that is built to minimize their stress, typically far outpaces what non-autistic people can do.  

That said, I kind of can't help feeling that my company wouldn't even need to exist if it was in a place like California or the West Coast, where Silicon Valley culture seems built around getting autistic people employed.  However, in the America Southeast, we are needed, and we even have relationships with a few other small companies in other states, including Massachusetts and New Jersey, where you would think the local culture would understand autism, but autistic people still face a lot of burdens towards employment.

What we really need is ADA laws that encode what accommodations autistic people are entitled to, make it a crime to discriminate against autistic people in employment, just like it would be if you discriminated against minorities, women, or people in wheelchairs, and created tax incentives for companies to hire people who have documentation of their disability.  Because right now, in this country, even with the economy the way it is, over half of all autistic adults are either unemployed, or severely underemployed.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than half of autistic children are happy in school, according to the National Autistic Society in a 2021 report.

Are they suggesting non-autistics love school?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Autistic people can be brain surgeons.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 720x900]


Hands of a surgeon, heart and soul of reptile
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, autistic people can't look to their left. You see, they are missing a 22nd vertibrae which the body makes up for with an overproduction of calcium deposits rendering them unable to develop an aftward movement along the neck. This is easy to miscommunicate. But it's right there in the bible.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

T.rex: Less than half of autistic children are happy in school, according to the National Autistic Society in a 2021 report.

Are they suggesting non-autistics love school?


As an autistic man, who was once chased down the halls of his high school, by a couple of student athletes, while they spat large globs of spit into my hair, because they thought it was funny, and most of the other kids who saw it just laughed because I was the weird kid that they hated for being weird, I can honestly say that those other kids may hate school, but they didn't hate school the way I hated school.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: No, autistic people can't look to their left. You see, they are missing a 22nd vertibrae which the body makes up for with an overproduction of calcium deposits rendering them unable to develop an aftward movement along the neck. This is easy to miscommunicate. But it's right there in the bible.


I thought that was from Aristotle.

And if it's a female autistic, they're missing two vertebrae, since the calcium went to making those extra teeth.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It seems like Aspergers would be a perfect fit for a GP at least - Extremely intelligent / unfortunately effective at remaining detached and focused on the task in light of potentially extreme emotional stress.

Conventional autism with a more debilitating symptom set? Probably not...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Autistic people can be brain surgeons.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 720x900]


cool now we're just associating autism with being a farking moron.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As long as psychopaths still can't be CEOs, I'll let this all slide.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just be a radiologist. You get to sit in a dark room all day staring at a computer and not interacting with any other humans.

It's kind of like being a farker, except you get paid $400k to do so.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Subtonic: No, autistic people can't look to their left. You see, they are missing a 22nd vertibrae which the body makes up for with an overproduction of calcium deposits rendering them unable to develop an aftward movement along the neck. This is easy to miscommunicate. But it's right there in the bible.

I thought that was from Aristotle.

And if it's a female autistic, they're missing two vertebrae, since the calcium went to making those extra teeth.


Yes, yes, we know. I've been to college, okay?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Just be a radiologist. You get to sit in a dark room all day staring at a computer and not interacting with any other humans.

It's kind of like being a farker, except you get paid $400k to do so.


The downside is that a large chunk of routine reads might be done by AI in the near future, only requiring actual humans to sign off on robo-reads in bulk or for interpretation of borderline/weird cases.

Same might go for pathology.

Not saying it's a *good* idea, but it'll happen because it's cheaper.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's some Gen Z lawyer who has been pitching herself to the news as the "first autistic lawyer in Florida." Bullshiat; many of us who have been practicing for years are on the spectrum but we have the good sense not to promote a trait that many people make negative assumptions about.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

replacementcool: snowjack: Good for him! Temple Grandin says half of Silicon Valley is on the spectrum. While that's clearly an exaggeration, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that a lot of doctors are too. Here's an interesting perspective:

https://theconversation.com/autistic-doctors-were-not-exactly-as-portrayed-on-tv-141157

is that praise for autistic people or a burn on silicon valley?

i'm autistic so i can make that joke.


Also explains why you are having trouble making the differentiation
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snowjack: Good for him! Temple Grandin says half of Silicon Valley is on the spectrum.


Half of fark claims to be on the spectrum.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Tyrone Slothrop: Autistic people can be brain surgeons.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 720x900]

Hands of a surgeon, heart and soul of reptile


So a surgeon, then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: It's amazing how many who don't know anything think they know everything.


I don't need to learn about it because I'm an expert.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Sum Dum Gai: Just be a radiologist. You get to sit in a dark room all day staring at a computer and not interacting with any other humans.

It's kind of like being a farker, except you get paid $400k to do so.

The downside is that a large chunk of routine reads might be done by AI in the near future, only requiring actual humans to sign off on robo-reads in bulk or for interpretation of borderline/weird cases.

Same might go for pathology.

Not saying it's a *good* idea, but it'll happen because it's cheaper.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Cheaper until the lawsuits!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Being autistic is no excuse for that shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you can cure autism with physically beating them. Worked for my nephew, anyway. He dosen't dare say any of that weird shiat in front of me anymore. Well, he dosen't say much of anything at all now. And I wasn't even 'heavy drinking', it just came to me.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he were to specialize in treating autism would that be like dividing by zero?
 
