(BBC)   That's a nice war memorial in a nice neutral Swiss town you've got there. It would be a shame if someone were to... make it all about the Nazis   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have mixed feelings over this issue. Yes, it was erected by Nazis during the Nazi Germany era. But, it commemorates the German dead from World War One.

I have seen memorials for German war dead across France, Germany and Austria for various conflicts including WWII. So long as the memorials did explicitly commemorate Nazis or fascism, I'm cool with it.

Unlike our hateful Confederate memorials indented to preserve black slavery, white supremacy, segregation and the CSA abomination. Tear them down; reduce them to gravel.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did you miss this part from TFA?

But Chur's monument was not built until 1938. "That's 20 years after these men died," says Stefanie. "It wasn't built to mourn these dead soldiers, it was built for propaganda reasons, for the Nazi regime."

It's the same picture.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, didn't miss it. But the memorial text quoted was intended for the WWI German dead, at least what was given. Unless they quote all the memorial text and it praises Nazis, I am okay on the memorial, even if German Nazis erected it.

Like a Confederate cemetery in Winchester, TN, I'm okay with gravestones for Confederate dead and memorials to them. But, I hate another marker erected there by the modern Sons of Confederate Veterans as it claims they died defending against "Northern aggression." Not fond of the Confederate flag flying there either as it's the Stars and Bars, used by white supremacists today.

/Due to my ancestors from that town, I'm eligible to joins the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
//Not going to as it's a white supremacist club.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me that they would have a Nazi memorial. I think they should take it down and just put up a small stone saying that who is buried there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:  While Switzerland still has no official memorial to the Holocaust, parliament did approve plans for one in March last year.

Huh, wonder how they will pay for it?

/get off the damn fence and support Ukraine you Toblerone canceling mother farkers
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Questions have been raised over what to do with the large granite monument at the Swiss cemetery

Load it into a catapult and fling it into this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, what should happen now?

Smash iat, destroy it. Leave a marker telling people why you had to do so. We should never forget by eliminating all of their monuments, but also never glorify the Nazis or their ideology.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Swiss singer released a wonderful song in Yiddish about the Swiss and the Nazis.

A MOL IZ GEVEN - LOUISA LYNE & DI YIDDISHE KAPELYE feat. JENNY NILSSON
Youtube isWyTHfZRo8


"The "little swedes" made out quite well -
The German trains passed through their land.
While worse than dogs we slaved in hell,
They welcomed the Nazi caravan.

CELEBRATE OUR BEST FRIEND.
YOU CAN COUNT ON US!
FOLKE, SIV AND SWEDISH SVEN
LOVES EVERYONE EQUALLY." "

(Full English lyrics in the video description.)
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After all that gold they gave them its the least they could do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
