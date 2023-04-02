 Skip to content
(MSN)   Storm front that killed 26 people across multiple states takes out its last victim in Delaware   (msn.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the house that is the mail box for 100s of corporations get snatched?
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Did the house that is the mail box for 100s of corporations get snatched?


No, that's in Newcastle. The Tornado was in Sussex. Other side of the state.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: No, that's in Newcastle. The Tornado was in Sussex. Other side of the state street


FTFY

/it's not a big state
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove through Greenwood after the storm didn't see any damage there but the town after it Ellendale got hit hard on thr west side saw some cars in a ditch, powers poles ripped out and a huge fence tore out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It rolled though my neighborhood last evening like a freight train.  Hope all you farkers are OK.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

karl2025: waxbeans: Did the house that is the mail box for 100s of corporations get snatched?

No, that's in Newcastle. The Tornado was in Sussex. Other side of the state.


Bummer.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was a brutal storm, for sure.  My wife was in the basement for most of it.  Her and my son's girlie were both pretty terrified.

It's always fun when I get a message from my mom making sure we are all ok.  "Marking myself safe from tornadoes."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just shut that damn site down already, damn. We've got way too many internet nazis aro... *finger to ear* what's that? A tornado? Right.
......
I've been informed this article is about a tornado.  Condolences to the families of the dead and hoping for a speedy rebuild for everyone else.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It rolled though my neighborhood last evening like a freight train.  Hope all you farkers are OK.


Likewise. I never knew what they meant by "it sounded like a freight train" but now I do.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We had some very strong winds a lot of yesterday. No tornados, but I need to get a new chain for my saw before I cut up a pretty big tree newly added to my back yard.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gaia is helping us to Find Out.

e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From the Mississippi and Arkansas tornado threads, we need to know voting records to determine if they deserve any sympathy.
 
