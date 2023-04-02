 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Wild West scene at the mall. Run for the hills and reset the clock   (ktla.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Los Angeles Police Department, Shopping mall, Los Angeles, Police, Car, Parking, Ballistic trauma, Film  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2023 at 3:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reset the clock?

Reset the stopwatch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dinner and an interactive floor show at the mall food court? Welcome to Murrica.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the clock since some drug dealers got in a shootout?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Reset the clock since some drug dealers got in a shootout?


Ok fine, reset the Glock.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where is a mall ninja when you need one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And they say no one goes to the mall anymore.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God damn evil guns shooting people on their own again!!! Ban all guns! Ban NOW!!! Think of the children!!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where were the good guys with guns to jump into the fray and save the world?  Shouldn't their
goatees start tingling with the sounds of gun-play nearby?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.