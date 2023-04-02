 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Criminals love tea   (kron4.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't rob that store for all the tea in Chi....Oh......
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminals love Love Tea.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never heard of a business leaving cash in the registers and tip jar after closing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some people are really shiatty human beings. These little businesses are frequently scraping by, and incidents like this can be the difference between making rent and wages that month or not. Insurance isn't going to cover the damage here, and now that they have wind of the burglary, rates are likely to rise the next time the policy is renewed.

Hopefully, the owner can make it through this without too much disruption to the business.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
owner lady is paying for the damage herself because she doesn't want to be robbed a third time by the insurance carrier.
 
