(NYPost)   On my way to Manhattan with a cocktail in my cup holder. Not really, but you will probably drink to this knowing how much fail there is there   (nypost.com) divider line
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I might not be a law-talker, but isn't discovery just providing evidence? Why should it be such a problem? Mikey Mook was driving recklessly on X road at X time on X date. The breathalyzer recorded BAC of ___.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that is what our Albany leaders want: mayhem and death on the roads, crime, and chaos on every corner, and complete freedom for the career criminals.

Just following the lead of the current GOP.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend of mine got busted for a DUI in Albany. The Dunkin Donuts cup full of piss in the cup holder didn't win him any friends with the cops.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?


They're not. They're going to use this to smear him, and make it easier to claim the prosecution of Trump is political. This will probably taint the jury pool as well.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?

They're not. They're going to use this to smear him, and make it easier to claim the prosecution of Trump is political. This will probably taint the jury pool as well.


I also heard he locked up all the Tylenol.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the NY Post. That means drunk driving isn't real and Albany is a fairy tale land where either the most heroic of heroes live or the evilest of villains do. Depending on who Murdoch doesn't like.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prosecutors are now required to turn over all evidence related to alleged felonies and misdemeanors within just 15 days of arraignments for traffic infractions and other petty offenses, and within 20 to 35 days for many other crimes.

I'm not understanding why this is unreasonable. If you have evidence of a crime, hand that evidence over to the defense. Why should it take you a month to compile it? Don't you already have it on hand, if you're using to prosecute someone?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The New York Post, doesn't have to be right, just has to be short." ~ John Mulaney
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's also the issue that they dropped the "legal" limit so low a fresh bagel could set you up.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The Queens DA's Office couldn't immediately provide data on drunk-driving offenses."

Well, yeah, because they hate doing the paperwork.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?


FTFA: ...even the soft-on-crime Bragg concedes...

Gonna go with: they're not.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Prosecutors are now required to turn over all evidence related to alleged felonies and misdemeanors within just 15 days of arraignments for traffic infractions and other petty offenses, and within 20 to 35 days for many other crimes.

I'm not understanding why this is unreasonable. If you have evidence of a crime, hand that evidence over to the defense. Why should it take you a month to compile it? Don't you already have it on hand, if you're using to prosecute someone?


Ok. Then let's see the defense in court within 35 days after the evidences is provided. No more 'running out the clock.'

/The public should have a right to a speedy trial, as well.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: SurfaceTension: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?

They're not. They're going to use this to smear him, and make it easier to claim the prosecution of Trump is political. This will probably taint the jury pool as well.

I also heard he locked up all the Tylenol.


Or Advil, depending on the chain you shop at, LOL
 
wrenchboy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why are they trying to make Bragg popular with the Trumper crowd now?

FTFA: ...even the soft-on-crime Bragg concedes...

Gonna go with: they're not.


Its the post. Another example of biased reporting. I wonder if Bragg has standing to sue?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So... they changed the law then blame the prosecutor when he can't get convictions under the new law? Sounds like the voters are responsible for the situation
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course the New York Compost shows a picture of a wrecked car with Jersey plates.  It's an old and disproved canard that most of the traffic problems in Manhattan are cause by those 'bridge and tunnel' motorists.   The reality is that most of the cars you see being driven in Manhattan are from the outer boroughs of NYC (Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens).
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So they went from having no time deadline to an unreasonably tight deadline and wonder what went wrong?

I wonder if anyone has asked any of the large jurisdictions outside the city (Nassau, Westchester, Buffalo, etc), if they are having the same issues?
 
