 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 935: "Bent and Broken". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
22
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2023 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Bent and Broken

Description: Show us things (not people) that are bent and/or broken but still somehow beautiful in their own way.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 "Swamp Ghost" at Pearl Harbour
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bent and Broken in Iceland
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/abandoned jeep
//Cherryville, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/RC Cola 10 cents/can
//abandoned grocer
//Cherryville, NC
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, a most heinous party foul
Pentax K1000, some sort of Kodak film around 2004ish
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Olympus OM-2, Fuji Neopan with either a red or orange filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Truth Teller, probably the last photo I'll be able to take of what was once one of the thousand Buddhas.  On an earlier visit he was literally held up by a prayer (rolled up and baked in the clay/plaster).

OM-D E-M5 MkII, 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

US Navy DC-10 still sitting where it crashed in Iceland decades ago.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Lake Michigan beach.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken Argus C3 camera I intended to fix and shoot, but I never got around to it. This one lives on a display shelf with some other vintage film cameras.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Argus C3 by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fixed the roof. Now it only leaks when it rains, sleets, snows, hails, or is a dust storm.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old corral on rim above Zion National Park
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Santa Fell"

Should be stnding up.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Something Was Once There"

Big Spring State Park, Toboyne Township, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Broken Cross"

St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia, Pennsylvania
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.