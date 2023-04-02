 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Learning to drive
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
14 years old, it's snowing, driving home from the feed store with dad.  He pulls over and tells me to get into the drivers seat.  I did.  It was the most terrifying drive I've ever experienced.  I could drive a 4WD Willys around the back 40, but there weren't other cars coming at me, in the frigging SNOW, in a rear wheel drive Buick Electra.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oldest Sister had a VW back in the day, and was an ace driver.  Her bf did some (cough cough) mechanical modifications to said VW to make it...snappy.   She did actually do some amateur drag racing.

Next Sister wasn't as mechanically inclined.   A car with a clutch just wasn't going to be a thing she would ever be able to master in her lifetime.   But Oldest Sister tried.  And tried.  And tried some more.  It was not to be.

But Oldest Sister was more than happy to re-enact for others exactly how Next Sister's drives in the VW transpired, complete with jerkily-released and immediately re-engaged clutching, screaming, panicking, yelling, more screaming, random steering inputs, stalls, and eventually...crying.   It would leave you laughing hysterically, with whiplash and contusions from hitting your head against the inside of the car.

Fark user imageView Full Size


//not the exact car but damn close
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first time driving was when I was 14, the December before I got my learner's permit. We had made our annual trek to the mountain property of a friend of my parents. Every year in early December he would have a Saturday party and let people cut a Christmas tree. My parents let me drive down the mountain to the first public road.

My actual driving lessons were with a driving school which was basically a set of lessons to pass the minimal state driving test. The instructor was good and taught me tricks to parallel park successfully.

I later got "driving lessons" a third time working for a car rental company. We had to figure out the varying controls in all the cars we had.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My girlfriend learned to drive while in military.  She had never driven anything before.
Da, da, how hard can it be?

Horosho, lots of controls...

Fark user imageView Full Size



Just a few gears...
Fark user imageView Full Size



...and can easily see where you are going...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Luckily, the vehicle was built like a tank.

Fark user imageView Full Size



She was picked because she is short (154cm) and petite. Not much room inside.  She learned in 3 days.  And after 6 weeks was certified.  Loud, stinks of diesel and very uncomfortable are how she describe it.


Now every time she drive my car and makes crazy move, I yell it is mashina (car) not tank.  Good times.


/ not actual photos from event, but same tank T-72B
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BadCosmonaut: Now every time she drive my car and makes crazy move, I yell it is mashina (car) not tank.  Good times.


LMAO!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought my 87 yugo, mom drove me to the hs football stadium parking lot, taught me how to drive a manual, then told me to drive home...
Stalled it 5 times at one light, she said just relax and do it

This is the same woman who was convinced there was a brake pedal on the passenger side of the car from rages 15-28
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad put me in my older brother's VW Bug and pointed me down a country road. Advice included "easy on the clutch", "no, BETWEEN the ditches", and "mind the cows".

It was my only lesson, but I passed the test with flying colors, apparently because a dead cow was an automatic fail.
 
Let me guess,your girlfriend is from Canada
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st birthday with an electric ridable toy car that sat 2. Dad bought me a midget racer when I was 3, but took it apart and I didn't get to use it till I was 12. When I was 4 and my brother was 1 I picked up the keys to my mom's Bug off the the corner of the hutch, went out, got my brother and put him at the pedals. I got in, locked the doors, put the key in and started it. Fortunately my mom left it in neutral with the parking brake on. She was screaming at me through the locked door to open the door. Finally I did. I remember putting my brother on the floor and her screaming at me.

//my dad had me sit on his lap to drive his car when I was around 10, I am sure.
//grandmother would let me drive her car up the long driveway after getting groceries since I was about 13
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned to drive stick around 12. It was a big old farm truck that we drove around the fields picking up hay bales when we were trying to beat the rain. You quickly learned you don't want a heavy foot in a field. Upgraded to my dad's little dodge Dakota, also stick, at 15. Haven't owned a stick in awhile, but I have no qualms about driving one.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never driven an RV before. I'd done U-Hauls, cargo vans, and box trucks for years, so figured it would be the same. Booked a rental class C and piled the family in for a road trip to the Grand Canyon. I'll learn on the way.

Nope. Not the same. Not the same at all. I've never driven something so beholden to wind in my life. Good thing we're taking it across the Great Plains and high desert in spring. And the best part? You never, ever, get used to it.

Just arrived home today after 70 hours behind the wheel in 7 days. Never again, but now I know how to drive an RV.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and for you buzzt......ds who hate Hyundai s  my little girl serves me well.
/it was the 83 y/o man driving thru the red light in his Honda that farked up my day.
// luckily the little gecko helped me.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned on a VW bug too. Dad took me to a really steep street near our house to learn how to start in hills. We still have one stick shift in the family.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite driving stories involve trying to teach kids with issues how to drive, on the off chance that some day, some way, they will have the independence to go with the responsibility.

Six Flags used to have a bumper car ride, as well as a very small course that mower engine powered cars followed.  I would take a flock of kids on both rides, just to see if any could follow the instructions given prior to unleashing the raw power of worn-out lawn mowers.  Most of the time, the answers were a resounding, NO, this crowd is not ready, and probably won't ever be ready.

However, there was once a speed freak that landed in our nest.  He had no concept of risk, and would launch into anything with great enthusiasm.  But the best of all were the risky and fast challenges.  Once I resigned myself to seeing this kid always in bandages, limping, and ready to try something else, life settled down.

Time passed, and unsurprisingly, this guy wasn't a good fit for anyone, so he stayed, and stayed, and stayed.  Others would get to the point that they could pass the written part of the driving test, but were unable to master the drive around with a stranger in the seat barking orders part.  So they would end up with a learner's permit or a state issued id.

Our little speed demon grew, and grew, but was still impaired, and we just knew he would never pass the written part, so we weren't ready when he passed it on the first try.  He had memorized all the signs, and could figure out the answer by very slowing reading every letter until he found the one that matched.  That was 50% of the grade and then he only needed 4 more right answers to get the minimum passing grade, and somehow, he lucked into 4 right answers.  When he finished, he had no idea if he had passed until he brought the scantron sheet up and the examiner told him to step up to a line.  The camera flashed and the picture on that license was absolutely perfect.  He was stunned, mouth hanging open and eyes flashing.

Now, we were on the hook to try and get this kid ready for the road test.  Because his reading skills were so poor, we were able to translate 40 hours of road driving into 40 hours of road driving under all circumstances.  He drove us around for about 3 years, in all kinds of settings, just so that he was ready.  He wanted to take the test in a 6 cylinder minivan, but was stuck in the 4 cylinder beater car, with the cracked windshield and perpetual engine light on the dashboard.  The back seat floor board had bottles of antifreeze, oil, brake fluid, transmission fluid, water, multiple jacks and tire tools, head and tail light bulbs, and fuses.  We were convinced he would do great, right up to parallel parking.  He would flunk that, and would have to settle for the state id or long term learner's.

Test day rolled around in the middle of 2020, and the restrictions on personal contact made the long lines at the DMV vanish.  We scheduled an appointment, and everyone stayed in their designated bubbles.  His number came up and he was out the door with a state worker, clad in protective gear.  It was 15 minutes later that he came back, grinning and I knew the world was doomed.  He never had to parallel park because the modified rules during the pandemic were something like, no more than 14 minutes in an enclosed area with someone not related.

He and the examiner literally did everything on the test at a flat out run, which absolutely thrilled my guy.  Parents made him follow the speed limit and all the other safety rules.  He was out on a road doing well in excess of the posted speed limit because the examiner was terrified of catching covid.  He should have been terrified of the driver.

The maniac still lives at my house, and keeps trying to acquire a car.  But the impairment remains, and part-time jobs don't pay enough to cover loan payments and insurance and maintenance.  If however, things change, I will alert the media so that the rest of society can take cover.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 4. Mom and grandma were painting at my uncle's place. I was underfoot, so they sent me out to grandma's car to wait.

I got behind the wheel and pretended to drive. This was quite a while ago, so I was able to pull the gearshift out of park and release the parking brake.

Did I mention the car was parked on a hill facing the country road?  Down I went, across the blacktop, and into the stone wall on the other side. Banged my face on the steering wheel, crunched the fender.

Grandad called me "Crash" for years afterwards.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I got my license (kinda late at the age of 30, (that probably saved me from 10 years of driving drunk), I took a course in standard, even though a few people had told me to take it in automatic, my response being "If I'm gonna fark up anybody's clutch, let it be the schools." My first practical lesson with the instructor was a shiat show in that 1- I had decided to try to quit smoking that day; 2- it was my very first experience with a standard; 3- the instructor had me go out on the nearby expressway at rush hour. Fortunately I survived, as did the car.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learned to drive in a '95 Corolla. I remember 35 on a city drag being a white-knuckle experience at first.

Fast forward 3 years and I'm doing 120 in my parents' BMW 3er against a dodge charger in 2004/5 on the highway.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/never more than 10mph over limit on the highway now
//I learned stick in my college gfs Honda CRV. Did you know that they made CRVs with manuals?
///played a LOT of racing video games in my life, I think that had some translation to driving in real life
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like most of life, I was fortunate to have older friends that I was already versed in driving before it was time for my age. As adults we might say it was especially foolish for our friends to have us driving their cars while we were 14, 15. Maybe so, there were sometimes minor bumps with someone or other, including myself. But overall, they were rather responsible in talking about safety and the rules of the road, warning to expect trouble from people that didn't know or care about the rules of the road. I was experienced and prepared for surprises when it came time for the school and my father to teach me driving, had insightful, important questions to ask.
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when Michigan had school sponsored drivers education on was on a drive with an instructor, in a state car. As I approached some railroad tracks I slowed down because I knew they were going to be rough. The instructor got angry with me, far more than warranted. Thought that was strange. Now when I see someone driving a big pickup or SUV and they practically stop for RR tracks I just laugh. As for our own car, I learned to drive a Ford Mustang with a clutch. I can't tell you how many times I stalled that thing.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Bought my 87 yugo, mom drove me to the hs football stadium parking lot, taught me how to drive a manual, then told me to drive home...
Stalled it 5 times at one light, she said just relax and do it

This is the same woman who was convinced there was a brake pedal on the passenger side of the car from rages 15-28


rages

Typo, or Freudian slip?
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned to drive around 13 after noticing my stay at home Mom was scared to death of cars. She would take her nap everyday after her chores. So old 'instigator' here (my childhood nick) would turn down the phone and silence the clock.

The boys would pile in to an old Comet and we would drive down to a place called Electric Head ( a headshop in College Park MD). Get whatever and head home and then  tomorrow repeat.

Well till one day.... seems my father could not reach my mom so he drove home. About 1/2 hour later I roll in to a month of living hell. Dad was hands on it was sheer rage.

Good times!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a high school driving instructor several years past giving a shiat. We all had one day a week with him, in groups of three. Every day, he would load three students from the class into a dual control AMC. He could spot the dangerous and hopeless ones a mile away. He used to split them up, take one idiot a day, and couple them with a farm boy that already knew how to drive so he leave the farm boy in the backseat and spend most of the lesson on the idiot.
Then one day the schedule changed. He decided to put all three terrifying and hopeless ones in the car on the same day, on Monday, and get them out of his life for the rest of the week. I only knew this because I was Friday. All three of us for Friday already drove farm equipment daily, and I already competed in youth motorsports. We also smoked. He left us for the end of the week.
Friday comes and he makes me drive exactly three blocks - to the nearest donut shop. We the spent the hour drinking coffee and eating donuts and filling up the ashtray on the table. This became a thing every Friday for the rest of the semester. He simply wasn't prepared to deal with student drivers by the end of the week.
As a bonus, we always got the hair raising humorous stories about the rest of the week. He said there was an unintended upside of putting all the idiots together - they scared the living shiat out of each other and that seemed to actually work on some of them.
I do not know how he handled that job for so many years, but the Friday donut lessons were awesome.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I failed my learner's permit at the first possible opportunity: the vision test. Maryland tested vision in 3 columns: left, both, right eyes. My left and combined were fine, but my right eye alone was a no-go. An omen of things to come...

For the license test, Maryland used (uses?) a closed course with a car you provided. My dad told me to take the car with the tightest turning radius (Volvo 940 wagon), my stubborn self said I would use the car I would be driving daily (Camry). Sure enough, I fail on parallel parking. So my dad and I practice every night for a month, and I pass on the second attempt in the 940.

/Listen to your parents
//But also let kids learn from mistakes
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 14 I taught my classmate and buddy how to drive. Sadly.  I was such a evil slim bag. I think my screaming made him unable to drive the rest of his shot life. About 15 years later walking along the highway to get to work he got hit and run and died. They never caught the killer. I suspect by coincidence an younger classmate killed him. Why? Because he later in live got 3 DWI. And ended in prison for killing someone for a DWI killing.
Same neighborhood same general locals for both death.  And considering his path home and to the bars.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: /Listen to your parents
//But also let kids learn from mistakes


I tell my kids they are more than welcome to learn from their mistakes, but that its usually far cheaper to learn from someone else's.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've told my story before here, and I know I've shared it on Reddit, but here goes:

Back in high school, I already knew how to drive, due to grandma's farm equipment, (bulldozer, Army surplus weapons carrier, big rider mower, tractor, and pickup truck), but I still had to take Driver's Ed, and do a road test.  My buddy and I were all excited, and thought nothing of it when our elderly instructor would randomly hit the brake on his side, and empty liquor bottles rolled out from under the rear seat.

Or when he had us drive him to the liquor store, and came out with a big clinking paper bag...

Anyway, he passed us both.

/I'd probably drink heavily too, if I had to teach high school boys how to drive
//yes, it was the 70s
///things were different back then
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First learned to drive at 12, at summer camp, in auto shop. I knew the basics of the pedals from driving go-karts around the campus track since I was 7, but in auto shop class we all got into an old Buick we sometimes worked on and took turns slowly blub-blub-blubbing around the campus. We learned the finer points of how to stop without throwing everyone through the windshield. The counselor (a guy who now drives all around the country showing people how to restore and work on their VWs) would also take people in his VW bus to shift through the gears as he drove around. He loved to explain the importance of double clutching.

When I was 16 and got my learner's permit, my mom took me to an empty school parking lot to practice, and I got used to driving and parking as the snow fell. All the while I was learning for drivers' ed it was snowing, too. The drivers' ed guy had a snow scraper on the back deck that would slide across if you took a turn too hard and he used to make jokes about how his device was invented by Nasa--his friend Billy Nasa.

A friend was a great driver, who used to drive her family's VW bus, and she told me how to parallel park. She explained the process and woah, easy peasy. I never had a problem with it.

The next spring, when it warmed up, I told my mom I wanted to learn how to drive a car with a manual transmission. This was the early '80s, when it easy to rent a car with one. We rented an econobox like a Plymouth Horizon, and I drove the back roads of town, stalling that poor thing again and again figuring out how to ease into first gear. I learned that all the clutch stuff from auto shop was theoretical until you developed the feel for the clutch. But I got it, and by the time we returned the car I was smooth. Around the time I graduated from college, mom bought a car with a manual transmission to keep my brother from borrowing it.

Since then, the only cars I've owned all had manual transmissions. But then I moved to cities where I didn't need a car so haven't owned one for 19 years. Now, every year or so when I need a car, I rent one and spend the first five minutes trying to figure out what voodoo you have to do to get it started. A friend has a car with a manual transmission and I drove it for her last year. You really never forget that clutch touch.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My twin brother and I both went to driver's ed at the same time, but I got my learner's first as he failed the written test.  I almost failed the vision test ("read the bottom line" ... "try again" ... "no, the line below that" "there's a line below that?" "You're allowed to squint"), but he had the driver's ed teacher take him to take his test, while I went to a high school with a completely different schedule.

So I didn't take my driver's test until the day my permit was expiring, and hadn't drive for many months.  And so I took too long for the 3 point turn and parallel parking, and failed the test.  Then I had to wait in line for a couple of hours to renew my permit, as their computer systems were having issues (and this was the Saturday before the Michelangelo virus hiat)

Anyway, I month or so later, my dad took me back for the test.  And I need to explain the Maryland test:

1. It's a closed course (or at least was at the time)
2. You entered the course, turned right, stopped at a stop sign, backed up straight for like 200 feet, came back to the stop sign, turned right into a box, did a 3 point turn, turned to the right, came to another stop sign where there was a stub of a road to the left, turned right again, "changed lanes" to the right, parallel parked, then drove back to the parking lot and parked.
3. You got points for various problems, and 16 points was failure.

So round two... I had been practicing, and was more confident.  And I got "failure to observe traffic" at the second stop sign.  Because I didn't turn my head to notice that the road went all of 5 feet and couldn't possibly have traffic coming from it.

So attempt 3... I again get "failure to observe traffic" because I turned my head, but didn't look long enough.

Attempt 4.  They're really busy that day, and I've been in line for over 2 hours waiting for the test.  I get in, and start the test, and get through the backing part.  The state cop running the test tells me to relax, and I stretch out my left arm while slowly coasting back to the stop sign.  Probably going less than 5 mph (8kph).  But my right hand doesn't have its fingers wrapped around the wheel, so I get "dangerous action: both hands off the wheel while vehicle is in motion".  Which is an immediate ejection from the test.

Attempt 5: The instructor gets in, flips over my card and sees all three of the lines are filled out for failures (first was on a different card), and says "oh, I see you've met everyone here".  I make it to the second stop sign, turn my head, and ask "have I looked long enough yet?".  Finally passed.

I've had a few times where I've ended up being the designated driver and someone passes me their keys.  I make sure to tell them that story as we're almost home.

/also has poor depth perception and was only diagnosed with adhd when I was 40
//which wouldn't have been caught in the closed course
///helped my neighbor's kids get his driving hours in, as his dad yells at him too much
////couldn't convince him to go out and practice driving in pouring down rain at night though
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am the youngest of 4 kids so I was driving alone when I was 12 because siblings. But it started back when I was riding on Mom's lap in the front seat. Dad always had a manual car and when we would go places as a family my three siblings would sit in back and I would be in the front, on Mom's lap, learning how and when to shift a manual transmission. Dad had me listen to the engine, he told me to pay attention to the momentum, and then "ok, into second NOW." This was from ages 5-8. We lived in France.
When we moved back to the states and my siblings started getting their licenses, that was when they started putting me behind the wheel. It started just up and down the street we lived on, but then moved to graveyards where they could teach me turns, signaling, mastering the art of gentle breaking in a generally safe environment (at least I couldn't kill anyone). Soon I was driving to the store or driving my friends home when my siblings couldn't be bothered to keep their promises to my Mom. They would literally just toss me their keys. The car was a bonneville. This started when I was 12. We lived in the northern suburbs of NYC.
My parents didn't seem to know this was going on because they still tried to teach me how to drive when it came time to get my license. "Wow, you're picking this up fast!" Haha yeah.
So it was all utility up to this point, and I had only driven automatic cars. But then Dad decided that it was time I really learned a manual transmission. We had moved to the midwest by this point- land of kids driving tractors at 10- but we still lived in suburbs so I was 15 before this happened.
We had a couple manual cars - a horrible, ice blue Iroc Z type thing  that had belonged to my brother (he was in college back east and we were selling it for him) and a 1985 6-series BMW, you'd think my dad birthed this car himself, the way he took care of it. That car was 30+ years old before he got rid of it and it was still as gorgeous as the day he bought it.
So yeah, I learned to drive manual on the Iroc Z up and down Gilmer road in the northern suburbs of Chicago - still mostly farmland back then so Dad let me accidentally get to 65 in a 45 before he taught me to guard against how easy it is to speed when driving a manual transmission. I was hooked. This was when I learned how much I love driving. I'd owned and driven manual cars exclusively until a few years ago when I was buying my truck. My husband never learned manual, didn't seem particularly motivated to learn manual, but still wanted to be able to drive the truck.
I acquiesced.
Still regret it :(
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So #1 son is 16 and it's time to start teaching him to drive.  Luckily, it's over winter break and the local high school has a large set of interconnected parking lots that are completely empty, so it's perfect for practice.

Day 2 and he's still pretty hesitant but getting the hang of it when we're practicing parking.  He pulls into a space, and then somehow gets the brake and accelerator confused.  Car lurches forward, takes out a reserved parking sign and ends up in the grassy space between two lots with the sign underneath.  Son is panicking but I get him calmed down- the car's a Subaru so getting it out of the grassy ditch is trivial and while the paint's scratched we're actually getting rid of the car in 3 days because with ~250k miles on it it won't pass inspection without $$$ so who cares?

That leaves the sign- son is still panicking and just wants to leave but I point out the HS parking lot has cameras everywhere.  We grab the sign, go back home, bend it back into shape, add a new hole to make up for the one where the bolt tore out and go back to the lot to bend and twist the sign pole sorta back into the right shape.  I get son to write an email to the principal explaining what happened and offering to pay if the sign isn't good enough.

The principal writes back almost immediately telling me not to worry about it- he's teaching his 16 year old daughter to drive right now and completely understands....
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: This is the same woman who was convinced there was a brake pedal on the passenger side of the car from rages 15-28


I had the same

It's damned distracting to have your mother tying to put her foot through the floorboard whenever you drive.

/ended up driving my stepfather and mom home in her new car from their 'dinner with the best man' that turned into a bar crawl the night before their wedding
//told my step father the other story just as we got back to their place
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was in Florida foster care. It was New Year's Eve, 1989. I had been staying at the Covenant House but they weren't going along with my ideas for my celebration plans for that night, so a friend and I went out into the Ft. Lauderdale night to see what trouble we could get into. As we were walking, my friend asked me if I knew how to drive. I said I didn't. He offered to teach me. I asked with what car he was going to teach me in since he didn't have one. He paused for a minute and said that he'd know it when he saw it. After looking around for an hour or so, he spotted a 1985 Honda Civic CRX parked all by itself in the parking lot of a closed bank. It was a little after 11pm. He produced a pair of vice grips out of his backpack, broke the window and proceeded to show me how to chip out an ignition. Once he got it started, he drove us out to the Inverrary golf course, drove onto the course, got out and told me to get in the driver's seat. He explained the clutch and how the gearshift worked and told me to let it rip. We dogged the hell out of that car. Jumping the little hills that held the greens and doing powerslides on them. After awhile we drove it into a pond on the course and left. It was a good time. He later showed me how easy it was to steal anything made by GM, I was unstoppable. What? The BCT bus won't be here for 15 minutes? fark it, grab that Chevy Beretta. I'd just leave the thing running with its doors left open when I was done with it. I knew somebody else might need a ride.

I had a fun adolescence, but it didn't really prepare me to be a stable adult. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ oh well.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I learned to drive by breaking the law.

We had driver's ed in school and all that, and I had a learner's permit. But I was supposed to have a licensed driver in the car with me at all times. And I largely did my driving practice alone, in a car belonging to a friend of mine, at around midnight. I worked in a Pizza Hut. He worked at an Arby's. Both were in the same mega-size parking lot off of Route 40 that held a couple of strip malls and the New Castle Farmer's Market. And we both worked closing. But closing at Pizza Hut, at least for me, was relatively simple. Finish up the dishes in the sink. Rinse the sink. Empty the drain bucket in the dish washer. Mop the dishroom. So I always got done and out before my friend did. I'd walk down to the Arby's, knock on the drive-thru window and he'd hand me out the keys.

So each night, with his blessing, I'd take his car out and drive. I started off just doing laps around the farmer's market, but one night I got brave and headed out the south exit of the lot, and drove up route 40, the length of the entire parking lot, and re-entered at the northern entrance. It was just under a mile end to end, and once I'd lost the fear doing that, I'd make several laps each night, down the length of the lot, out the south exit, up the highway running with the night-time traffic, back in the north entrance, back down the length of the lot... Two or three times a night, every night for a whole summer.

It was a great run for practicing. Traffic on the highway. Stop signs to stop at along the road through the parking lot. By the time my driver's test came along, I was pretty comfortable behind the wheel. I'd stress tested myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then the driving test ended up being through my own suburban neighborhood on streets devoid of traffic at all.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hershy799: For the license test, Maryland used (uses?) a closed course with a car you provided.


Maryland takes the kids out on the roads now.

I feel sorry for anyone who lives in neighborhoods near an MVA, as I assume their cars get clipped regularly.

They also no longer require parallel parking

/has driven in DC enough times that I can also left hand parallels park
//but really wants to get a backup camera
///as hiatching up a trailer on your own is a PITA without one
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had just gotten my learner's permit earlier in the week so my mom said I could drive to soccer practice on Saturday since it was all local roads. Now, this would have been fine, except along the way there was an accident that caused a detour. Across the Taconic State Parkway. Now, I know what you're thinking if you're not from NY: surely you mean you had to merge onto the Taconic and take the next exit.

No.

It used to be that there were sections of the parkway when you could drive across with a stop in the middle. They have mostly eliminated those, because it's completely insane to simply scoot across two lanes of cars along a curvy road with poor visibility where everyone still insists it's fine to do 70 mph despite not knowing whether or not a minivan with a screaming 16 year-old will be hurling itself in front of you.

I obviously didn't die, but I don't think I drove for two weeks.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

12YearBid: What? The BCT bus won't be here for 15 minutes? fark it, grab that Chevy Beretta. I'd just leave the thing running with its doors left open when I was done with it. I knew somebody else might need a ride.

I had a fun adolescence, but it didn't really prepare me to be a stable adult. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ oh well.


Hilarious!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Got my learner's permit and needed practice, provided by Dad and his 1973 Thunderbird: 460ci under a hood you could land light planes on, all the road feel of a barcalounger.

Now my son's taking lessons from a driving school but he needs to practice between in-car lessons soooo...

Took him to the hugest empty parking lot I knew of, and told him to drive around to get the feel of the car ('22 Mazda3). Of course, he finds the only curb in the lot, drives up and over it, scrapes a (optional extra-cost) wheel rim and tears a strip off a tire (gorilla glued it back, fingers crossed). He can only get better, right? RIGHT??
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrBallou: baka-san: Bought my 87 yugo, mom drove me to the hs football stadium parking lot, taught me how to drive a manual, then told me to drive home...
Stalled it 5 times at one light, she said just relax and do it

This is the same woman who was convinced there was a brake pedal on the passenger side of the car from rages 15-28

rages

Typo, or Freudian slip?


Probably both
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was I think 20, the psych. hosp. had a popular activity of van rides. It was a great opportunity to see some sights, get people out of the building that really needed to get away, and we commonly had good informal group therapy talking about what was happening in the building and our lives.

On one such trip, one of the guys, about 20 and from a rural area, suggested we go "mudding." I didn't know this term, but he explained it was what I had heard of as 4-wheeling. I knew I couldn't do this with the group and van--very nice and at that point very new--but compromised taking us through a large construction site out in the country. Promptly got us stuck in the mud. Quite stuck. There happened to be a lot of debris to put under the tires, but it kept getting thrown out with little benefit.

Ultimately, we used ever more debris--and the instigator, the guy that had suggested mudding in the first place, got out and pushed-- with our tilting the van so far I had images of injuries and legal cases in my mind. His skilled pushing did the trick. But his front half and the back of the van was covered in mud! We brought him to a back corner of the building where we had a hose, hosed off him and the van as best we could--not able to do much with his seat. His room happened to be in that back corner with an emergency door right next to it that he was able to dart into his room and clean up without being noticed. It happened to be the day the van was cleaned, by the maintenance supervisor that was a personal friend of mine, in and out of the job. He had a pretty good idea how the van was sullied (we were still the only two that had driven it), said nothing to anyone--until razzing me and asking questions a week or so later. The patients were all likewise mum.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was preparing for the day I was old enough to drive almost my whole life

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't remember what brought this up, but my dad and his friend let me drive a Ford Country Squire up a dirt road when I was about 8. I mostly remember they had whiskey cocktails in hand.  Probably why I was driving.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Early 80's. I'm fifteen and took Driver's Ed in high school during the spring semester, but wouldn't turn 16 until September. Mom decides that she, I, and my little brother would take a road trip in her fairly new Chevette from Texas to Eden Prairie MN to visit some cousins who owned a pig farm.

I got to drive on the long stretches of highway, starting in OK. I was visibly white-knuckling it not because I was scared of traffic, but because I didn't want to disappoint my mother and not get to drive anymore.  She noticed right away and I started to relax a bit.

We started seeing signs for "broasted" chicken and had no idea what it was. Long about KS or so, we saw a place that sold it and Mom pulled in to a parking space just opposite the front door because the parking lot was almost empty. Had our lunch (it was meh) and as we're leaving, she hands me the keys for the next stretch.

I get in and make sure everybody's buckled up, don't see any cars, put it in reverse and back out of the parking space only to bump into something that stops the car. My mother says "You wanna get out and check on that old man you just hit?" I was told my face went white as a sheet.

I put the car in park, get out gingerly and find that I'd backed into the bollard protecting the front door from being hit. No damage, just brought us up short.

I get back in the car and say "It was just a bollard. There's no damage. Not even a scratch."

Mom: "Todd? (little brother), can you hand me that pillow?"

Mom strips the pillowcase from the pillow, puts it over my head and says "Okay. Let's go."

Me: "But I can't see anything."

Mom: "Well, if you're not gonna look, what difference does it make?"

Point taken, and I've never forgotten it.

Now whenever I do something stupid in the car, I know Pillowcase Man™ has paid me a visit.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Learned to drive in what is now my Porsche 356.

"Dammit, keep your foot on the gas in the corners!"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See this POS?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Absolutely the finest driver training piece of equipment ever made. It had a 4-speed, with a clutch apparently made of pure Unobtainum with a Vibraninum pressure plate/flywheel. Loaded with every option possible - a heater and an AM radio permanently tuned to WSB ( to gets the Atlanta Braves baseball games). This wonderful piece of crap taught all of my brothers and sisters how to drive a manual, use the (eventual) built up momentum to perform lane changes with a fluid motion that would shame an Olympic figure skater and be able to drive in public without shame even if it was a Canary Yellow POS. It had a dent in every panel including the roof (tree limb) and would get to 60 MPH eventually. What made it great for getting a license was the view out over the bed, it's short length and a turning radius of a Hot Wheels car. The driving test at the Atlanta's Farmer's Market was a so much fun. So many cars doing whatever they wanted in front of you between the produce stands that you felt like you were in a driving scene out of the movie Lucy.
 
moresugar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I learned to drive in high school drivers ed (is that still a thing?).  It was a sedan with three students and one bored gym coach.  It seemed to me that the other two students had some experience behind the wheel of a car, but the first time I was put in that situation it was a day where it had just started to snow, so the streets were wet and slick, and the coach had me take the wheel across the street from an elementary school during recess.  Suddenly I could see the headlines in the next morning's newspaper: "High schooler wipes out dozens of kids in drivers ed mishap."  Fortunately, my sense of overwhelming dread kept the death toll to a minimum, and we spent the rest of the course running errands for the coach ("OK, I want you to turn into this parking lot, ease into that spot, now keep the car running while I go in and pick up my dry cleaning").
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I should add that the Taconic is a four-lane parkway, but you only had to cross two lanes at a time.
 
catmandu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mom was always more critical of me so Dad taught me to drive. The only issue with this was his job kept him away during the week so we could only drive on weekends. Like so many kids, my first experience behind the wheel was in the HS parking lot. Straight lines to follow, almost never a car, and the only thing I could hit was a light pole and there weren't too many of them. My first time, I drove for a while then Dad said "OK, drive us home". I was scared to death but the way home was more like back roads until I got to a stretch where I had to make a left turn onto a highway with a 45 mph speed limit and drive that for about a mile. White knuckled it but I did it.

Two more practice sessions and Dad decided I would drive to a town over an hour away to pick up Grandpa and bring him home with us. Most of the drive was state highways that were 60 mph and again, I was scared and white knuckled it. That trip probably did more for my confidence than any other practice session.

I took Driver's Ed in the fall since my birthday is in September. I didn't get assigned behind-the-wheel until December so I wouldn't be able to try for my DL until the early spring. That gave me a lot of practice in ice and snow. My dad worked for the state and had to drive to every county seat so he had a LOT of winter driving experience with no accidents. When Dad was teaching me to drive, his mantra, so to speak, was "whatever you try to do, don't try to do it quickly". Don't start, stop, or turn quickly. Also, he wanted me to get the feel for how a car feels when is slides so I don't panic and can steer out of the skid. He took me out onto the lake on the edge of town and I did donuts. Putting the car into a skid, then steering out of it was both fun and helpful.

Dad did his job well and I listened to him. 50 years later and I have never had a moving accident. The only one I have had was when a truck backed into me when in line to exit a parking lot (stupid driver pulled his nose out into what he thought was a turning lane but was actually a through lane. I was a full car length behind him but he still gunned it to back up without looking). I couldn't reverse fast enough because another car was behind me.
 
