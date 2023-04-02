 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Kidnapping Afghan war orphan, lying to state judge about her history, living relatives in order to adopt her doesn't sound like "an act of Christian faith"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I dunno subby. Sounds pretty on point to me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It still surprises people that groomers fight dirty to obtain access to their prey?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: I dunno subby. Sounds pretty on point to me.


It's very "Christian". For example, assimilation schools for Native American children followed the same approach, kidnapping children to save them from heathenism, i.e. to erase their culture and indoctrinate them into Christianity.

"These boarding schools were first established by Christian missionaries of various denominations."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Indian_boarding_schools

I guess it's supposed to get you bonus points in Heaven.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that her in the photo?  cause that's not an adoption at that age.  that's just a business transaction.

/ don't lie about it to the election board
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doesn't sound "like an act of Christian faith."

Yes it does.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Of course it is - need to keep her away from the evil non-Christ religion.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, belief in Jesus is EVIL. Christianity has always been a weekly revolving door where you rent your soul like buying a $1 candy. "Believe I am God and love me and I will reward you will Heaven, or else I will throw you in a lake of fire for eternity, regardless of what you did and said in life" is the Devil's promise. Jeffrey Dahmer is with Jesus and Gandhi is in Hell, according to Christian doctrine. Read the Gospel of Judas, Jesus displays all the traits of a schizophrenic; "God" complex, suicide by proxy, will fight "God" and take over "Heaven", among other symptoms.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious nuts can invent any ridiculous excuse to justify their behavior. As long as they say it's "God's will", or some such BS, then everything is good.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: that her in the photo?  cause that's not an adoption at that age.  that's just a business transaction.

/ don't lie about it to the election board


If you mean the pic at the top of the article, no that's the dudes wife.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. This is 100% on-brand.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you recall Leviticus 12:4 it is very clear.

"She shall...  blood... 30 and 3 days... not touch a holy relic..."

Um. Never mind.

Who wrote this shiat?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Nugent seen nodding in approval
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"doesnt sound like an act of christian faith"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.


You don't read your Bible enough.
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like conduct unbecoming an officer and someone should get a chance to explore a small part of Kansas for a few years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh man. I'm gonna do this all day. Let's spin!

Psalms 33:12!

Oh, USA! USA! USA!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.


Yeah, this.
I hope more than the voiding of an adoption is going to happen here.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: EBN-OZN: I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.

You don't read your Bible enough.


Spin again! Judges 3:23

Ehud shut the porch doors.

Meh, not really inspiring to be honest.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I read tfa, he's another example of someone who has seen too many movies, and not good ones.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: EBN-OZN: I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.

You don't read your Bible enough.


I don't read it at all. Not a christian, so not "my bible."

This might come as a shock to you, but not everyone subscribes to your religious beliefs. You should get out more.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I read tfa, he's another example of someone who has seen too many movies, and not good ones.


Another spin...

II  Chronicles 25:8

God will make you strong enough to kill your enemy.

Hmm.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So the Taliban 'identified "a relative". Seems legit.

Eh, send her back. Afghanistan is a great place for a girl to grow up.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So...send her back to Afghanistan where she'll be denied an education and become the 4th wife of a 60 year old before her 12th birthday?
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: So the Taliban 'identified "a relative". Seems legit.

Eh, send her back. Afghanistan is a great place for a girl to grow up.


Afghan government found relative and places the girl with the relative in 2020 before the withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

Marine someone gets an adoption order for the girl from a us judge.

The marine helped the couple and the girl evacuate to the United States.

Marine goes, hey guys welcome to the US, by the way I'm taking the kid.

So not the Taliban and the couple fighting for custody were evacuated to the US.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: So...send her back to Afghanistan where she'll be denied an education and become the 4th wife of a 60 year old before her 12th birthday?


Someone didn't read the article.

The adoptive couple A) completely lied to VA courts to get an adoption order, B) got the kid's de facto parents to move here from Afghanistan with the child, then C) used the order to steal their child once the 3 of them were here.

Absolutely brutal.

What I'd like to see is for the court to tell them that the child may go back to the Afghan couple that was raising her, or may be re-adopted by an American couple seeking a child, but will never return to the people who lied to steal her from her relatives.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: So...send her back to Afghanistan where she'll be denied an education and become the 4th wife of a 60 year old before her 12th birthday?


You'd have to have about a fourth grade reading level to come up with that.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: EBN-OZN: I thought returning troops usually brought home war trophies like flags and swords, not little kids.

Yeah, this.
I hope more than the voiding of an adoption is going to happen here.


In a civilized country it would. Not in Gilead where it will launch his political career
 
someonelse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Commander Lysdexic: So...send her back to Afghanistan where she'll be denied an education and become the 4th wife of a 60 year old before her 12th birthday?

Someone didn't read the article.

The adoptive couple A) completely lied to VA courts to get an adoption order, B) got the kid's de facto parents to move here from Afghanistan with the child, then C) used the order to steal their child once the 3 of them were here.

Absolutely brutal.

What I'd like to see is for the court to tell them that the child may go back to the Afghan couple that was raising her, or may be re-adopted by an American couple seeking a child, but will never return to the people who lied to steal her from her relatives.


You might be the only person commenting to this point who read the article.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last one. Galatians 5:1

Dont be a slave.

Well, good advice. Let's end here.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: 1funguy: that her in the photo?  cause that's not an adoption at that age.  that's just a business transaction.

/ don't lie about it to the election board

If you mean the pic at the top of the article, no that's the dudes wife.


Looks more like his handler.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the one hand, the kid is probably better off living in 'murica, even if being raised by fundie Christians, especially being female. On the other hand, kidnapping and being raised as another flavour of fundamental religious nut.

/ kid was dealt a shiat hand in life
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It still surprises people that groomers fight dirty to obtain access to their prey?


Especially after helping bomb and nearly kill the kid. Now how will they get a free future domestic house/sex slave
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: 1funguy: that her in the photo?  cause that's not an adoption at that age.  that's just a business transaction.

/ don't lie about it to the election board

If you mean the pic at the top of the article, no that's the dudes wife.


Imma guess this act of "Christian faith" was preceded by a finding of infertility of either the guy or his wife.

/ she followed me home! Can I keep her?
 
