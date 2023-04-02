 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The 10 best Finnish lifestyle habits to adopt from the happiest country in the world. Avoid being sociable with anyone, or have lots of anti-Russian snipers in trees?   (fitonapp.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than the sauna, I'm basically Finnish.

I should build a sauna.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#1 Prioritize Work-Life Balance
#4 Foster a Sense of Community
#5 Value Education

The author does realize they are writing about 'Murica, right?

#8 Embrace The Power of The Sauna
Mah Na Mah Na
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They forgot the beauty of silence
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buy a drill press, start a Youtube channel
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Finland is small enough that rich people and megacorps don't see a point in bombarding them with capitalist propaganda. Hence, the Finnish emphasis on egalitarianism hasn't been brainwashed out of them
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Finland is small enough that rich people and megacorps don't see a point in bombarding them with capitalist propaganda. Hence, the Finnish emphasis on egalitarianism hasn't been brainwashed out of them


7 months of being stuck inside in winter
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
11.
Have a total smokeshow serve as PM

totalfratmove.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: TofuTheAlmighty: Finland is small enough that rich people and megacorps don't see a point in bombarding them with capitalist propaganda. Hence, the Finnish emphasis on egalitarianism hasn't been brainwashed out of them

7 months of being stuck inside in winter


Most of Finland is much warmer than Northern Wisconsin in the winter.  I'm in Chicago and I wish our weather was as nice as Finland's.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
11. Catch moar air in your Toyota...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
12. Make sure your flag is a big plus
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All of those are anti-capitalism. Good luck with getting any of them to work in the USA.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
13. Put bar codes on all your navy ships
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
list is a fail without: kalsarikannit
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I only made it to #7 on the list I just couldn't, oh what's the word, get to the end of it.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Sisu is a unique Finnish concept that refers to stoic determination, resilience, and perseverance in the face of adversity."

The missed the part where "sisu" is the spirit that lets Finland defeat Russia.
Repeatedly.

Something about a pleasant little farmer becoming the deadliest sniper of WWII, and then returning to farming.

Possibly something to do with chasing bears away while shouting "Perkele!"

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017] #StandWithUkraine
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Basically do the opposite of what we do in the US.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: baka-san: TofuTheAlmighty: Finland is small enough ......

7 months of being stuck inside in winter

Most of Finland is much warmer than Northern Wisconsin in the winter.  I'm in Chicago and I wish our weather was as nice as Finland's

That's not even trying to sell it
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Employers often encourage flexible working hours, telecommuting, and ample vacation time. Adopting this Finnish lifestyle habit allows employees to enjoy their lives outside of work, leading to a happier and more fulfilled workforce.

Yeah, I'll forward this to my company and let you know how it goes.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Swede, a Norwegian, and a Finn are sitting around a table in a bar. They get a round and drink in silence. As they finish, the Swede asks, "Should we have another?" "Why not?", the Norwegian replies. So they have another round. Again drinking in silence. After those are done, the Norwegian asks if they should do one more. "Sure", relies the Swede. At which point the Finn blurts out angrily, "Are we here to talk or drink?"
 
sotua
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll get to adopting those as soon as I have a social safety net that guarantees I won't go bankrupt due to medical care bills, won't go homeless because losing a job, etc.

Happiness seems a lot more feasible when you get the good old capitalist existential dread out of the picture.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So some "journalist" just copied today's Top Ten List from their Facebook feed, added the word "Finland" to it, re-posted it as news article and probably got paid for it.

How do I get in on this racket?
 
