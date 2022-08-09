 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 403 of WW3: The IMF approves a $15.6 billion loan to Ukraine at the same time there is lots of talk about a spring counteroffensive. Coincidence? We think not. It's your Sunday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, United Nations, United Nations Security Council, Belarus, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western world, suggestion of a negotiated end, President of the United Nations Security Council  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces destroyed another 560 invaders, 2 tanks and a UAV

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.04.23:
personnel ‒ 174,550 (+560)
tanks ‒ 3618 (+2)
armored vehicles‒ 6986 (+5)
artillery systems - 2687 (+4)
RSZV - 527
air defense means ‒ 279
planes - 306
helicopters - 291
UAVs - 2249 (+1)
cruise missiles - 911
ships/boats ‒ 18
vehicles and tankers - 5537 (+9)
special equipment ‒ 296.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning, the Russians once again hit Sumy Oblast

"Russians hiat a milk truck with mortars in one of the settlements of the Novoslobodsk community. As a result of the shelling, 2 people died - the driver of the milk truck and the freight forwarder," OVA reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians shelled Kostyantynivka: at least three people were killed

Another six people were injured as a result of shelling in the central part of the city. According to the information of the Donetsk OVA, high-rise buildings and private residential buildings suffered numerous damages.

Rescuers and police are on the scene.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Angry Ruzzian Patriots will help Ukraine to win the war
Youtube N6t3_G1Emf0

Yesterdays Denys
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

The first offensives, the first acquisitions, the first liberated territories. It's been a year since we expelled the invaders from Kyiv region.

Ukrainian people! You stopped the greatest anti-human force of our time. You have stopped a force that despises and wants to destroy everything that gives meaning to man.

And we will free all our lands. Let's return the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities. We will do everything to return Ukraine.
____
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
01 Apr: UNEXPECTED. Ukrainians FORCED TO CANCEL BAKHMUT COUNTEROFFENSIVE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube VkmL0bncJ3k

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

I can't do the Monday morning updates for the foreseeable future, work schedule changed yet again >:(
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of dead in Kostyantynivka increased to 6 people

Another eight residents were injured. The head of the President's Office reported that the Russians hiat the city with S-300 missiles and Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

In the city, 16 apartment buildings, 8 private houses, a children's preschool, the building of the Kostyantynivska State Tax Inspectorate, gas pipes, and 3 cars were damaged.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go.

Finland's in. Now if only Turkey would stop being jerks about Sweden.

It's April Fools, so how about a couple jokes? Amnesty International! The IOC! Lukashenko!

Microchips: They're not just for ModernaSomehow this wasn't an April Fools joke. Neither was Russia sending nukes to Belarus (BC's take), but Ukrainian hacker trolls got the wives of the Mariupol war crimes pilots to out their husbands which is pretty funny. Unfortunately one of the ways Putin decided to lash out for all the intelligence L's Russia's taken lately is by jailing a WSJ reporter on trumped up espionage charges.

In a bit of silly news, a Kyoto University student dressed up as Zelenskyy for graduation. Almost as silly is Russia pretending for an entire year that Ukraine didn't sink one of its Black Sea fleet ships. Spoiler alert: It sank. Maybe that explains where they got those naval guns for their maybe a technical. (It is if you're less of a doctrine and structure purist.)

Zelenskyy has flatly stated that the anticipated spring offensive requires more Western arms support. Looking at the state of the Kerch Bridge, I can think of a few things we should give them (probably also explains why Russian officials there are getting the hell outta Dodge). Then again every bit of aid helps. Obviously tanks and armored vehicles but also ambulances and even down to food and clothing. Of course, the Russian arms situation is far worse which is why Putin desperately wants the West to back down. Shame we keep sending all kinds of newer and better toys than what Russia has. That includes a huge shipment of Strykers although Russia remains Ukraine's largest equipment supplier...when their tanks aren't getting blown upOne soldier likened it to being sent to fight with bare hands, and we're still not quite sure what Russia's doing with all those T-54/55s. It's probably a good time to remind people that Russia still has a lot of troops in reserve...mostly to prevent anyone like Prigozhin from getting funny ideas. In the meantime, what's another term for "barrier troops"?

In addition to thinking this war-sorry, this "special military operation" would only last 3 days, Russia thought the US would not provide support to Ukraine. And there's further evidence that Russia blew up Nord Stream (sorry, Sy). They followed that revelation up by releasing a video showing "Ukrainian" Nazis. Too bad it was geolocated to Russia. Perhaps instead of leading the most slapdick imperial "power," Putin should retire to a nice nursing home in Mississippi and let Russia become a Chinese client state? They'll need the bailout with how awful their economy is shaping up to be which suits China just fine.

Battle for the Cowshed Update: At the start of last weekend, Zaluzhny said that Bakhmut was stabilizing and a Ukrainian soldier reported that Russian assaults on Khromovo and Ivanovske had failedOther sources confirmed this. After looking at the map (feels weird typing that unironically), it appears that Russia was attempting to close the gap and fully encircle Bakhmut. Given their struggles just holding ground elsewhere, it's surprising Russia can muster enough force to move on Bakhmut. Sure there's the Wagner guys, but Prigozhin would prefer to stop wrecking what little strength he has on prepared positions. Even prison labor has its limits! Just remember, while Bakhmut gets the bulk of the ink, it's not the only town where Ukraine is bleeding Russia dry. When you see videos of Ukrainian combat engineers blowing traps in Bakhmut, you should wonder how many times it's happened in Marinka, Avdiivka, and of course Vuhledar. But Russia is likely spent in Bakhmut which has wonderful implications all along the line.

Thursday's thread was great. Too many long posts to properly summarize.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! The end has come, but she wants to talk? Your lawyer's available!

Tracianne is stronger than Kadyrov. Finally some good (?) news, though. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's recovering slowly from the latest time under the knife (or is it a rasp since they're debriding?). F_J is understandably frustrated since it is responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but the saga's continuing.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's farmhand filler.
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! Tenth post!

And it is no longer April Fool's day.

/take that, vicious haxor p1gs!
//slava Ukraini
\|/
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

BadCosmonaut explains the Soviet mindset and Lukashenka.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's shoulder surgery went well but now there's also thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems.

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

John Hopoate managed to avoid getting on the cart.

A_Flying_Toaster is a brave little toaster.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mark625: Woohoo! Tenth post!

And it is no longer April Fool's day.

/take that, vicious haxor p1gs!
//slava Ukraini
\|/


I think Drew should enable them permanently just for your account
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*waves a hand to just indicate Present*

*goes back to bed to try and sleep off this damn w/e he still has going*
 
mark625
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: mark625: Woohoo! Tenth post!

And it is no longer April Fool's day.

/take that, vicious haxor p1gs!
//slava Ukraini
\|/

I think Drew should enable them permanently just for your account


I wouldn't mind, actually. My only problem with the haXor p1gs is that when you hit refresh to get to the real page, it loses its place where it should have taken you, and you end up at the very end of the thread.

/the horror!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wrote message about learning to drive.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12808492/160378814#c160378814

Have good Sunday.  Hope everyone is well.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: *waves a hand to just indicate Present*

*goes back to bed to try and sleep off this damn w/e he still has going*


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mark625
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Denys talks about the ruzzian "Angry Patriot Club", organized by Putin-critic and high-window-avoider (so far) General (Tiny Pickle) Gherkin. They sound like the ruzzian version of certain American politicians, who think everyone should be more aggressive, more bat-shiat crazy, louder, and more stupider than they already are.

Who is influencing who, I wonder?
 
ingo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.


Are the horses for hauling food supplies or are they themselves the self-transporting food supply?
 
I know a guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ingo: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

Are the horses for hauling food supplies or are they themselves the self-transporting food supply?


whynotboth.jpg
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukraine gets $160 billion and Russia get 3k horses.

Great work, Vlad. You're doing terrific
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mark625: I wouldn't mind, actually. My only problem with the haXor p1gs is that when you hit refresh to get to the real page, it loses its place where it should have taken you, and you end up at the very end of the thread.


You could just click on the pigs and they'd disappear and the normal page would appear in their place.  No need to refresh to get rid of them.  However, it still did screw with the jumping to where you left off in the comments.  It would start you at the top of the thread, rather than jump down to the red line.  But, the red line was still there, so you could scroll down to it to find where you left off.
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.


This should sid greatly in their defeating napoleon
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just got to let the mud season percolate a bit more, and then things are going to get...spicy...for the invaders.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ingo: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

Are the horses for hauling food supplies or are they themselves the self-transporting food supply?


When Tuva sends its horses, they're not sending their best. They're not sending Mr. Ed. They're not sending Man O' War. They're sending horses that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing worms. They're bringing Strangles. They're aggressive to humans. And some, I assume, are good horses.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mederu: [YouTube video: 01 Apr: UNEXPECTED. Ukrainians FORCED TO CANCEL BAKHMUT COUNTEROFFENSIVE | War in Ukraine Explained]
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

I can't do the Monday morning updates for the foreseeable future, work schedule changed yet again >:(


This seems weird.

Has there been an expectation of a heavy counteroffensive in Bakhmut in the near-term? Or is this a very dry April Fools?

I had expected the April counteroffensives to focus on Zaporzhizhia
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ingo: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

Are the horses for hauling food supplies or are they themselves the self-transporting food supply?


Neither.  Their reverse speedrun of the evolution of military vehicles is skipping the T-34 that we all expected to see next, the T-26, and the T-18, and instead jumping straight from T-54s to tachanki:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

[Fark user image image 500x500]

Ukraine gets $160 billion and Russia get 3k horses.

Great work, Vlad. You're doing terrific


Horses for supply chains.

Russia really is going full WW1 here.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Military: Russian troops forced to retreat from 'several positions' in Donetsk Oblast
 
ingo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: ingo: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

Are the horses for hauling food supplies or are they themselves the self-transporting food supply?

When Tuva sends its horses, they're not sending their best. They're not sending Mr. Ed. They're not sending Man O' War. They're sending horses that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing worms. They're bringing Strangles. They're aggressive to humans. And some, I assume, are good horses.


What you did there.  I see it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* News that the Republic of Tuva will be supplying Russia with three thousand horses for logistical chains does not represent any awkward confirmation that the Russian army is reduced to medieval technology for fighting wars, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson said today. "Horses have been used for logistical transport in conflicts as recently as America's war in Afghanistan," Konashenkov said while strapping on a bronze breastplate and helm looted from the Moscow Museum of History. "It's simply a matter of making the best use of available resources, similar to how our soldiers will be using vats of boiling oil to defend Crimea against attack. It's not like anyone's buying the stuff from us at market price anymore, you know." At press time, Konashenkov was demonstrating the effective use of the Roman pilum against shields.

* Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's recent promises to increase munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine were based on production numbers from the armaments factories under contract to the Ministry of Defense and were not simply a ruse to get all soldiers nearby to cheer, allowing him to make a mad dash for freedom under cover of the noise. He was rapidly restrained and returned to his duties due to the wise planning of his FSB bodyguards, who had outfitted him with a toddler leash in advance.

* Despite some claims from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the missing expedition from St. Petersburg Occult University which had set out to locate the long-lost previous expedition sent to the darkest interiors of Kamchatka has not made contact with a primitive race of Elephant Men who jealously guard the magical secrets of the ancient Himalayan Yogis. A further fourth expedition will be sent out to locate the most recently lost one, and Peskov will be disciplined and no longer allowed to write Indiana Jones fan fiction.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To me, it seems like this snowstorm in the Eastern Donbas and across the Russian border is only helping Ukraine. I can't seem to find the article just now, but I saw one that indicated one of the major roads supplying Wagner in Bakhmut had to be shut down because of said storm. Time really is on the UKAF's side here. The longer it takes the snow to melt and the ensuing mud to dry, the more time they have to move in all this brand new and devastating western hardware. Meanwhile Russians lose at least 500 troops and a few tanks/APC's every day.
They're going to be soiling themselves if this is the first wave of the eventual counterattack. Kamikaze drone swarms:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/some-russians-are-worrying-about-an-absolutely-massive-ukrainian-drone-attack/ss-AA19iSId?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=18c6116c0b104d259f7b5d3b9f8f1536&ei=4&fbclid=IwAR0WXurBTOuKMBffAv8Wt9oBQqMEsbGPPN8GoHjueD04hIdhI3S07XSRUqM#image=2
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mederu: I can't do the Monday morning updates for the foreseeable future, work schedule changed yet again >:(


Let me see how this goes. I can try to get something up early.

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 403
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, April 2, 2023:

Belarus and Moscow mark a day of unity, remembering a 1996 treaty aimed at forming a Union State of the two Slavic neighbours.

Ukraine has branded Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April "a symbolic blow," joining a chorus of outrage from Western countries.

A court in Ukraine's capital has sentenced a top religious leader to house arrest, according to his church, amid hearings into whether he glorified invading Russian forces and stoked religious divisions.

The Wall Street Journal has demanded the immediate release of Moscow-based correspondent Evan Gershkovich, arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying. The newspaper called the arrest "a vicious affront to a free press".

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow's troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry.

The International Olympic Committee has criticised Ukraine's decision not to allow Ukrainian athletes to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, saying this will hurt only Ukrainian sport and its athletes.

The war has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait said on Saturday. He said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said the grass court Grand Slam was right to reverse its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, allowing them to compete this year as "neutral" athletes.
 
Fungal Infection [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fortress Bakhmut is bleeding out | Military Mind | TVP World
Youtube DDr6OD0YC-4
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Full hotels, busy ski resorts: Why Ukraine's tourism sector is having a busy war
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Giant Clown Shoe: gaslight: The Republic of Tuva is giving 3,000 horses to the Russian troops to establish logistical chains for supplying the front. This was announced by the head of the Republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, of the United Russia party.

[Fark user image image 500x500]

Ukraine gets $160 billion and Russia get 3k horses.

Great work, Vlad. You're doing terrific

Horses for supply chains.

Russia really is going full WW1 here.


US troops used mules in Korea (very useful in the mountains). Supposedly the US Army had mules, but sent none to Korea, so US troops had to capture mules from Korea and China.
 
